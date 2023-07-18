The USWNT's NCAA stars at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Twenty former NCAA athletes will play for the United States women's national soccer team (USWNT) in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20-August 20. All 20 former players played at the Division I level, with Stanford's Naomi Girma and Southern California's Savannah DeMelo being the most recently active NCAA athletes on the USWNT.
Stanford leads all schools with five athletes on the USWNT, followed by North Carolina and Santa Clara with two athletes each.
Check out all of the NCAA athletes on the USWNT below:
|Athlete
|School
|Position
|NCAA Years
|Casey Murphy
|Rutgers
|Goalkeeper
|2014-17
|Alyssa Naeher
|Penn State
|Goalkeeper
|2006-09
|Alana Cook
|Stanford
|Defender
|2015-18
|Crystal Dunn
|North Carolina
|Defender
|2010-13
|Emily Fox
|North Carolina
|Defender
|2017-20
|Naomi Girma
|Stanford
|Defender
|2018-21
|Sofia Huerta
|Santa Clara
|Defender
|2006-09
|Kelley O'Hara
|Stanford
|Defender
|2011-14
|Emily Sonnett
|Virginia
|Defender
|2012-15
|Savannah DeMelo
|Southern California
|Defender
|2017-21
|Julie Ertz
|Santa Clara
|Midfielder
|2010-13
|Rose Lavelle
|Wisconsin
|Midfielder
|2013-15
|Kristie Mewis
|Boston College
|Midfielder
|2009-12
|Ashley Sanchez
|UCLA
|Midfielder
|2017-19
|Andi Sullivan
|Stanford
|Midfielder
|2014-17
|Alex Morgan
|California
|Forward
|2007-10
|Megan Rapinoe
|Portland
|Forward
|2005-08
|Sophia Smith
|Stanford
|Forward
|2018-19
|Lynn Williams
|Pepperdine
|Forward
|2011-14
|Aubrey Kingsbury
|Wake Forest
|Goalkeeper
|2010-13
Forward Trinity Rodman also plays for the USWNT; she attended Washington State during the fall of 2020, but didn't play in a game in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are seven USWNT athletes that have won a DI women's soccer championship. Find them below:
- Megan Rapinoe (2005)
- Kelley O'Hara (2011)
- Crystal Dunn (2012)
- Andi Sullivan (2017)
- Alana Cook (2017)
- Sophia Smith (2019)
- Naomi Girma (2019)
Three USWNT athletes have won the MAC Hermann Trophy, the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer.
- Andi Sullivan (2017)
- Crystal Dunn (2012)
- Kelley O'Hara (2011)