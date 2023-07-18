The USWNT's NCAA stars at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Twenty former NCAA athletes will play for the United States women's national soccer team (USWNT) in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20-August 20. All 20 former players played at the Division I level, with Stanford's Naomi Girma and Southern California's Savannah DeMelo being the most recently active NCAA athletes on the USWNT.

Stanford leads all schools with five athletes on the USWNT, followed by North Carolina and Santa Clara with two athletes each.

Check out all of the NCAA athletes on the USWNT below:

Athlete School Position NCAA Years Casey Murphy Rutgers Goalkeeper 2014-17 Alyssa Naeher Penn State Goalkeeper 2006-09 Alana Cook Stanford Defender 2015-18 Crystal Dunn North Carolina Defender 2010-13 Emily Fox North Carolina Defender 2017-20 Naomi Girma Stanford Defender 2018-21 Sofia Huerta Santa Clara Defender 2006-09 Kelley O'Hara Stanford Defender 2011-14 Emily Sonnett Virginia Defender 2012-15 Savannah DeMelo Southern California Defender 2017-21 Julie Ertz Santa Clara Midfielder 2010-13 Rose Lavelle Wisconsin Midfielder 2013-15 Kristie Mewis Boston College Midfielder 2009-12 Ashley Sanchez UCLA Midfielder 2017-19 Andi Sullivan Stanford Midfielder 2014-17 Alex Morgan California Forward 2007-10 Megan Rapinoe Portland Forward 2005-08 Sophia Smith Stanford Forward 2018-19 Lynn Williams Pepperdine Forward 2011-14 Aubrey Kingsbury Wake Forest Goalkeeper 2010-13

Forward Trinity Rodman also plays for the USWNT; she attended Washington State during the fall of 2020, but didn't play in a game in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are seven USWNT athletes that have won a DI women's soccer championship. Find them below:

Megan Rapinoe (2005)

Kelley O'Hara (2011)

Crystal Dunn (2012)

Andi Sullivan (2017)

Alana Cook (2017)

Sophia Smith (2019)

Naomi Girma (2019)

Three USWNT athletes have won the MAC Hermann Trophy, the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer.