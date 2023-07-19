The colleges and countries with the most NCAA stars at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will feature 32 teams — the largest edition ever for the women's tournament. It will also have a long list of former NCAA stars.
There will be 137 players with NCAA experience this summer, spread across 76 different schools on 21 different national teams. First, a quick look at the numbers before a deeper dive:
- Canada has the most NCAA representation with 22 players, followed by USA with 20. Jamaica is third with 17.
- Four schools have at least five players, led by Florida State's seven. Stanford and North Carolina are tied for second with six.
- You can find more information on the 20 U.S. players here, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. While at Portland, Rapinoe was teammates with Canada's Christine Sinclair, the world's all-time leading international goal scorer. The duo helped the Pilots win the 2005 NCAA title. In the final against UCLA, Sinclair scored twice and Rapinoe once as Portland won 4-0 to finish unbeaten.
The United States has won the last two World Cups and is attempting to win an unprecedented third in a row. The event starts July 20 and runs through Aug. 20, with the final at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Here are all the NCAA schools with at least two representatives at the World Cup:
|Florida State
|7
|Stanford
|6
|North Carolina
|6
|Penn State
|5
|Cal
|4
|Florida
|4
|Georgetown
|4
|Southern California
|4
|Tennessee
|4
|Duke
|3
|Ohio State
|3
|Portland
|3
|Rutgers
|3
|UCF
|3
|UCLA
|3
|Virginia
|3
|Alabama
|2
|Boston College
|2
|Michigan
|2
|Milwaukee
|2
|Notre Dame
|2
|Santa Clara
|2
|South Carolina
|2
|South Florida
|2
|Syracuse
|2
|Texas
|2
|UNCW
|2
|West Virginia
|2
The following national teams have the most NCAA players:
|Canada
|22
|USA
|20
|Jamaica
|17
|Philippines
|13
|New Zealand
|12
Here's the complete list:
|Argentina
|Sophia Braun
|Gonzaga
|Argentina
|Chiara Singarella
|Kennesaw St.
|Australia
|Aivi Luik
|UNLV
|Australia
|Teagan Micah
|UCLA
|Brazil
|Kathellen Sousa Feitoza
|UCF
|Brazil
|Rafaelle Leone Carvalho Souza
|Ole Miss
|Canada
|Sabrina Dangelo
|South Carolina
|Canada
|Lysianne Proulx
|Syracuse
|Canada
|Kailen Sheridan
|Clemson
|Canada
|Shelina Zadorsky
|Michigan
|Canada
|Kadeisha Buchanan
|West Virginia
|Canada
|Allysha Chapman
|LSU
|Canada
|Vanessa Gilles
|Cincinnati
|Canada
|Quinn
|Duke
|Canada
|Jayde Riviere
|Michigan
|Canada
|Simi Awujo
|Southern California
|Canada
|Jessie Fleming
|UCLA
|Canada
|Julia Grosso
|Texas
|Canada
|Ashley Lawrence
|West Virginia
|Canada
|Sophie Schmidt
|Portland
|Canada
|Cloe Zoe Eyja Lacasse
|Iowa
|Canada
|Gabrielle Carle
|Florida St.
|Canada
|Adriana Leon
|Notre Dame
|Canada
|Nichelle Prince
|Ohio State
|Canada
|Deanne Rose
|Florida
|Canada
|Christine Sinclair
|Portland
|Canada
|Olivia Smith
|Penn St.
|Canada
|Evelyne Viens
|South Fla.
|Colombia
|Catalina Perez
|Mississippi St.
|Colombia
|Angela Daniela Baron
|Arizona
|Colombia
|Elexa Marie Bahr Gutierrez
|South Carolina
|Costa Rica
|Gabriela Guillen
|Creighton
|Costa Rica
|Raquel Rodriguez
|Penn St.
|Costa Rica
|Emilie Valenciano
|USC Upstate
|Costa Rica
|Gloriana Villalobos
|Florida St.
|Costa Rica
|Genenis Perez
|UCF
|Costa Rica
|Carol Sanchez
|VCU
|Denmark
|Simone Boye Sorensen
|UTSA
|Denmark
|Josefine Hasbo
|Harvard
|England
|Lucy Bronze
|North Carolina
|England
|Lotte Wubben Moy
|North Carolina
|England
|Alessia Russo
|North Carolina
|Germany
|Laura Freigang
|Penn St.
|Haiti
|Gabrielle Marie Emilien
|Howard University
|Haiti
|Lara Sophia Larco
|Georgetown
|Haiti
|Claire Constant
|Virginia
|Haiti
|Ruthny Mathurin
|Louisiana at Lafayette
|Haiti
|Milan Raquel Pierre Jerome
|George Mason
|Haiti
|Chelsea Surpris
|Texas
|Haiti
|Danielle Monique Etienne
|Fordham
|Haiti
|Noa Ganthier
|Lipscomb
|Jamaica
|Liya Brooks
|Washington State
|Jamaica
|Sydney Schneider
|UNCW
|Jamaica
|Konya Plummer
|UCF
|Jamaica
|Peyton McNamara
|Ohio State
|Jamaica
|Atlanta Primus
|Cal St. Fullerton
|Jamaica
|Kameron Simmonds
|Tennessee
|Jamaica
|Havana Solaun
|Florida
|Jamaica
|Allyson Swaby
|Boston College
|Jamaica
|Chantelle Swaby
|Rutgers
|Jamaica
|Kalyssa Vanzanten
|Notre Dame
|Jamaica
|Jody Brown
|Florida St.
|Jamaica
|Tiffany Cameron
|Ohio State
|Jamaica
|Trudi Carter
|South Fla.
|Jamaica
|Cheyna Matthews
|Florida St.
|Jamaica
|Khadija Shaw
|Tennessee
|Jamaica
|Tiernny Wiltshire
|Rutgers
|Jamaica
|Kayla Jay Mccoy (Mckenna)
|Duke
|Netherlands
|Merel Van Dongen
|Alabama
|New Zealand
|Victoria Esson
|Texas Tech
|New Zealand
|Annna Leat
|Georgetown
|New Zealand
|Erin Nayler
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|New Zealand
|Katie Bowen
|North Carolina
|New Zealand
|Michaela Foster
|University of San Diego
|New Zealand
|Ali Riley
|Stanford
|New Zealand
|Olivia Chance
|South Florida
|New Zealand
|Daisy Cleverley
|Georgetown
|New Zealand
|Betsy Hassett
|California
|New Zealand
|Jacqui Hand
|Colorado College
|New Zealand
|Gabi Rennie
|Arizona State
|New Zealand
|Hannah Wilkinson
|Tennessee
|Nigeria
|Yewande Balogun
|Maryland
|Nigeria
|Michelle Alozie
|Tennessee
|Nigeria
|Ashleigh Plumptre
|Southern California
|Nigeria
|Jennifer Echegini
|Florida St.
|Nigeria
|Toni Payne
|Duke
|Nigeria
|Esther Okoronkwo
|Lamar University
|Nigeria
|Ifeoma Chukwufumnay Onumonu
|California
|Norway
|Guro Bergsvand
|California
|Panama
|Carina Baltrip
|Florida
|Panama
|Hilary Jaen
|South Alabama
|Panama
|Riley Tanner
|Alabama
|Philippines
|Olivia Davies McDaniel
|Milwaukee
|Philippines
|Alicia Barker
|Illinois
|Philippines
|Dominique Randle
|Southern California
|Philippines
|Sofia Harrison
|Slippery Rock
|Philippines
|Hali Long
|Little Rock
|Philippines
|Jessika Rebecca Macayan Cowart
|Washington
|Philippines
|Tahnai Annis
|Florida
|Philippines
|Ryley Bugay
|Marquette
|Philippines
|Katrina Guillou
|UNCW
|Philippines
|Quinley Quezada
|UC Riverside
|Philippines
|Sarina Bolden
|LMU (CA)
|Philippines
|Carleigh Frilles
|Coastal Carolina
|Philippines
|Chandler McDaniel
|Milwaukee
|Republic of Ireland
|Courtney Brosnan
|Syracuse
|Republic of Ireland
|Diane Caldwell
|Hofstra
|Republic of Ireland
|Heather Payne
|Florida St.
|Republic of Ireland
|Megan Connolly
|Florida St.
|Republic of Ireland
|Sinead Louise Farrelly
|Virginia
|Republic of Ireland
|Lucy Jane Quinn
|Wright St.
|Republic of Ireland
|Marissa Sheva
|Penn St.
|Republic of Ireland
|Kyra Taylor Carusa
|Georgetown
|South Africa
|Karabo Dhlamini
|Oakland
|South Africa
|Nomvula Kgoale
|Louisiana Tech
|South Africa
|Jermaine Seoposenwe
|Samford
|Switzerland
|Coumba Sow
|Oklahoma St.
|USA
|Casey Murphy
|Rutgers
|USA
|Alyssa Naeher
|Penn St.
|USA
|Alana Cook
|Stanford
|USA
|Crystal Dunn
|North Carolina
|USA
|Emily Ann Fox
|North Carolina
|USA
|Naomi Girma
|Stanford
|USA
|Sofia Huerta
|Santa Clara
|USA
|Kelley O Hara
|Stanford
|USA
|Emily Sonnett
|Virginia
|USA
|Savannah Marie Demelo
|Southern California
|USA
|Julie Ertz
|Santa Clara
|USA
|Rose Lavelle
|Wisconsin
|USA
|Kristie Mewis
|Boston College
|USA
|Ashley Nicole Sanchez
|UCLA
|USA
|Andi Sullivan
|Stanford
|USA
|Alex Morgan
|California
|USA
|Megan Rapinoe
|Portland
|USA
|Sophia Smith
|Stanford
|USA
|Lynn Williams
|Pepperdine
|USA
|Aubrey Kingsbury
|Wake Forest