Sophia Smith hat trick at 2019 Women's College Cup
NCAA.com | July 19, 2023

The colleges and countries with the most NCAA stars at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Relive the collegiate career of 2006 Honda Cup award winner Christine Sinclair

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will feature 32 teams — the largest edition ever for the women's tournament. It will also have a long list of former NCAA stars.

There will be 137 players with NCAA experience this summer, spread across 76 different schools on 21 different national teams. First, a quick look at the numbers before a deeper dive:

  • Canada has the most NCAA representation with 22 players, followed by USA with 20. Jamaica is third with 17.
  • Four schools have at least five players, led by Florida State's seven. Stanford and North Carolina are tied for second with six.
  • You can find more information on the 20 U.S. players here, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. While at Portland, Rapinoe was teammates with Canada's Christine Sinclair, the world's all-time leading international goal scorer. The duo helped the Pilots win the 2005 NCAA title. In the final against UCLA, Sinclair scored twice and Rapinoe once as Portland won 4-0 to finish unbeaten.

The United States has won the last two World Cups and is attempting to win an unprecedented third in a row. The event starts July 20 and runs through Aug. 20, with the final at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Here are all the NCAA schools with at least two representatives at the World Cup:

Florida State 7
Stanford 6
North Carolina 6
Penn State 5
Cal 4
Florida 4
Georgetown 4
Southern California 4
Tennessee 4
Duke 3
Ohio State 3
Portland 3
Rutgers 3
UCF 3
UCLA 3
Virginia 3
Alabama 2
Boston College 2
Michigan 2
Milwaukee 2
Notre Dame 2
Santa Clara 2
South Carolina 2
South Florida 2
Syracuse 2
Texas 2
UNCW 2
West Virginia 2

The following national teams have the most NCAA players:

Canada 22
USA 20
Jamaica 17
Philippines 13
New Zealand 12

Here's the complete list:

Argentina Sophia Braun Gonzaga
Argentina Chiara Singarella Kennesaw St.
Australia Aivi Luik UNLV
Australia Teagan Micah UCLA
Brazil Kathellen Sousa Feitoza UCF
Brazil Rafaelle Leone Carvalho Souza Ole Miss
Canada Sabrina Dangelo  South Carolina
Canada Lysianne Proulx Syracuse
Canada Kailen Sheridan Clemson
Canada Shelina Zadorsky Michigan
Canada Kadeisha Buchanan West Virginia
Canada Allysha Chapman LSU
Canada Vanessa Gilles Cincinnati
Canada Quinn Duke 
Canada Jayde Riviere Michigan
Canada Simi Awujo Southern California
Canada Jessie Fleming UCLA
Canada Julia Grosso Texas
Canada Ashley Lawrence West Virginia
Canada Sophie Schmidt Portland
Canada Cloe Zoe Eyja Lacasse Iowa
Canada Gabrielle Carle Florida St. 
Canada Adriana Leon Notre Dame
Canada Nichelle Prince Ohio State
Canada Deanne Rose Florida
Canada Christine Sinclair Portland
Canada Olivia Smith Penn St.
Canada Evelyne Viens South Fla.
Colombia Catalina Perez Mississippi St.
Colombia Angela Daniela Baron Arizona
Colombia Elexa Marie Bahr Gutierrez South Carolina
Costa Rica Gabriela Guillen Creighton 
Costa Rica Raquel Rodriguez Penn St.
Costa Rica Emilie Valenciano USC Upstate
Costa Rica Gloriana Villalobos Florida St. 
Costa Rica Genenis Perez UCF
Costa Rica Carol Sanchez VCU
Denmark Simone Boye Sorensen UTSA
Denmark Josefine Hasbo Harvard
England Lucy Bronze North Carolina
England Lotte Wubben Moy North Carolina
England Alessia Russo North Carolina
Germany Laura Freigang Penn St.
Haiti Gabrielle Marie Emilien Howard University
Haiti Lara Sophia Larco Georgetown
Haiti Claire Constant Virginia
Haiti Ruthny Mathurin Louisiana at Lafayette
Haiti Milan Raquel Pierre Jerome George Mason
Haiti Chelsea Surpris Texas
Haiti Danielle Monique Etienne Fordham
Haiti Noa Ganthier Lipscomb
Jamaica Liya Brooks Washington State
Jamaica Sydney Schneider UNCW
Jamaica Konya Plummer UCF
Jamaica Peyton McNamara Ohio State
Jamaica Atlanta Primus Cal St. Fullerton
Jamaica Kameron Simmonds Tennessee
Jamaica Havana Solaun Florida
Jamaica Allyson Swaby Boston College
Jamaica Chantelle Swaby Rutgers
Jamaica Kalyssa Vanzanten Notre Dame
Jamaica Jody Brown Florida St. 
Jamaica Tiffany Cameron Ohio State
Jamaica Trudi Carter South Fla.
Jamaica Cheyna Matthews Florida St. 
Jamaica Khadija Shaw Tennessee
Jamaica Tiernny Wiltshire Rutgers
Jamaica Kayla Jay Mccoy (Mckenna) Duke 
Netherlands Merel Van Dongen Alabama
New Zealand Victoria Esson Texas Tech 
New Zealand Annna Leat Georgetown
New Zealand Erin Nayler Purdue Fort Wayne
New Zealand Katie Bowen North Carolina
New Zealand Michaela Foster University of San Diego
New Zealand Ali Riley Stanford
New Zealand Olivia Chance South Florida
New Zealand Daisy Cleverley  Georgetown
New Zealand Betsy Hassett California
New Zealand Jacqui Hand Colorado College
New Zealand Gabi Rennie Arizona State
New Zealand Hannah Wilkinson Tennessee
Nigeria Yewande Balogun Maryland
Nigeria Michelle Alozie Tennessee
Nigeria Ashleigh Plumptre Southern California
Nigeria Jennifer Echegini Florida St. 
Nigeria Toni Payne Duke 
Nigeria Esther Okoronkwo Lamar University
Nigeria Ifeoma Chukwufumnay Onumonu California
Norway Guro Bergsvand California
Panama Carina Baltrip Florida
Panama Hilary Jaen South Alabama
Panama Riley Tanner Alabama
Philippines Olivia Davies McDaniel Milwaukee
Philippines Alicia Barker Illinois 
Philippines Dominique Randle Southern California
Philippines Sofia Harrison Slippery Rock
Philippines Hali Long Little Rock
Philippines Jessika Rebecca Macayan Cowart Washington
Philippines Tahnai Annis Florida
Philippines Ryley Bugay Marquette
Philippines Katrina Guillou UNCW
Philippines Quinley Quezada UC Riverside
Philippines Sarina Bolden  LMU (CA)
Philippines Carleigh Frilles Coastal Carolina
Philippines Chandler McDaniel Milwaukee
Republic of Ireland Courtney Brosnan Syracuse
Republic of Ireland Diane Caldwell Hofstra
Republic of Ireland Heather Payne Florida St. 
Republic of Ireland Megan Connolly Florida St. 
Republic of Ireland Sinead Louise Farrelly Virginia
Republic of Ireland Lucy Jane Quinn Wright St.
Republic of Ireland Marissa Sheva Penn St.
Republic of Ireland Kyra Taylor Carusa Georgetown
South Africa Karabo Dhlamini Oakland
South Africa Nomvula Kgoale Louisiana Tech
South Africa Jermaine Seoposenwe Samford
Switzerland Coumba Sow Oklahoma St.
USA Casey Murphy Rutgers
USA Alyssa Naeher Penn St.
USA Alana Cook Stanford
USA Crystal Dunn North Carolina
USA Emily Ann Fox North Carolina
USA Naomi Girma Stanford
USA Sofia Huerta Santa Clara
USA Kelley O Hara Stanford
USA Emily Sonnett Virginia
USA Savannah Marie Demelo Southern California
USA Julie Ertz Santa Clara
USA Rose Lavelle Wisconsin
USA Kristie Mewis Boston College
USA Ashley Nicole Sanchez UCLA
USA Andi Sullivan Stanford
USA Alex Morgan California
USA Megan Rapinoe Portland
USA Sophia Smith Stanford
USA Lynn Williams Pepperdine
USA Aubrey Kingsbury Wake Forest

USWNT's NCAA stars at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

20 former NCAA athletes will play for the United States women's national soccer team (USWNT) in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
