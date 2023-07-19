The colleges and countries with the most NCAA stars at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will feature 32 teams — the largest edition ever for the women's tournament. It will also have a long list of former NCAA stars.

There will be 137 players with NCAA experience this summer, spread across 76 different schools on 21 different national teams. First, a quick look at the numbers before a deeper dive:

Canada has the most NCAA representation with 22 players, followed by USA with 20. Jamaica is third with 17.

Four schools have at least five players, led by Florida State's seven. Stanford and North Carolina are tied for second with six.

You can find more information on the 20 U.S. players here, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. While at Portland, Rapinoe was teammates with Canada's Christine Sinclair, the world's all-time leading international goal scorer. The duo helped the Pilots win the 2005 NCAA title. In the final against UCLA, Sinclair scored twice and Rapinoe once as Portland won 4-0 to finish unbeaten.

The United States has won the last two World Cups and is attempting to win an unprecedented third in a row. The event starts July 20 and runs through Aug. 20, with the final at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Here are all the NCAA schools with at least two representatives at the World Cup:

Florida State 7 Stanford 6 North Carolina 6 Penn State 5 Cal 4 Florida 4 Georgetown 4 Southern California 4 Tennessee 4 Duke 3 Ohio State 3 Portland 3 Rutgers 3 UCF 3 UCLA 3 Virginia 3 Alabama 2 Boston College 2 Michigan 2 Milwaukee 2 Notre Dame 2 Santa Clara 2 South Carolina 2 South Florida 2 Syracuse 2 Texas 2 UNCW 2 West Virginia 2

The following national teams have the most NCAA players:

Canada 22 USA 20 Jamaica 17 Philippines 13 New Zealand 12

Here's the complete list: