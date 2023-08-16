Everything you must know for the opening week of the 2023 NCAA women’s soccer season

The opening week of NCAA sports is here. Women’s soccer kicks off Thursday, Aug. 17 with some top matchups that will put those preseason rankings to the test. And what a time it is for women’s soccer. With the final rounds of the FIFA Women’s World Cup as a backdrop, the NCAA athletes are hungry to get out on the pitch.

We compiled a list of the top-10 games of each day through opening weekend, with information on how to watch and where to check live stats:

Thursday, Aug. 17

➡️ Game to watch: No. 2 North Carolina at No. 10 Penn State 👀

The reigning Big Ten Tournament champion, Penn State, hosts the 2022 national champion runner-up, UNC at Happy Valley this Thursday. The two teams have not played each other since 2017, when the Nittany Lions pulled a 1-0 win over the Tar Heels.

We can expect a solid matchup between the experienced rosters. The Tar Heels have nine out of the 11 title game starters returning. They’ve coined the motto “Chasing 23 in ‘23” to signify the pursuit of the program’s 23rd national title (21 NCAA, 1 AIAW). Penn State, which is celebrating its 30th season, will return seven starters from a team that reached the third round last season.

Penn State puts its 14-1-3 record on the line when it opens a season at Jeffrey Field — a mark that includes a 3-1 win against then-No. 2 UCLA in 2006. Meanwhile, Thursday's game is one of 13 for North Carolina against a 2022 NCAA tournament team.

➡️ Players to watch👀



Penn State — Katherine Asman, Gr. GK, No. 26

It will be tough for UNC forwards to squeeze anything past the reigning Big Ten Tournament Defensive MVP. Asman dominated the box with an outstanding 2022 season, starting in all 23 games, with nine shoutout performances and finishing with a .792 save percentage.

UNC — Avery Patterson, Sr. Forward/Midfield, No. 15

Named to the 2022 College Cup All-Tournament Team, Patterson will be a strong presence in the attacking third and we can expect plenty of shots from last year’s leading goal scorer (13).

Sunday, Aug. 20

➡️ Game to watch: No. 6 Florida State at No. 9 TCU 👀

We can expect a close battle at Fort Worth as No. 9 TCU hosts No. 6 Florida state. The Seminoles have been ranked in the preseason top 10 for six straight seasons and are coming off a semifinal appearance in the College Cup. The Horned Frogs went 14-5-5 a year ago, falling just short of a Big 12 championship before reaching the third round of the NCAA tournament.



The Seminoles are the only college in the country to have multiple (4) current athletes on World Cup rosters and last dropped out of the top 15 of the United Soccer Coaches Poll in 2011.

➡️ Players to watch:👀



TCU — Olivia Hasler, Sr. Defender, No. 16

Hasler has been named on the All-Big 12 Preseason Team and is expected to be a commanding force in TCU's backline. Last season, Hasler played a key role in 11 shutouts, locking down Texas Tech and Iowa State with no shots on goal.

FSU — Jody Brown, Sr. Forward, No. 10

The senior is coming off her second Women's World Cup representing Jamaica as she helped the team in its historic run to the round of 16. You can expect Brown to be dishing out plenty of goal-scoring opportunities in Sunday's match, as she reached a career-high last season with 10 assists and eight goals.