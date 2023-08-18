Trending

Maria Howell and Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | August 18, 2023

The 11 best finishes from a thrilling opening night of the women's soccer season

UCLA vs. UNC: 2022 Women's College Cup championship highlights

Two words: scoring explosion. There was no shortage of clinical finishes on the opening night of the NCAA women's soccer season. Players around the country showcased their preseason grind as the first balls of the 2023 season found the back of the net. Slight correction: These balls were launched, lofted and finessed into all sections of the net — especially that upper 90 sweet spot.

Here are the top 11 goals from the first night of action.

1. Kat Rader | No. 4 Duke vs. West Virginia, 2-0 win

It doesn't get much better than this. The 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year delivered a banger just 10 minutes into the season. Rader's quick change in pace opened a gap in the Mountaineers' backline and gave her the space to cushion a shot into the side netting. Duke added a second goal in the 70th minute, escaping a stiff test from the reigning Big 12 champions to earn the program's 450th victory. 

2. Maddie Mercado | No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Milwaukee, 2-2 tie

Despite totaling nearly 60 percent possession, Notre Dame needed a splendid counterattacking move to erase an early deficit. Ellie Ospeck found Mercado with a perfect through ball between the legs of an approaching defender, and the graduate senior bested the keeper with a dipping strike into the bottom corner. Milwaukee grabbed a second goal, however, thus continuing to cement itself as a tough out. Last season, the Panthers pushed Michigan State into 2OT in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

3. Anna Sweeney | Belmont vs. North Alabama, 1-0 win

That was fast! Hardly a minute into the season, Sweeney took her newfound starting position with gusto and unleashed a deep strike on the half volley. Her audacious attempt knuckled and swerved past a leaping UNA keeper into the top-left corner, providing a spark of early magic that led the Bruins to a narrow season-opening win.

4. Kennedy Wesley | No. 11 Stanford vs. San Diego, 4-0 win

Wesley made a statement with her rocket of a career-first goal. It takes serious guts to torpedo this shot from 40 yards out, but the graduate defender took full advantage of the space. Wesley's breakout performance also produced her first career assist off a corner kick, sparking a dominant three-goal second half that saw the Cardinal run over San Diego. 

5. Makena Maloy | UIC vs. Toledo, 2-2 tie

Makena Maloy, limitless range. Despite lining up for a free kick more than 40 yards from goal, the sophomore boldly set her sights on the distant far post. Her looping delivery was interrupted by only the Toledo keeper's fingertips before rippling into the top-right corner. The Flames would have to settle for a draw, however, as each team notched a goal within a thrilling final 30 minutes.  

6. Keri Matthews | Arizona State vs. Wright State, 4-0 win

On a remarkable opening day of soccer, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more ferocious strike anywhere than Matthews' right-footed rocket. Likely confident after scoring just 45 seconds into the second half, Matthews took a perfect touch out along the right corner of the box and overwhelmed the Wright St. keeper with a thunderous effort past the near post.

7. Macey Bader | Charlotte vs. James Madison, 3-2 loss

Roberto Carlos or Macey Bader? After Thursday night we can hardly tell the difference. The junior forward stepped up to a free kick trailing early in the second half before bending her strike around the leaping wall to nestle just inside the near post to level the game at 1. Despite Bader's highlight, the Dukes tacked on two second-half goals to beat Charlotte. 

8. Maddy Theriault | Fairfield vs. Binghamton, 2-0 win

Even the MAAC’s Preseason Player of the Year knew how nice that was. After cutting inside from the left flank, Theriault unleashed a dipping strike from well outside the box, bouncing over the outstretched Binghamton keeper. Fairfield doubled the advantage out of the locker room and emerged with an impressive nonconference result against America East favorites Binghamton.

 9. Gianna Paul | No. 7 Alabama vs. DePaul, 2-0 win

The 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year wasted no time returning to scintillating form, capping off a brilliant solo run with an inch-perfect, 25-yard strike just 5 minutes into her sophomore campaign. Dayton transfer Itala Gemelli notched a second just before the halftime whistle.

10. Grace Miller | Green Bay vs. Kansas State, 4-1 loss

What a way to score your first career goal. A half clearance from the K-State backline gave Miller an opportunity 30 yards from the net, and the fourth-year midfielder took her centimeter of space like a seasoned striker, connecting perfectly on a vicious half volley that surged into the top-left corner. 

11. Abby Allen | No. 15 Texas vs. Long Beach State, 4-3 win 

A wild, seesawing bout ended with a fittingly chaotic goal. Lexi Massimo's midfield delivery bounced dangerously into the mixer before Allen cushioned her header into the bottom-right corner just seconds before the full-time buzzer. 

