UCLA tops women's college soccer rankings after the season's opening weekend

The first weekend of women's college soccer saw beautiful goals, high-scoring blowouts, and a historic Spanish victory to close the Women's World Cup. The NCAA's on-the-road reporter Andrew McDevitt was out following the action.

Here are McDevitt's top 5 teams following the opening week of the 2023 season.

5. Florida State

The Noles continue an unbeaten 17 non-conference game winning streak after a pair of hard-fought road matches in Texas. Sunday's second half against No. 9 TCU saw two goals in the span of two minutes and 20 seconds, boosting the Seminoles to a 2-0 victory with forward Taylor Huff scoring her second of the weekend. Florida State will take a week off before hosting South Florida on Sep. 3.

4. Virginia

Two games, three braces from three different players. The Cavaliers slide up a spot after back-to-back 5-nil wins to start their season over Nevada and Radford. Virginia showcased the depth of their roster with braces from freshman Allie Ross and sophomores Meredith McDermott and Maggie Cagle. The Cavaliers will host Michigan Thursday, Aug. 24.

3. Duke

The Blue Devils come in at number three after a 2-0 win over West Virginia with an absolute banger from Kat Rader just ten minutes into the season. Rader is on the hunt to become Duke's next MAC Hermann Award winner after fellow teammate Michelle Cooper claimed the 2022 trophy. The Blue Devils will host Southern California this Thursday, Aug. 24.

2. UNC

North Carolina claims the No. 2 spot after holding a nil-nil draw against No. 10 Penn State in tough conditions. They found their attacking stride in a return home on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Cal moving UNC to an all-time 41-2-1 for home openers. Freshman Olivia Thomas scored her first career goal and will likely cause disruption up top as the Tar Heels host Wisconsin on Thursday.

1. UCLA

"It is absolutely sensational!"



Ally Cook makes it 2-0 over Georgia with a 70th minute goal.



📺: @Pac12Network

Ally Cook makes it 2-0 over Georgia with a 70th minute goal.

The reigning national champs stay at the top. The Bruins held down a 2-0 shutout at home against Georgia and outshot the Bulldogs by an 11-3 margin. A penalty kick goal from junior Jayden Perry and a top-of-the-box screamer from Ally Cook sealed the UCLA victory. The Bruin's Sunday game against Portland got canceled due to inclement weather. They are set to host Cal Poly Thursday night.