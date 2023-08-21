Trending

Maria Howell | NCAA.com | August 28, 2023

UCLA tops women's college soccer rankings after the season's opening weekend

Ranking the top teams in women's college soccer after opening weekend

The first weekend of women's college soccer saw beautiful goals, high-scoring blowouts, and a historic Spanish victory to close the Women's World Cup. The NCAA's on-the-road reporter Andrew McDevitt was out following the action.

Here are McDevitt's top 5 teams following the opening week of the 2023 season. 

5. Florida State

FSU women's soccer beats Texas A&M

The Noles continue an unbeaten 17 non-conference game winning streak after a pair of hard-fought road matches in Texas. Sunday's second half against No. 9 TCU saw two goals in the span of two minutes and 20 seconds, boosting the Seminoles to a 2-0 victory with forward Taylor Huff scoring her second of the weekend. Florida State will take a week off before hosting South Florida on Sep. 3.

4. Virginia

Virginia Women's soccer defeats Nevada

Two games, three braces from three different players. The Cavaliers slide up a spot after back-to-back 5-nil wins to start their season over Nevada and Radford. Virginia showcased the depth of their roster with braces from freshman Allie Ross and sophomores Meredith McDermott and Maggie Cagle. The Cavaliers will host Michigan Thursday, Aug. 24.

3. Duke

Duke Women soccer vs WF

The Blue Devils come in at number three after a 2-0 win over West Virginia with an absolute banger from Kat Rader just ten minutes into the season. Rader is on the hunt to become Duke's next MAC Hermann Award winner after fellow teammate Michelle Cooper claimed the 2022 trophy. The Blue Devils will host Southern California this Thursday, Aug. 24.

💥 BANGERS: The 11 best finishes from a thrilling opening night of the women's soccer season

2. UNC

UNC women soccer beats cal

North Carolina claims the No. 2 spot after holding a nil-nil draw against No. 10 Penn State in tough conditions. They found their attacking stride in a return home on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Cal moving UNC to an all-time 41-2-1 for home openers. Freshman Olivia Thomas scored her first career goal and will likely cause disruption up top as the Tar Heels host Wisconsin on Thursday.

1. UCLA

The reigning national champs stay at the top. The Bruins held down a 2-0 shutout at home against Georgia and outshot the Bulldogs by an 11-3 margin. A penalty kick goal from junior Jayden Perry and a top-of-the-box screamer from Ally Cook sealed the UCLA victory. The Bruin's Sunday game against Portland got canceled due to inclement weather. They are set to host Cal Poly Thursday night.

