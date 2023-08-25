No. 24 Southern Cal women's soccer stuns No. 4 Duke in road victory, 3-1

DURHAM, N.C. — After falling behind in the 13th minute, the No. 24 USC women's soccer team stormed back with three unanswered goals to take down No. 4 Duke on the road Thursday night.

Maribel Flores netted the equalizer before the end of the first half. Angeles Escobar then scored the go-ahead with Kayla Colbert adding the exclamation point late in the game. USC is now 2-0 on the season after winning its opener against Michigan last week.

📈 RANKINGS: View the latest women's soccer coaches poll

Escobar's go-ahead strike was a blast in the 62nd minute when she grabbed a loose ball and fired a highlight real shot underneath the crossbar to silence the home crowd. Colbert would strike in the 78th minute when she sent home a shot off the Duke keeper to put the game to bed.

Colbert also provided the assist on Flores' equalizer in the 37th minute, sending in a cross that the freshman forward masterfully headed back across the face of the goal and inside the right post. It was the first goal of Flores' collegiate career.

Duke's opening goal was a header in the 13th minute. The Trojan defense then proceeded to hold the Blue Devils scoreless for the final 77 minutes of play. Freshman Hannah Poulter made five saves in goal for USC.

GOALS

13' – DUKE: Kat Rader (assisted by Elle Piper, Carina Lageyre) — Piper sent in a cross from the right side and Rader headed it in at the far post.

37' – USC: Maribel Flores (assisted by Kayla Colbert) — Colbert beat a defender and sent in a cross from the right side, and Flores calmly headed it back across the face of goal and just out of reach of the diving Duke Keeper.

62' – USC: Angeles Escobar (no assist) — Escobar collected a loose ball near the top of the Duke penalty area, took a quick touch between her legs, turned and then fired a rocket just under the crossbar from 18 yards out.

Couldn't have placed it any better for her 1⃣st goal of the season!#FightOn // #Gameday pic.twitter.com/TICagsd8qy — USC Women's Soccer (@USC_WSoccer) August 25, 2023

78' – USC: Kayla Colbert (assisted by Helena Sampaio) — Sampaio sent a long pass into the right side of the box and Colbert collected it, drove at the goal and fired a shot that ricocheted off the keeper's hand and into the net.

💥 BANGERS: The 11 best finishes from a thrilling opening night of the women's soccer season

UP NEXT

The Trojans are back in action on Sunday as stay on the road to take on No. 3 North Carolina. That game can be seen live on ACC Network Extra at 10 a.m. PT.