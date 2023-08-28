UCLA, Stanford top Week 2's women's college soccer Power 5 rankings

The second week of women's college soccer saw historic wins and unexpected defeats that caused shifts in this week's power rankings.



Here are Andrew McDevitt's top 5 teams following the opening week of the 2023 season.

5. Penn State

Talk about a good weekend! Forward Kaitlyn MacBean scored back-to-back game-winning goals propelling the Nittany Lions to beat No. 16 TCU in the first all-time meeting between the two. To top things off, Coach Erica Dambach celebrated her 300th career victory since starting her role as head coach in the 2000 season. Penn State will continue its five-match homestand on Thursday, Aug. 31 against No. 22 UCF.



4. Alabama

Another program claims its 300th win! The Tide's 2-1 win over No. 17 Memphis extends its home winning streak to an NCAA-leading 22 wins. The 2022 SEC Midfielder of the Year, Felicia Knox gave Alabama the advantage in a second-half PK. Alabama will look to build on their 4-0 record this Thursday, Aug. 31 as they host Miami.

3. Florida State

Last weekend's ranked road win over TCU carries FSU into this week's top five. The 'Noles take the third place spot after Duke dropped a home match against Southern Cal and Virginia tied at home against Michigan. FSU will take on in-state foes, South Florida at home on Sunday, Sep. 3.

2. Stanford

Jasmine Aikey with the corner equalizer! The Cardinal finds its way into the top 5 mix after going 4-0 against all California opponents and rebounding late in the second half to beat Saint Mary's (CA) 3-1. Stanford's 13 goals this season have been scored by nine different players, three of them with multiple goals. The Cardinal will host East Coast competitor Duke on Saturday.

1. UCLA

The national champs continue their reign as the top team in the league. Over 2,000 fans attended Sunday night's match at Anteater Stadium to watch No. 1 UCLA defeat hosts Cal-Irvine in a 4-0 shutout. Bruin's forward Ally Cook has scored a goal each game this season (3) and is on her way to besting her total from last year (4). UCLA will return to the field Thursday at No. 11 BYU.