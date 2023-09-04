BYU enters Week 3's women's soccer Power 5 rankings

There is movement in Week 3's Power 5 rankings. With Thursday's huge upset, the reigning national champs are out and fresh faces are in. Our on-the-road reporter Andrew Mcdevitt lays out this week's Power 5 rankings. Here's the rundown:

5. UNC (4-0-2)

The Tar Heels are back in the Top 5 after an impressive rally over No. 8 Arkansas. The Heels responded to an early Razorback goal with an upper-90 equalizer from nearly 25 yards out, earning freshman Mia Oliaro her first career goal before the half. UNC forwards, fueled by the cheers of some 2,700 fans, went on to score two more goals from distance in the second half earning their second-ranked win of the season with only two goals conceded. The Heels will look to build against No. 13 South Carolina on Thursday, Sep. 7.



4. Penn State (5-0-1)

The Nittany Lions move up a spot after pulling a last-minute win over UCF and dominating, 4-1, over Monmouth tallying the team's fifth straight win. Penn State showcased the depth of its roster in Sunday's contest with goals scored by four different players, a total of 25 players earning minutes and, for a second time this season, three keepers rotating in to defend the net. Next up, Penn State will host Princeton this Thursday.

3. Florida State (3-0-0)

The Noles stay put at number three after destroying South Florida, 5-1, in a home opener. Freshman Jordynn Dudley established the lead by scoring her first career goal in the eighth minute after stealing the ball and taking on the USF keeper one-on-one. Then Jordynn did it again in the second half. The team will look to build on Thursday as they travel to face North Florida.

Have yourself a day, Jordynn👀



The first freshman to have a multi-goal game since Jody Brown in 2020🍢#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/JhGatmYEYi — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 3, 2023

2. BYU (6-0)

The Cougars have proven the reigning national champs are shakeable. Embodying the confidence of their 5,209 faithful, BYU took down UCLA 3-1 with all three goals scored by players coming off the bench. The triumph marks the Cougar's first-ever win over a first-ranked team and the most goals (3) scored against UCLA since 2021. All eyes will be on BYU as they take on in-state foe Utah Valley on Saturday, Sep. 9.



1. Stanford (5-0)

The Cardinal stay on top after acing their toughest opponent this season, No. 10 Duke on Friday night. Stanford delivered steady firing with a pair of goals in each half by four different players, driving the raucous sold-out crowd wild. The win also marks the third 4-0 shutout in the past five games. The team will hit the road next week, traveling to VCU and Georgetown.