12 surprising numbers from BYU women's soccer's historic rise to No. 1

On Saturday evening, for the first time in program history, BYU players will step onto the field as the No. 1 team when the Cougars meet rival Utah. It's a high point since the beginning of BYU women's soccer in 1995.

In her 29th year at the helm, coach Jennifer Rockwood has carried the program to 400 wins and counting, demonstrating her born and bred passion for all things BYU. As reported by The Daily Universe, Rockwood's father worked as a BYU police officer, and when her mother went into labor, BYU police cars delivered her to the Utah Valley Hospital right off campus. The Provo native jumped at the opportunity to head the newly sanctioned BYU women's soccer program after coaching the club team for several years.

Now her Cougars are No. 1. We've compiled a list of significant numbers that have led the Cougars to this monumental moment.

0 — Number of years in the Big 12 conference before this year. Ahead of the season, the Big 12 coaches picked the Cougars to finish first in their conference debut.

3 — Seniors named to the 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy watch list: Jamie Shepherd, Laveni Vaka and Brecken Mozingo



4 — Wins abroad in their 2023 summer Europe tour consisting of a 13-day trip to Austria, Slovenia, Croatia and Italy. BYU totaled 19 goals, defeating two club teams in Austria and Croatia.

6 — Consecutive years the Cougars have won their season opener

9 — Goals scored in the 2022 season by Allie Fryer. The last freshman in the program who scored more than her was in 2001. Fryer has notched two in 2023.

20 — The program's record undefeated streak in conference play, spanning between November 2007 and November 2009

22 — Goals scored so far this year, with a season-high (6) against Utah Valley that saw a 6-1 win



23 — NCAA tournament appearances

35 — The longest-running series against the Cougars is with Utah, with the first-ever game played in 1995. The Cougars lead the overall series 25-7-3 and will look to improve that mark on Saturday, Sep. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

77 — the number of goals scored in the 2021 historic season that saw the Cougars reach the finals of the College Cup, falling just short to Florida State in a PK shootout.

2012 — The year the Cougars came closest to the No. 1 spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll during the regular season. They were ranked No. 2 on Nov. 6, 2012. They also got to No. 2 in the final poll of the 2021 season, after BYU reached the final.



5,209 — Fans in attendance when BYU toppled UCLA, the former No. 1 team. The game also marked the fourth-ever win over a top-5 team and the first against No. 1.