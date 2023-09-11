BYU leads Week 4 women's soccer Power 5 rankings

With conference play just around the corner, Week 4 of the women's soccer season saw many teams find their stride and execute what they've learned so far this season. Our on-the-road reporter Andrew McDevitt lays out this week's Power 5 rankings.

5. UNC (5-0-3) (Prev. 5)

The Heels stay put after claiming a top-10 win over rival South Carolina, handing the Gamecocks their first loss of the season. On Sunday, they also pulled out their third draw of the season on the road against No. 12 Alabama. UNC's leading goal scorer (4), senior Avery Patterson, dribbled the ball 80 yards, out-running her defender, and planted a left-footed shot to give the Heels a late, short-lived lead. The team will open ACC play on Friday, Sep. 15 against Virginia Tech.

Avery shoots, Avery scores.



A tale as old as time.



📺 » https://t.co/m5vjVv8XzL pic.twitter.com/0xBXLEOFzw — UNC Women's Soccer (@uncwomenssoccer) September 11, 2023



4. Penn State (6-0-1) (Prev. 4)

The Nittany Lions have made it through non-conference play undefeated, only the second squad in program history to do it since 2005. Penn State showcased a pair of strategic set pieces and a chipped ball over the keeper to claim a 3-0 victory over Princeton. The Blue and White will launch into Big Ten play on Friday as they host Maryland.

3. Florida State (5-0-0) (Prev. 3)

The Noles continue their Florida reign, with wins over UNF (4-0) and rival Gators (1-0). The state queens are still riding the high from their ranked win over TCU and their defense is not letting up, holding their last three opponents to under five shots each. FSU will look to keep the momentum going as they head to No. 9 Clemson to begin ACC play on Friday afternoon.

JODY BROWN HOW DO YOU DO‼️‼️‼️‼️



SHE GIVES THE NOLES THE LEAD IN THE 76th MINUTE🍢🍢🍢



📺ACC Network#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/RcewhOUGro — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 10, 2023



2. Stanford (6-0-1) (Prev. 1)

The Cardinal drop down a spot after a close match against top-10 foe Georgetown resulted in a 1-1 draw. Stanford rallied after an early Hoya goal and got their chance in the 85th minute with a well-placed free kick by Jasmine Aikey from just outside the box. Stanford will face a tough competitor in Santa Clara on Sunday, Sep. 17.

1. BYU (7-0) (Prev. 2)

BYU continues its crème de la Cougars performance, rising to the top spot in this week's power rankings. In a historical start to the season, BYU's recent 6-1 take-down over in-state rival Utah earns the squad a 29-7 goal differential on the season. The Cougars will host Big 12 opponent, TCU on Thursday, Sep. 14.

👀 Teams on the radar:

UCLA (5-1)

Santa Clara (6-0-2)

Clemson (6-0-2)

