Football

Follow

Live updates from Week 3

Scores, stats for all games

📺 TV schedules and times

📊 AP poll oddities

📈 Explaining Colorado's rise
soccer-women-d1 flag

Maria Howell | NCAA.com | September 11, 2023

BYU leads Week 4 women's soccer Power 5 rankings

Women's soccer Week 4 Power 5 rankings

With conference play just around the corner, Week 4 of the women's soccer season saw many teams find their stride and execute what they've learned so far this season. Our on-the-road reporter Andrew McDevitt lays out this week's Power 5 rankings.

Previous ranking in parentheses next to record 

5. UNC (5-0-3) (Prev. 5)

The Heels stay put after claiming a top-10 win over rival South Carolina, handing the Gamecocks their first loss of the season. On Sunday, they also pulled out their third draw of the season on the road against No. 12 Alabama. UNC's leading goal scorer (4), senior Avery Patterson, dribbled the ball 80 yards, out-running her defender, and planted a left-footed shot to give the Heels a late, short-lived lead. The team will open ACC play on Friday, Sep. 15 against Virginia Tech. 


4. Penn State (6-0-1) (Prev. 4)

Penn state women's soccer celebration

The Nittany Lions have made it through non-conference play undefeated, only the second squad in program history to do it since 2005. Penn State showcased a pair of strategic set pieces and a chipped ball over the keeper to claim a 3-0 victory over Princeton. The Blue and White will launch into Big Ten play on Friday as they host Maryland.

3. Florida State (5-0-0) (Prev. 3)

The Noles continue their Florida reign, with wins over UNF (4-0) and rival Gators (1-0). The state queens are still riding the high from their ranked win over TCU and their defense is not letting up, holding their last three opponents to under five shots each. FSU will look to keep the momentum going as they head to No. 9 Clemson to begin ACC play on Friday afternoon.


2. Stanford (6-0-1) (Prev. 1)

Stanford women's soccer tie Georgetown

The Cardinal drop down a spot after a close match against top-10 foe Georgetown resulted in a 1-1 draw. Stanford rallied after an early Hoya goal and got their chance in the 85th minute with a well-placed free kick by Jasmine Aikey from just outside the box. Stanford will face a tough competitor in Santa Clara on Sunday, Sep. 17.

1. BYU (7-0) (Prev. 2)

BYU beats Utah 6-1

BYU continues its crème de la Cougars performance, rising to the top spot in this week's power rankings. In a historical start to the season, BYU's recent 6-1 take-down over in-state rival Utah earns the squad a 29-7 goal differential on the season. The Cougars will host Big 12 opponent, TCU on Thursday, Sep. 14. 

👀 Teams on the radar:

UCLA (5-1)
Santa Clara (6-0-2)
Clemson (6-0-2) 
 

No. 1 BYU women's soccer rallies for tie with TCU

No. 1 BYU women's soccer tied TCU in a thrilling opening night of Big 12 play.
READ MORE

Princeton women's soccer battles out a gritty upset over No. 10 Georgetown

Princeton women's soccer upset No. 10 Georgetown on Thursday night. Here's how the Tigers did it.
READ MORE

What we know about the top five teams in DII women’s soccer... so far

New faces, familiar powers. The DII women's soccer national rankings have been a whirlwind the first few weeks. Let's breakdown what we know so far about the top of the latest poll.
READ MORE

DI Women's Soccer News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners