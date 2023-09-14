Football

Maria Howell | NCAA.com | September 15, 2023

Princeton women's soccer battles out unusual upset over No. 10 Georgetown

Familiar faces lead women's soccer Week 4 Power 5 rankings

In a relentless effort, the Princeton women's soccer stunned No. 10 Georgetown and scraped by with a 3-2 win thanks to clutch plays and two own goals. With no sign of last week's loss to Penn State (3-0), Princeton came out hungry with six shots in the first half, a high-pressing mentality and wingers threading dangerous balls into the box. In a post-game interview, game-winning goal scorer Pietra Tordin harped on the team's competitive mindset going up against the top-10 ranked opponent. 

"We can compete with anybody and just because they have a ranked number doesn’t mean anything, we can compete with anybody," Tordin said.

And compete they did. The scoring started in the 18th minute when a Princeton slotted ball into the six combined with a slashing run caused confusion in the Hoya box and resulted in a Georgetown own goal.

A few minutes later, it happened again.

This time it was off a driven cross from Princeton's left winger that found a Georgetown shin, sending a second own goal into the back of the net.

The Hoyas corrected their mistakes in the second half, slipping two goals by Princeton goalkeeper Tyler McCamey in the 50th and 54th minutes.

The Tigers kept fighting, though, and prevailed when a chipped cross into the six found sophomore Pietra Tordin's head. The game-winner marked Pietra's eighth goal on the season, matching her total from last season — when she was the Ivy League's Rookie of the Year. With just over 10 minutes left in the match, Princeton's defense and midfield locked down to hold the lead earning a huge upset.

The Tigers will look to build off the night's momentum on Sunday, Sep. 17 as they travel to face Quinnipiac.

