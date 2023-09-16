Utah State women's soccer upsets No. 1 BYU

Utah State Women's Soccer proved that they can hold their own at home after ending the day with a 1-0 victory against No. 1 BYU, handing the Cougars their first loss of the season and making it the highest-ranked win in Aggie history. Walking into tonight's contest showing no signs of last week's loss vs. Arizona (3-1-3), the Aggies gave it all they had in front of a record-setting 2,013 fans against the No. 1 ranked team －finishing the afternoon with 11 total shots and a dominant defensive effort throughout the game.

It was Aggies' midfielder Summer Diamond who got the crowd pumped right in the 50th minute of the game as she slipped the only goal of the afternoon by the Cougars' goalkeeper with a left-footed shot, marking the freshman's third goal of the season.

GOALLLLLLLL!!!



Summer Diamond getting the party started here at the Bell! pic.twitter.com/yAPp3SuonZ — USU Soccer (@USUsoccer) September 16, 2023

The Cougars seemed to have the first half on lock as they held possession for the majority of the game. BYU continued to pounce with 12 total shots in comparison to the Aggies' 11, but could not cash in on several scoring opportunities.

In the second half, BYU cranked up their performance on both sides of the ball. It was Utah State's goalkeeper Deira Walton's mental tenacity that came into play －finishing the day with six saves in comparison to BYU's three. Walton walked away as the program's all-time shutout leader with her 23rd career clean sheet.

The win marked the second all-time win for the Aggies against BYU. They now hold a 2-1-13 series record －dating back to 1998.

The Aggies boosted themselves to a 3-5-1 record and look to face the Air Force on Thursday, Sept. 21 while BYU (7-1-1) travels to Waco, Texas to face Baylor.