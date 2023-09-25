Slight change in women's soccer Week 6 Power 5 rankings

Not many surprises in this week's Power 5 ranking as teams keep up a consistent performance as they approach the mid-point of the season. The highlight of the weekend came from a dramatic last-second goal to force a draw between long-time foes, North Carolina and Florida State in a top-3 clash.

Here's a rundown of Andre McDevitt's Power 5 rankings for Week 6 of women's college soccer:

5. UCLA | 7-1 (Prev. 5)

The Bruins opened Pac-12 in illustrious fashion with a 3-1 smackdown over No. 20 Colorado whose packed stands were silenced by Ally Cook's first-half brace — she now has five on the season. For the seventh time this season, UCLA held opponents to five or fewer shots, displaying the squad's strength on all thirds of the pitch. The Bruins will continue Pac-12 play on the road at Washington on Thursday, Sept. 28.



4. Penn State | 9-0-1 (Prev. 3)

The Nittany Lions move to 3-0 in conference play after a hard-earned road win at Rutgers and a late set-piece finisher Sunday to beat Nebraska. Claiming nine consecutive victories Penn State has yet to trail an opponent this season and maintains a reputation for front-footed defending and consistent possession. Up next, the Nittany Lions face a long weekend on the road as they travel to Michigan on Thursday and Michigan State on Sunday.

LET'S. GO.

GOALLLLLLLLLL PENN STATE. CORI DYKE.



2H | 80:56 | PSU 1, NEB 0#WeAre pic.twitter.com/ofbGLSziDY — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) September 24, 2023

3. UNC | 7-0-4 (Prev. 4)

The Heels move up a spot after contending in a pair of top-25 ranked matchups, earning a road win against Virginia and narrowly drawing with FSU in a thrilling 3-3 squabble. The nationally broadcast match against the Noles went back and forth until the very last seconds, with UNC responding twice before earning a short lead in the 85th minute. The Heels will head over to in-state rival NC State on Saturday, Sept. 30, and look to keep up their zero-losses record.

Big-time matchup, big-time thriller.



Highlights from a hard-fought draw with No. 3 Florida State! pic.twitter.com/vUPp2gxIWv — UNC Women's Soccer (@uncwomenssoccer) September 25, 2023



2. Stanford | 8-0-1 (Prev. 2)

The Cardinal preserves its spot at number two after a career-first goal in the tenth minute boosted the team to a 1-0 win over top-25 ranked opponent Washington State and claiming the Pac-12 opener. Goalkeeper Ryan Campbell earned her fifth clean sheet of the season and 13th of her career to help Stanford improve their undefeated record. The Cardinal will continue conference play in a home stint against Arizona State on Thursday and Arizona on Sunday.

1. Florida St. | 7-0-1 (Prev. 5)

The Noles' relentless comeback streak strikes again. This time, they came back to rip away UNC's short lead in the last second of a physical, post-to-post match in Tar Heel territory. The draw marks the third game in a row where the Noles rally against opponents, demonstrating the squad's competitive spirit and mentality to keep plugging away. Saturday's 3-3 draw at UNC saw two goals from Jordyn Dudley and a game-winner, her career first, from freshman Mimi Van Zanten. The Noles will host ACC opponent, Miami on Friday.