Florida State tops women's soccer Power 5 rankings for 3rd straight week

Top teams know how to handle top opponents, which is why there is no change in Week 7's Power rankings. Each squad earned wins over the weekend with several tallying goals from a variety of players, overcoming road challenges and scoring world-class bangers along the way.

Here's a breakdown of Andrew McDevitt's Power 5 rankings for Week 7 of women's college soccer.

5. UCLA | 8-1 (Prev. 5)

The Bruins showed their strength in set pieces in a 3-2 win over Washington that saw two goals slammed into the net from a freekick outside the box and a PK to win the game. UCLA continued their Pac-12 road dominance at Washington State (2-0) with leading goal scorer Ally Cook earning her 7th finish of the season. Next up, the Bruins host Oregon State on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Here Comes the Sun(shine)!@sunshinefontes blasts a free kick into the back of the net to give UCLA an early 1-0 lead over Washington.



📺: @Pac12Network

📲: https://t.co/DjeYFlnBVa#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/kasNM9JgB7 — UCLA Women's Soccer (@UCLAWSoccer) September 29, 2023

4. Penn State |10-0-2 (Prev. 4)

The Nittany Lions stay at No. 4 but move to the top of the Big 10 picking up a tie against Michigan and a 3-1 win over Michigan State. Forward Kaitlyn MacBean's game-winning PK was the third time the redshirt junior clinched a match for the Blue and White this season. Penn State returns to Happy Valley on Sunday, Oct. 8, to host Ohio State to open the second half of this season's conference play.

Here Comes the Sun(shine)!@sunshinefontes blasts a free kick into the back of the net to give UCLA an early 1-0 lead over Washington.



📺: @Pac12Network

📲: https://t.co/DjeYFlnBVa#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/kasNM9JgB7 — UCLA Women's Soccer (@UCLAWSoccer) September 29, 2023

3. North Carolina | 8-0-4 (Prev. 3)

Four goals from four different players boosted the Heels to a commanding 4-0 road win over in-state foe NC State. Goalkeeper Emmie Allen recorded her sixth shutout of the year and a season-high 26 players earned minutes on the pitch. The Heels delivered a continuous line of fire up top, outshooting their opponent 24-2 with half of those finishes going on target. UNC will return home to host Miami on Thursday, Oct. 5.

2. Stanford |10-0-1 (Prev. 2)

The Cardinal pick up two wins at home with a late game-winner over Arizona State (2-1) and a shutout over Arizona (3-0) that saw both career and season-first goals. With the latest addition, the Cardinal tally 13 different goal scorers this season led by Jasmine Aikey (5) who clinched Thursday's win over Arizona State. Next up, Stanford travels to Boulder on Thursday, Oct. 5 to face Colorado.



1. Florida State | 8-0-1 (Prev. 1)

The Noles stay on top for the second week in a row after claiming a 2-0 victory over Miami and maintaining a firm grip on the state of Florida. Freshman prodigy Jordyn Dudley netted her second consecutive brace and notched a team-high seventh goal in the 87th minute to seal the win over the Canes. While Dudley and the FSU forwards mailed in 22 shots, the Noles' backline held the Canes to zero shots. Next up, the FSU will travel to Louisville on Thursday.