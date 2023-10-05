Trending

Maria Howell | NCAA.com | October 5, 2023

NCAA DI women's soccer committee to reveal in-season top 16 Thursday, Oct. 19 on ACC Network

The NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee will release a midseason ranking on Thursday, Oct. 19 during halftime of the Notre Dame vs. UNC matchup at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network. This year, the committee will be revealing 16 teams instead of last year's 10 teams.

The top-16 release previews how the championship bracket and national seeding may look come official selections the following month. The DI women's soccer selection show and bracket release will be streamed live on NCAA.com on Monday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. ET.

The 2023 Women's College Cup returns to Cary, North Carolina with the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 1 and the national championship on Monday, Dec. 4. All College Cup games will be streamed nationally on ESPNU.

