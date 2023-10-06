No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 22 Duke women's soccer preview, how to watch

No. 1 North Carolina (9-0-4) will take the short drive down Tobacco Rd. to take on long-time rivals No. 22 Duke (5-4-2) this Sunday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationally on ACC Network and ESPN+.

Sunday's top-25 throwdown will be the 52nd meeting between the programs. The Tar Heels lead the past ten matchups with a 6-1-3 record — their most recent game was the semifinals of last year's ACC Championship where a nil-nil game ended in a PK decider to the Heels. The Blue Blood rivalry is well-known as one of the country's fiercest clashes and last year's semifinal encounter resulted in two red card ejections and two yellow cards.



👀 TUNE IN: Follow live scores and stats

The Blue Devils are coming off a tough bout of ties and losses and Sunday's battle will be a chance to reignite their spirits. The Tar Heels have yet to lose this season and have already faced seven top-25 competitors.