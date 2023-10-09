Stanford keeps No. 2 spot in women's college soccer Power 5 rankings for fifth straight week

There are only a few minor changes in this week's women's college soccer Power 5 rankings as these squads continue their steadfast performances, rallying against opponents and blazing through 90 minutes. With conference tournaments under a month away, here are Andrew McDevitt's Week 8 rankings.

5. UCLA | 11-1 (Prev. 5)

Two games, 10 goals, five different goal scorers and one hat trick. Yep, that's the Bruins for you. UCLA trounced its opponents from up north with dominant wins over Oregon (4-0) and Oregon State (6-0). Senior Reilyn Turner totaled four goals on the weekend, notching a hat trick on Sunday's Senior Day win. The Bruins' bench stepped in to make an impact with all 22 roster players earning double-digit minutes in both matches to aid in the clean-sheet scoring frenzy. UCLA will look to build off its momentum on Friday at home against Utah.

🎩 Hats off to @reilynturner, who slides in to score her third goal of the game!



Hats off to @reilynturner, who slides in to score her third goal of the game!

4. UNC | 9-0-5 (3)

The Tar Heels escape the week undefeated but not uncontested. In the 52nd edition of the Tobacco Road Rivalry, UNC was one minute away from a win before No. 22 Duke, fueled by a UNC PK block, snuck a last-minute equalizer into the net. Each team delivered 10 shots, five of them on target, and both keepers made four key saves. The tie with the Blue Devils followed a dominant 1-0 victory over Miami (Fla.) where graduate student Isabel Cox tallied her 100th career appearance— the most across all active Division I players. Next up in ACC play, UNC travels to play Wake Forest on Friday.



3. Penn State | 11-0-2 (4)

The Nittany Lions keep their unbeaten record thanks to a phenomenal performance by forward Kaitlyn MacBean, who equalized in the first half and scored the late game-winner to beat Ohio State 2-1. MacBean's go-ahead goal came with just three minutes to spare and marks the fourth time this season the redshirt junior has clinched for the Blue & White. The Buckeyes rattled 17 shots on Penn State's keeper Katherin Asmane who now leads the Big Ten with a .422 goals-against average. The squad is slated for an extended road trip facing Purdue on Thursday and Northwestern on Sunday.

KAITLYN MACBEAN GOAL. GOOD NIGHT.



KAITLYN MACBEAN GOAL. GOOD NIGHT.

2H | 87:45 | PSU 2, OSU 1

2. Stanford | 12-0-1 (2)

For the fifth week in a row, The Cardinal nips at the heels of the No. 1 spot and extends a six-game win streak. Stanford rallied from one goal down on Thursday at Colorado where it fired 24 shots and landed three unanswered goals to claim the win. In a match against Utah, the Cardinal backline locked down after going up early and held the Utes to just two shots on target. The narrow victory marks the team's seventh shutout and lone goal-scorer Andrea Kitahata's fourth game-winner. The Cardinal returns home to host Washington on Saturday.

41' » GOALLLLLLL 🌲



The Cardinal was knockin...



Jasmine Aikey busted down the door with a banger!



📺 » @Pac12Network

💻 » https://t.co/gz95r8nOYN#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/dz0jnzmaBL — Stanford Women's Soccer (@StanfordWSoccer) October 6, 2023

1. Florida State | 10-0-1 (1)

The Noles notched eight more goals this week with wins over Louisville (2-0) and Boston College (6-0). Jordynn Dudley picked up her eighth goal of the season in the trounce over the Eagles where five different FSU players found the back of the net. The Noles controlled possession throughout both matches and showcased a lethal presence around the box with a combined 22-2 edge over opponents in shots on goal. FSU will continue their homestand on Thursday, hosting No. 11 Notre Dame.