The college soccer offside rule, explained

There are few moments as disappointing as scoring a goal only to look over your shoulder to see the sideline ref raising his flag, legs firmly planted in place. The offsides rule plays an integral role in the fast-paced, dynamic flow of soccer, but the average casual fan often overlooks its value and lacks an understanding of it. For a call that has the power to reverse goals, and is regularly manipulated by backlines to halt attacking plays, understanding when a player is or isn't offsides will enrich any fans' viewing experience — and hopefully save a few refs from catching an angry earful from misguided onlookers.

Here's a full breakdown of what the offsides rule is, why it exists, when it is called, and how teams try to avoid or manipulate it.

What is it?

The offsides rule is caused when an attacking player is closer to the goal line than the second-to-last defender at the time a pass is made. The player must be even or in front of the second-to-last defender at the time the ball is kicked to be onside. In soccer, there is no set offside line, instead, the line is determined by the location of the second-to-last defender— in most cases the last defender is the goalkeeper and the second-to-last defender is the deepest field player. Throughout the run of play, an assistant ref shuffles up and down the sideline to stay in line with the second-to-last defender and keep track of the ever-changing offsides line. Attacking players need to constantly know where they are in relation to the second-to-last defender to make sure they aren't caught offsides.

It's important to note that as long as a player is onsides when the ball is kicked, no matter where they receive the ball they are not offsides. For example, as seen in the diagram above, attacking Player B is even with the last defender when Player A plays the ball, then runs past the defender and receives the ball in behind — they are not offsides.



So now that you have the basics, here are a few caveats.

A player cannot be offsides in their own half. In the case that a defending back line is pushed into the opponent's half, an attacking player can be behind the last defender and still be on sides if they are within their own half.



A player can be in an offsides position but not offsides. The player must be actively engaged in play and must affect the run of play to be considered offside. A player doesn't need to touch the ball to be considered actively engaged in play — deliberately getting in the way of an opponent, for example, can affect the run of play and deem the player offside. In the diagram below, Player B is in an offside position but is not affecting Player A's shot, and therefore no offsides is called.

The position of the ball may determine the offside line. If the ball is closer to the goal line than the second-to-last defender then the position of the ball becomes the new offside line and players must be in line or behind the ball to be considered on sides. This explains why a player cannot be offsides on a corner kick. Here, the ball is kicked from the goal line, so it is impossible for anyone to be past the ball and no player is in an offside position. Once the ball is touched for the first time, the offside line resets to the second to last defender, and players who were previously onside can be caught offside. In the diagram below, Player B receives the ball off the corner, resetting the offside line to the second-to-last defender, and Player C, who is deeper than the second-to-last defender, is deemed offsides.

The offside rule is not enforced off a throw-in or goal kick. This is a big one — easy to forget. The offsides rule does not apply to the moment the ball is thrown in or kicked for a goal kick, but it does apply the instant the ball is touched again.

Why does it exist?

The offsides rule exists to prevent attacking players from occupying the space behind an opponent's last defender, and it forces teams to build attacking plays rather than dumping a long ball to a lurking player. Defensively, it allows for a backline to move the whole team forward and keep out lingering threats. Without the rule, the entire flow of the game would be disrupted.

Who calls it?

The sideline ref commonly known as the AR raises their flag straight up in the air to signify an offsides player. The center ref then blows his whistle and raises a hand in the air to make an offsides call and stop play. The defending team is then given an indirect free kick from the spot where the offside player was at the time the ball was kicked. On some occasions, when a player is blatantly off, the center ref will make the call without relying on the AR. In other cases, when a ref is focused on another section of the field, the ref may take a few seconds to notice the raised flag. And sometimes, the sideline ref waits to see if the offside player is indeed part of the play before raising their flag. No need to yell and jeer at the refs here — they are just doing their jobs.

How is it avoided or manipulated?

Players can avoid being called offsides by strategically coordinating their runs to match the timing of the ball being kicked. Additionally, they keep their head on a swivel, keeping a close eye on where the last defender is and the pace of that defender's step.



Defenders are known to sometimes use the offside rule to their advantage and snag defenders in an offside trap. This is when the second-to-last defender, aware of an attacking player's proximity to the offside line, surges forward before the ball is passed to leave the player offside. This trap only works if the whole back-line works in unison, ensuring no defender is left behind, keeping the attacking player onside.