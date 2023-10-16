Women's soccer Power 5 teams hold their ground in Week 9

Same five, same order. This week's top 5 have maintained strong performances for three weeks in a row now, scrapping points from competitors and keeping lineups in lockstep to shut out any threats. Here's a breakdown of Andrew McDevitt's Power 5 ranking for one of the last weeks of regular season conference play.

5. UCLA | 12-1

The only team with a loss on their record, the Bruins stay at No. 5 despite earning a 4-0 win over Utah. Their consistency in breaking down teams to find the net should not be overlooked though, the Bruins have blanked opponents in four consecutive matches earning 16 total goals, and are on a nine-game win streak. Friday's win was a true team effort with goals from four different players with the final finish coming from a cheeky assist slotted to the top of the six. Next up, UCLA will hit the road with matches at Arizona on Thursday, Oct. 19, and Arizona State on Sunday, Oct. 22.



4. UNC | 9-0-6

The Tar Heels picked up their third conference draw at Wake Forest after going up a goal early in the second half only for the Deacs to equalize with less than 15 minutes on the clock. Senior co-captain Avery Patterson scored Friday's lone goal earning her fifth of the season and boosting her to join Ally Sentnor as the team's two leading goal scorers. The Heels will have a shot to move up in the ACC on Thursday as they host Notre Dame who is ahead of UNC by one point.



3. Penn State | 11-0-4

The Nittany Lions cash in two road draws at Purdue (0-0) and Northwestern (2-2) to maintain a no-loss record. The Blue and White rallied after going a woman down early in the first half and trailing the Wildcats 2-1 at the half. Sophomore Olivia Borgen equalized early in the first half to earn her first career brace. The real hero of the night was goalkeeper Katherine Asman who made 11 saves to keep the game alive and booked the most saves of any goalkeeper in the Big Ten this season. Penn State will wrap up regular season play this weekend as they host Indiana on Thursday and Wisconsin on Sunday.

Wanted to take this opportunity to celebrate Katherine Asman. She's faced a season high 26 shots, and has logged a SEASON HIGH NINE SAVES.



2H | 84:25 | PSU 2, NU 2#WeAre pic.twitter.com/Hr403uWdPC — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) October 15, 2023



2. Stanford | 12-0-2

The Cardinal remains unbeaten but picks up its first conference tie against Washington (1-1) at home. The squad had plenty of chances — 31 shots in fact, 13 on target, and 10 corners — but it was Allie Montoya's quick reaction that earned the equalizer early in the second and the sophomore's first of the season. The Cardinal backline held the Huskies to just three shots on goal and goalie Ryan Campbell only had to make two saves. Stanford will continue its homestand this weekend as the host Oregon State on Thursday and Oregon on Sunday.

The Cardinal surrendered an early goal, but @alliemontoyaa delivered the equalizer as No. 2 Stanford remained unbeaten on the season.



🗞️ » https://t.co/VorGctq9dN#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/oyCb616iGQ — Stanford Women's Soccer (@StanfordWSoccer) October 15, 2023



1. Florida State| 11-0-1

The Noles are No. 1 in the nation, No. 1 in ACC standing, and of course No. 1 in this week's Power ranking. The champs retain their exemplary performance at the top with a throbbing 4-1 win over nationally ranked No. 11 Notre Dame. Senior Onyi Echegini scored a brace bringing her season tally to eight and tying for the team lead with Jordynn Dudley. FSU will be back at home on Thursday as they take on another ranked opponent No. 17 Pitt before traveling to No. 23 Duke on Sunday.