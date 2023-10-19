4 takeaways from the women's college soccer in-season top-16 rankings

Up until today's halftime reveal, college soccer fans and players relied heavily on the weekly United Soccer Coaches Poll to determine the top 25 teams in the country, but with the committes' RPI-based ranking system, there's a new take on the best-performing teams this season.

Here's the top-16 ranking:

NCAA Division I Committee Top 16 Rank School record (w-l-t) 1 Penn State 11-0-4 2 Florida State 11-0-1 3 North Carolina 9-0-6 4 Stanford 12-0-2 5 Texas Tech 13-0-4 6 BYU 13-1-3 7 UCLA 12-1-0 8 Clemson 11-1-3 9 Notre Dame 9-2-3 10 Arkansas 10-3-1 11 Brown 9-1-2 12 Alabama 9-3-4 13 Xavier 11-2-3 14 Memphis 12-1-0 15 Mississippi State 9-3-3 16 Georgia 7-3-4



Let's break it all down ⤵️

Penn State takes the cake 🥇

Probably the biggest surprise in the reveal is Penn State's spot at No. 1. The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 10 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll and have not once broken into the Poll's top 3 this year. The Blue and White have faced a tough schedule this year, starting out with a hard-fought draw at then-No. 2 North Carolina's packed stadium. Since then, the Nittany Lions have posted 34 goals allowing only 8 balls in between the posts — star goalie Katherine Asman leads the Big Ten in match-high saves (11) and holds a near-perfect saving percentage at .885.

Defending champs, UCLA not in the top 5 👀

You'll have to scroll down past the top 3 and then past the top 5 to find the defending champs, UCLA in the committee's top 16. Despite placing second in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, and recording a nine-game win streak since their only loss of the season, the Bruins' lack of ranked opponents this season moves them further down the line. Since that early loss at BYU (3-1), UCLA has demolished opponents outscoring them 31 to 3. Despite the removal from the top, the sheer physicality and momentum of the defending champs should not be taken lightly.

2 Teams in the Committee Top 16 but not in United Soccer Coaches Top 25 🧐

Mississippi State | 9-3-3 overall, 4-2-1 conference

Mississippi State has not received a single vote in the USC Top 25 this season but was ranked No. 15 by the committee. The Bulldogs owe a large part of their success to senior goalkeeper Maddy Anderson who has a save percentage of .800 and has only allowed 10 goals this season. Anderson recorded her eighth shutout with the Bulldogs' impressive 2-0 upset over the then-No. 18 Kentucky. They snapped the Wildcats' undefeated record and earned the second top-20 victory in program history. Oh yeah, and they did it on the road. This team doesn't just shake up the status quo, they are writing their own. The committee's ranking is a testament to the season-long effort put in by a team that is flying under the United Soccer Coaches' radar.



Georgia | 7-3-4 overall, 3-2-2 conference

Georgia clocks in as another underrated SEC team recognized by the committee. The Dawgs made few appearances in the weekly top 25 and have consistently received a vote or two since the beginning of the season. Today's ranking, though, is the first time this season the squad is held as high as No. 16. Despite the season's ups and downs, Georgia has gone up against some tough opponents, four in the top 10 and one in the top 25. The Dawgs are slated for two ranked road matches to close the regular season and have a shot at clinching their first-ever SEC East title with a win over No. 23 Kentucky.

A year in review ⏮️

Let's take a look at last year's committee reveal. For starters, there were six fewer teams and even fewer undefeated teams. The 2022 midseason reveal only ranked ten programs. UCLA led last year's ranking and was the only team on the list with no recorded losses or ties. This season's entire top 5 boast no-loss records with No. 2 Florida State (11-0-1) recording the least number of draws.



The relevance of last year's committee ranking was proved accurate in the 2022 women's College Cup Final where the committee's top two ranked teams, UCLA and North Carolina battled into overtime and a PK shootout. This year, defending champs UCLA are down at No. 7. With only two weeks left in regular-season play, the chances of this year's top two teams making deep runs into the NCAA tournament could not be higher.

RPI explained 🤓

Keri Mendoza, Senior Associate AD at Cal Poly and this year’s committee chair explained how the Rating Percentage Index, or RPI, played a large role in the consideration for the ranking: “We evaluated each team’s RPI, strength of schedule, results against top 50 RPI teams, head-to-head results, and results against common opponents. From that review, we landed on a top 16 with two additional teams we are watching closely."

Here's a deeper look at the criteria used:

The DI women's soccer committee uses the RPI (Rating Percentage Index), a computer program that calculates the institutions’ Division I winning percentage (25%), opponents’ success (50%), opponents’ strength of schedule (25%) plus a bonus/penalty system. When evaluating the RPI, the committee may consider comparing data of individual teams, including, but not limited to, overall record, Division I record, overall RPI rank, non-conference record and RPI rank, conference regular-season record and conference tournament results. The RPI shall be used as a selection tool.