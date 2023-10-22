WATCH: No. 21 Wisconsin women's soccer late-goal upset over No. 4 Penn State

In the season finale, Wisconsin women's soccer became the first team to beat Penn State this season. Junior Ashley Martinez slid a shot past Big Ten's leading shot-stopper Katherine Asman to secure the Badgers a 1-0 lead with just seven minutes left on the clock.

Ashley Martinezzzzzzzz!!! The junior puts the Badgers up pic.twitter.com/aKu3KYiPvY — Wisconsin Soccer (@BadgerWSoccer) October 22, 2023



The win constitutes a huge upset according to two sets of rankings. The United Soccer Coaches poll has Penn State at No. 4 and Wisconsin at No. 21. Just last Thursday, the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee released their midseason top 16 rankings, placing Penn State at No. 1 with Wisconsin not making the top 16. The Badgers now climb ahead of the Blue and White in the Big Ten standings, landing in third place with 22 points and finishing the regular season with a 7-2-1 record.