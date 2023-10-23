Texas Tech crawls into women's college soccer's Week 10's Power 5 rankings

The 2023 women's soccer regular season is nearing its end but there's still room for movement in the Power 5. Texas Tech enters the mix for the first time all season and Penn State drops out after a late 1-0 loss to No. 21 Wisconsin.

Here's the breakdown of Andrew McDevitt's latest Power 5 rankings.

5. Texas Tech | 13-0-4 (Prev. NR)

The Red Raiders are in. Despite not playing last weekend, Texas Tech has put up an impressive season with ranked wins at then-No. 14 Texas (2-1), then-No. 23 TCU (1-0), and a hard-fought 2-2 tie at No. 7 BYU. The Raiders have a chance at claiming the program's first-ever regular season title as they take on Big 12 opponent Iowa State on Monday, Oct. 23.

4. North Carolina | 10-0-7 (4)

The Tar Heels refuse to lose. They battled out a tie with No. 12 Notre Dame before unleashing a tyrant of goals on Syracuse where they honored ten graduating seniors. Senior Avery Patterson scored two goals in the span of five minutes in Sunday's 6-1 victory with four different players scoring the rest. Next up, UNC travels to Boston College to close out regular season play.

3. UCLA | 14-1 (5)

The Bruins managed to keep their win streak alive with a last-minute header goal to beat Arizona State, 1-0. The late win came after UCLA's 4-1 win over Arizona who became the only team to score on the Bruins this month. The victory at Arizona marked the fourth consecutive match with four or more Bruins' goals. UCLA will finish up the regular season at home hosting Cal on Thursday, Stanford on Sunday and USC later next week.

2. Stanford | 14-0-2

The Cardinal stay unbeaten and pick up two home wins over Oregon State (3-1) and Oregon (2-0). Offensively. Stanford dominated Sunday's match against the Ducks with a 27-7 advantage in shots. Eight of those came from team-leading goal scorer Jasmine Aikey who fired off the first goal of the night and her seventh of the season. Next up, the Cardinal will travel to Los Angeles for two crucial Pac-12 matchups: USC on Thursday and UCLA on Sunday.

1. Florida State | 13-0-1 (1)

The Noles stay undefeated and rack up their fourth top-20 win of the season against No. 18 Pittsburgh, coming back from a goal down and earning their 11th consecutive home victory. The Noles won again on Sunday at Duke with a routine 4-0 victory to clinch a share of the ACC regular season title for the second year in a row. For the first time since 2014, FSU walks out of regular season road play unbeaten ( 7-0-1) only drawing at UNC. The Noles will finish out the regular season at home as they host NC State on Thursday.