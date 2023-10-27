TRENDING 📈

Maria Howell | NCAA.com | November 6, 2023

Tracking 2023 DI women's college soccer conference automatic bids for the NCAA tournament

The 2023 DI women's soccer NCAA tournament is approaching, but the suspense of selection Monday has been lifted for these 31 automatic qualifiers (AQ), hailing from each of the 31 conferences that participate in Division I. 

29 of these berths were earned by winning the conference tournament, while the remaining two were claimed by the PAC-12 and West Coast Conference regular-season champions (decided by conference standings). Among the 29, the Ivy League conference held its first-ever conference tournament.

An additional 33 teams earn at-large bids as to be determined by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee. The complete 64-team field will be released at 4 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 6, during a selection show on NCAA.com.

Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below.

CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC BID SCHEDULE LOCATION
American Memphis First round: Oct. 31
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5		 Lakewood Ranch, FL
America East Maine First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5		 Campus sites
ACC Florida State First round: Oct. 29
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5		 First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Cary, NC
A-10 St. Louis First round: Oct. 27-28
Semis: Nov. 1
Final: Nov. 5		 Campus sites
ASUN FGCU First round: Oct. 26
Quarters: Oct. 29
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5		 First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Nashville, Tenn.
Big East Georgetown First round: Oct. 29
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5		 First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Boyds, MD
Big Sky Idaho First round: Nov. 1
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 5		 Flagstaff, Ariz.
Big South Radford Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5		 Matthews, NC
Big Ten Iowa First round: Oct. 29
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5		 First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Columbus, OH
Big 12 Texas First round: Oct. 28
Quarters: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 1
Final: Nov. 4		 Round Rock, TX
Big West UC-Irvine First round: Oct. 29
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5		 First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed
Coastal Towson First round: Oct. 26
Semis: Oct. 29
Final: Nov. 4/5		 Campus sites
C-USA Liberty First round: Nov. 1
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 5		 Ruston, LA
Horizon League Milwaukee First round: Oct. 29
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 4		 First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Milwaukee, WI
Ivy League Harvard Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 5		 Providence, R. I.
Metro Atlantic Quinnipiac First round: Oct. 29
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5		 Campus sites (higher seed)
MAC Ohio First round: Oct. 29
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5		 Campus sites
Missouri Valley Valparaiso First round: Oct. 26
Quarters: Oct. 29
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5		 First round/quarters: Campus sites
Semis/final: Des Moines, IA
Mountain West Utah State First round: Oct. 29
Semis: Nov. 1
Final: Nov. 4		 Laramie, WY
Northeast Central Connecticut State First round: Oct. 29
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5		 Campus sites (higher seed)
Ohio Valley Morehead State First round: Oct. 27
Quarters: Oct. 29
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5		 First round/quarters: Campus sites
Semis/final: Cookeville, TN
Pac-12 UCLA N/A N/A
Patriot League Bucknell First round: Oct. 29
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5		 Campus sites (higher seed)
SEC Georgia First round: Oct. 29
Quarters: Oct. 31
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5		 Pensacola, FL
SoCon Western Carolina First round: Oct. 24
Quarters: Oct. 27
Semis: Oct. 29
Final: Nov. 5		 Campus Sites
Southland Lamar First round: Nov. 1
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 5		 Corpus Christi, TX
SWAC Grambling State Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5		 Prairie View, TX
Summit League South Dakota State First round: Oct. 27
Semis: Oct. 29
Final: Nov. 5		 Campus Sites
Sun Belt Old Dominion First round: Oct. 30
Quarters: Nov. 1
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 5		 Foley, AL
WAC Grand Canyon First round: Oct. 29
Semis: Nov. 1
Final: Nov. 4		 Riverside, CA
WCC Gonzaga N/A N/A

Following the bracket reveal on Nov. 6, the 2023 DI women's soccer championship begins on Friday, Nov. 10. From there, four rounds will be played leading up to the College Cup where semifinals and finals will be held in Cary, NC.

Semifinals will take place on Friday, Dec. 1, and a champion will be crowned on Monday, December 4 at 6 p.m. ET.

 

