Tracking 2023 DI women's college soccer conference automatic bids for the NCAA tournament

The 2023 DI women's soccer NCAA tournament is approaching, but the suspense of selection Monday has been lifted for these 31 automatic qualifiers (AQ), hailing from each of the 31 conferences that participate in Division I.

29 of these berths were earned by winning the conference tournament, while the remaining two were claimed by the PAC-12 and West Coast Conference regular-season champions (decided by conference standings). Among the 29, the Ivy League conference held its first-ever conference tournament.

An additional 33 teams earn at-large bids as to be determined by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee. The complete 64-team field will be released at 4 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 6, during a selection show on NCAA.com.

🗓️ College Cup schedule



Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below.

Following the bracket reveal on Nov. 6, the 2023 DI women's soccer championship begins on Friday, Nov. 10. From there, four rounds will be played leading up to the College Cup where semifinals and finals will be held in Cary, NC.

Semifinals will take place on Friday, Dec. 1, and a champion will be crowned on Monday, December 4 at 6 p.m. ET.