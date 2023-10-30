Penn State rejoins the women's college soccer Week 11 Power 5 rankings

Another thrilling week of women’s college soccer as teams embark on the final leg in the journey to the College Cup. With the Pac-12 title, UCLA is the first team to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament and soon, another 30 qualifiers will join the Bruins. A tough weekend for the UNC Tar Heels who dropped out of the ACC tournament with a home loss to Pitt and fell out of this week's Power 5. Penn State is back in the mix and Texas Tech holds on. With many teams well into their conference tournaments, Andy McDevitt gives his take on the Power 5 teams for Week 11 of women’s college soccer.

Here's the breakdown:

5. Penn State | 13-1-4 (Prev. NR)

Welcome back, Nittany Lions. Penn State falls back into the Power 5 mix with a commanding 3-0 win over No. 24 Indiana, advancing to the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament. The victory extends the Blue and Whites' all-time winning record over the Hoosiers to 30-1-3. Graduate keeper Katherine Asman recorded her eighth clean sheet of the season with a four-save shutout. Penn State will continue its pursuit of an auto bid in the conference semis against Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 2.

BEANY BALL STRIKES AGAIN.

Offense is absolutely humming right now.



2H | 51:08 | PSU 3, IU 0#WeAre pic.twitter.com/HjzggTmD3E — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) October 29, 2023



4. Texas Tech | 14-0-4 (5)

The Red Raiders are on fire. The program claimed its very first Big 12 regular-season title with a 1-0 road win over Iowa to cap off a historically successful season. The squad achieved the program's highest ranking coming in at No. 5 in the NCAA Committee ranking, after the program's best overall start to a season and most recently, junior Ashley Williams became just the fourth Red Raider to earn 14 goals in a season. Next up, Texas Tech will face Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 30, in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.

All the details from tonight's 1-0 win over Iowa State that clinched the first Big 12 Regular Season title in program history!https://t.co/PyWRRFIH1o — Texas Tech Soccer (@TexasTechSoccer) October 24, 2023



3. UCLA | 15-1-1

The Bruins are the first to claim an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. A tight 1-1 draw with No. 4 Stanford secured UCLA’s 13th Pac-12 conference title with the current senior squad accounting for three of those trophies. Since 2001, UCLA and Stanford have been the only teams to wear the Pac-12 crown. Sophomore Sophia Cook jumped on an opportunity in the Trojan box to earn her first goal of the season in the title-clinching match. The reigning national champs will close regular-season play with a home match against USC on Friday, Nov. 3 before gearing up for the NCAA tournament.

GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL UCLA!!!!!!



Sofia Cook gives UCLA the 1-0 lead in the 68th minute, her first goal of the year!



📺: @Pac12Network

📲: https://t.co/DjeYFln45C#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/rVJfGM71ll — UCLA Women's Soccer (@UCLAWSoccer) October 29, 2023

2. Stanford | 14-0-4

The Cardinal toughed out a couple of draws over the weekend, falling just short of the Pac-12 title, but not going down without a fight. On Sunday, after trailing 1-0 for a mere 80 seconds to No. 2 UCLA, midfielder Maya Doms tapped in an equalizer to become the first player to score on the Bruins’ home turf since Aug. 24. Stanford keeper Ryan Campbell recorded 4 saves against UCLA and a 5 save clean sheet in the previous match at No. 23 USC. Campbell has racked up seven shut outs this season and will have a shot at an eighth on Friday as the Cardinal closes regular season at home vs. Cal.

1. Florida State | 14-0-1

The Noles finished an undefeated regular season with a 5-0 win over NC State making program history with the first no-loss season. Senior Lauren Flynn doubled her career goals in the dominant season finale by scoring her first career hat trick. With the win, FSU earned the ACC regular-season title and secured a first-round bye into the ACC tournament. The Noles will play Pitt in the semi-finals of the conference tournament on Thursday.