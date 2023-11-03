2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

The NCAA DIII women's soccer tournament bracket has been released, with 64 teams from around the country competing for field hockey glory.

42 slots were dedicated to automatic qualifiers with the remaining 22 spaces given to at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. Four semifinalists will advance to Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, where Roanoke College will host the final two rounds of the tournament Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

➡️ See the selections release here | Full interactive bracket

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer tournament (all times in EST):

First round - Friday, Nov. 10:

Southern Virginia vs. NYU | 1 p.m. (New York, NY)

Washington & Lee vs. Carnegie Mellon| 3:30 p.m. (New York, NY)

Spalding vs. Calvin | 3 p.m. (Grand Rapids, MI)

Milwaukee SOE vs. Denison | 5:30 p.m. (Grand Rapids, MI)

First round - Saturday, Nov. 11:

Christopher Newport vs. Marymount (VA) | 5 p.m. (Newport News, VA)

McDaniel vs. Scranton | 7:30 p.m. (Newport News, VA)

Montclair State vs. Virginia Wesleyan | 1:30 p.m. (Virginia Beach, VA)

Johns Hopkins vs. Penn State-Berks | 11 a.m. (Virginia Beach, VA)

Emory vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor | 6 p.m. (Belton, TX)

Trinity (TX) vs. Hardin-Simmons| 8:30 p.m. (Belton, TX)

Pacific Lutheran vs. Ponoma-Pitzer | 8 a.m. (Claremont, CA)

Cal Lutheran vs. Carleton | 10:30 a.m. (Claremont, CA)

Penn State-Behrend vs. Rochester (NY) | 4:30 p.m. (Rochester, NY)

Misericordia vs. Wesleyan (CT)| 7 p.m. (Rochester, NY)

Johnson and Wales (Providence) vs. TCNJ|11 a.m. (Ewing, NJ)

Franklin and Marshall vs. Tufts| 1:30 p.m. (Ewing)

Nazareth vs. William Smith | 11 a.m. (Geneva, NY)

Swarthmore vs. Bowdoin| 1:30 p.m. (Geneva, NY)

RIT vs. Babson| 1:30 p.m. (Babson Park, MA)

Amherst vs. Maine Maritime |11 a.m. (Babson Park, MA)

Westfield State vs. Messiah | 1 p.m. (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Endicott vs. Williams | 3:30 p.m. (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Mount St. Vincent vs. MIT | 11 a.m. (Cambridge, MA)

Southern Maine vs. Rowan |1:30 p.m. (Cambridge, MA)

Grove City vs. Case Western | 11 a.m. (Cleveland, OH)

John Carroll vs. Cortland | 1:30 p.m. (Cleveland, OH)

Maryville (TN) vs. Washington University in St. Louis | 6:30 p.m. (St. Louis, MO)

Sewanee vs. Hanover | 9 p.m. (St. Louis, MO)

Lake Forest vs. Loras| 2 p.m. (Dubuque, IA)

North Central (IL) vs. University of Chicago | 4:30 p.m. (Dubuque, IA)

UW-Superior vs. UW-La Crosse | 2 p.m. (La Crosse, WI)

St. Catherine vs. Simpson | 4:30 p.m. (La Crosse, WI)

Second round: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 11-12 at campus sites*

Sectional rounds: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 17-19 at campus sites*

Semifinals: Thursday, Nov. 30 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia

National championship: Saturday, Dec. 2 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia

* Host institutions with a Sunday no-play policy will compete on Friday & Saturday

DIII women's soccer tournament bracket

DIII women's soccer championship history