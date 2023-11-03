2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

The NCAA DIII women's soccer tournament bracket has been released, with 64 teams from around the country competing for field hockey glory.
42 slots were dedicated to automatic qualifiers with the remaining 22 spaces given to at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. Four semifinalists will advance to Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, where Roanoke College will host the final two rounds of the tournament Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.
➡️ See the selections release here | Full interactive bracket
Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer tournament (all times in EST):
- First round - Friday, Nov. 10:
Southern Virginia vs. NYU | 1 p.m. (New York, NY)
Washington & Lee vs. Carnegie Mellon| 3:30 p.m. (New York, NY)
Spalding vs. Calvin | 3 p.m. (Grand Rapids, MI)
Milwaukee SOE vs. Denison | 5:30 p.m. (Grand Rapids, MI)
- First round - Saturday, Nov. 11:
Christopher Newport vs. Marymount (VA) | 5 p.m. (Newport News, VA)
McDaniel vs. Scranton | 7:30 p.m. (Newport News, VA)
Montclair State vs. Virginia Wesleyan | 1:30 p.m. (Virginia Beach, VA)
Johns Hopkins vs. Penn State-Berks | 11 a.m. (Virginia Beach, VA)
Emory vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor | 6 p.m. (Belton, TX)
Trinity (TX) vs. Hardin-Simmons| 8:30 p.m. (Belton, TX)
Pacific Lutheran vs. Ponoma-Pitzer | 8 a.m. (Claremont, CA)
Cal Lutheran vs. Carleton | 10:30 a.m. (Claremont, CA)
Penn State-Behrend vs. Rochester (NY) | 4:30 p.m. (Rochester, NY)
Misericordia vs. Wesleyan (CT)| 7 p.m. (Rochester, NY)
Johnson and Wales (Providence) vs. TCNJ|11 a.m. (Ewing, NJ)
Franklin and Marshall vs. Tufts| 1:30 p.m. (Ewing)
Nazareth vs. William Smith | 11 a.m. (Geneva, NY)
Swarthmore vs. Bowdoin| 1:30 p.m. (Geneva, NY)
RIT vs. Babson| 1:30 p.m. (Babson Park, MA)
Amherst vs. Maine Maritime |11 a.m. (Babson Park, MA)
Westfield State vs. Messiah | 1 p.m. (Mechanicsburg, PA)
Endicott vs. Williams | 3:30 p.m. (Mechanicsburg, PA)
Mount St. Vincent vs. MIT | 11 a.m. (Cambridge, MA)
Southern Maine vs. Rowan |1:30 p.m. (Cambridge, MA)
Grove City vs. Case Western | 11 a.m. (Cleveland, OH)
John Carroll vs. Cortland | 1:30 p.m. (Cleveland, OH)
Maryville (TN) vs. Washington University in St. Louis | 6:30 p.m. (St. Louis, MO)
Sewanee vs. Hanover | 9 p.m. (St. Louis, MO)
Lake Forest vs. Loras| 2 p.m. (Dubuque, IA)
North Central (IL) vs. University of Chicago | 4:30 p.m. (Dubuque, IA)
UW-Superior vs. UW-La Crosse | 2 p.m. (La Crosse, WI)
St. Catherine vs. Simpson | 4:30 p.m. (La Crosse, WI)
- Second round: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 11-12 at campus sites*
- Sectional rounds: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 17-19 at campus sites*
- Semifinals: Thursday, Nov. 30 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia
- National championship: Saturday, Dec. 2 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia
* Host institutions with a Sunday no-play policy will compete on Friday & Saturday
DIII women's soccer tournament bracket
DIII women's soccer championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Johns Hopkins (23-0-2)
|Dan Weiler
|2-1
|CWRU
|Salem, Va.
|2021
|Christopher Newport (22-0-1)
|Jamie Gunderson
|2-0
|TCNJ
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Messiah (22-1-3)
|Scott Frey
|1-0
|William & Smith
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2018
|Williams (19-1-4)
|Michelyne Pinard
|1-1 (3-2 PKs)
|Middlebury
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2017
|Williams (22-1-1)
|Michelyne Pinard
|1-0
|Chicago
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2016
|Washington-St. Louis (18-2-3)
|Jim Conlon
|1-1 (5-4 PKs)
|Messiah
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Williams (21-1-2)
|Michelyne Pinard
|1-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2014
|*Lynchburg (26-0-2)
|Todd Olsen
|0-0 (4-3 PKs)
|Williams
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2013
|William Smith (23-1-0)
|Aliceann Wilber
|2-0
|Trinity (Texas)
|San Antonio
|2012
|Messiah (24-1-1)
|Scott Frey
|1-0
|Emory
|San Antonio
|2011
|Messiah (23-0-1)
|Scott Frey
|3-1
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|San Antonio
|2010
|Hardin-Simmons (24-0-1)
|Marcus Wood
|2-1
|Messiah
|San Antonio
|2009
|Messiah (25-0-1)
|Scott Frey
|1-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|San Antonio
|2008
|Messiah (24-0-2)
|Scott Frey
|5-0
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2007
|Wheaton (Ill.) (27-0)
|Pete Felske
|1-0
|Messiah
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|2006
|Wheaton (Ill.) (24-2)
|Pete Felske
|2-0
|TCNJ
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|2005
|Messiah (22-0-1)
|Scott Frey
|1-0
|TCNJ
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2004
|*Wheaton (IL) (25-1)
|Pete Felske
|1-1 (2 ot, pk)
|Pugent Sound
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2003
|Oneonta State (21-1-3)
|Tracey Ranieri
|2-1 (ot)
|Chicago
|Oneonta State
|2002
|Ohio Wesleyan (24-0)
|Bob Barnes
|1-0
|Messiah
|William Smith
|2001
|Ohio Wesleyan (22-1)
|Bob Barnes
|1-0
|Amherst
|Ohio Wesleyan
|2000
|TCNJ (23-1)
|Joe Russo
|2-1
|Tufts
|Tufts
|1999
|UC San Diego (19-1-2)
|Brian McManus
|1-0
|Macalester
|Williams
|1998
|Macalester (22-1-1)
|John Leaney
|1-0 (4 ot)
|TCNJ
|Ithaca
|1997
|UC San Diego (20-2)
|Brian McManus
|1-0
|William Smith
|Elizabethtown
|1996
|UC San Diego (21-1)
|Brian McManus
|2-1
|TCNJ
|Amherst
|1995
|UC San Diego (19-2)
|Brian McManus
|3-0
|Methodist
|Richard Stockton
|1994
|TCNJ (15-0)
|Joe Russo
|4-3 (3 ot)
|UC San Diego
|UC San Diego
|1993
|TCNJ (20-1-3)
|Joe Russo
|4-0
|Plymouth State
|William Smith
|1992
|SUNY Cortland (17-2-3)
|Chris Malone
|1-0
|UMass-Dartmouth
|Mary Washington
|1991
|Ithaca (19-2-3)
|Patrick Farmer
|2-0
|Rochester
|Plymouth State
|1990
|Ithaca (18-5-2)
|Patrick Farmer
|1-0 (4 ot, pk)
|SUNY Cortland
|SUNY Cortland
|1989
|UC San Diego (19-1-1)
|Brian McManus
|3-2 (3 ot)
|Ithaca
|UC San Diego
|1988
|William Smith (18-1-1)
|Aliceann Wilber
|1-0
|UC San Diego
|William Smith
|1987
|Rochester (18-1)
|Terry Gurnett
|1-0
|William Smith
|Rochester
|1986
|Rochester (13-2-1)
|Terry Gurnett
|1-0
|Plymouth State
|SUNY Cortland