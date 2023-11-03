TRENDING 📈

Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | November 7, 2023

2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

The NCAA DIII women's soccer tournament bracket has been released, with 64 teams from around the country competing for field hockey glory.

42 slots were dedicated to automatic qualifiers with the remaining 22 spaces given to at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. Four semifinalists will advance to Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, where Roanoke College will host the final two rounds of the tournament Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer tournament (all times in EST):

  • First round - Friday, Nov. 10:

Southern Virginia vs. NYU  | 1 p.m. (New York, NY)
Washington & Lee vs. Carnegie Mellon| 3:30 p.m. (New York, NY)
Spalding vs. Calvin | 3 p.m. (Grand Rapids, MI)
Milwaukee SOE vs. Denison | 5:30 p.m. (Grand Rapids, MI) 

  • First round - Saturday, Nov. 11:

Christopher Newport vs. Marymount (VA) | 5 p.m. (Newport News, VA)
McDaniel vs. Scranton  | 7:30 p.m. (Newport News, VA)
Montclair State vs. Virginia Wesleyan | 1:30 p.m. (Virginia Beach, VA) 
Johns Hopkins vs. Penn State-Berks | 11 a.m. (Virginia Beach, VA)
Emory vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor | 6 p.m. (Belton, TX)
Trinity (TX) vs. Hardin-Simmons| 8:30 p.m. (Belton, TX)
Pacific Lutheran vs. Ponoma-Pitzer | 8 a.m.  (Claremont, CA)
Cal Lutheran vs. Carleton | 10:30 a.m.  (Claremont, CA)
Penn State-Behrend vs. Rochester (NY) | 4:30 p.m. (Rochester, NY)
Misericordia vs. Wesleyan (CT)| 7 p.m. (Rochester, NY)
Johnson and Wales (Providence) vs. TCNJ|11 a.m. (Ewing, NJ)
Franklin and Marshall vs. Tufts| 1:30 p.m. (Ewing) 
Nazareth vs. William Smith | 11 a.m. (Geneva, NY)
Swarthmore vs. Bowdoin| 1:30 p.m. (Geneva, NY)
RIT vs. Babson| 1:30 p.m.  (Babson Park, MA)
Amherst vs. Maine Maritime |11 a.m. (Babson Park, MA)
Westfield State vs. Messiah | 1 p.m. (Mechanicsburg, PA)
Endicott vs. Williams | 3:30 p.m. (Mechanicsburg, PA)
Mount St. Vincent vs. MIT | 11 a.m.  (Cambridge, MA)
Southern Maine vs. Rowan |1:30 p.m. (Cambridge, MA)
Grove City vs. Case Western | 11 a.m. (Cleveland, OH)
John Carroll vs. Cortland | 1:30 p.m. (Cleveland, OH)
Maryville (TN) vs. Washington University in St. Louis | 6:30 p.m.  (St. Louis, MO)
Sewanee vs. Hanover | 9 p.m. (St. Louis, MO)
Lake Forest vs. Loras| 2 p.m.  (Dubuque, IA)
North Central (IL) vs. University of Chicago | 4:30 p.m. (Dubuque, IA)
UW-Superior vs. UW-La Crosse  | 2 p.m. (La Crosse, WI)
St. Catherine vs. Simpson | 4:30 p.m.  (La Crosse, WI)

  • Second round: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 11-12 at campus sites*
  • Sectional rounds: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 17-19 at campus sites*
  • Semifinals: Thursday, Nov. 30 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia
  • National championship: Saturday, Dec. 2 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia

* Host institutions with a Sunday no-play policy will compete on Friday & Saturday

DIII women's soccer tournament bracket

2023 DIII women's soccer bracket

DIII women's soccer championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Johns Hopkins (23-0-2) Dan Weiler 2-1 CWRU Salem, Va.
2021 Christopher Newport (22-0-1) Jamie Gunderson 2-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C.
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Messiah (22-1-3) Scott Frey 1-0 William & Smith Greensboro, N.C.
2018 Williams (19-1-4) Michelyne Pinard 1-1 (3-2 PKs) Middlebury Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Williams (22-1-1) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Chicago Greensboro, N.C.
2016 Washington-St. Louis (18-2-3) Jim Conlon 1-1 (5-4 PKs) Messiah Salem, Va.
2015 Williams (21-1-2) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Washington-St. Louis Kansas City, Mo.
2014 *Lynchburg (26-0-2) Todd Olsen 0-0 (4-3 PKs) Williams Kansas City, Mo.
2013 William Smith (23-1-0) Aliceann Wilber 2-0 Trinity (Texas) San Antonio
2012 Messiah (24-1-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Emory San Antonio
2011 Messiah (23-0-1) Scott Frey 3-1 Wheaton (Ill.) San Antonio
2010 Hardin-Simmons (24-0-1) Marcus Wood 2-1 Messiah San Antonio
2009 Messiah (25-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Washington-St. Louis San Antonio
2008 Messiah (24-0-2) Scott Frey 5-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Greensboro, N.C.
2007 Wheaton (Ill.) (27-0) Pete Felske 1-0 Messiah Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2006 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-2) Pete Felske 2-0 TCNJ Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2005 Messiah (22-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C.
2004 *Wheaton (IL) (25-1) Pete Felske 1-1 (2 ot, pk) Pugent Sound Greensboro, N.C.
2003 Oneonta State (21-1-3) Tracey Ranieri 2-1 (ot) Chicago Oneonta State
2002 Ohio Wesleyan (24-0) Bob Barnes 1-0 Messiah William Smith
2001 Ohio Wesleyan (22-1) Bob Barnes 1-0 Amherst Ohio Wesleyan
2000 TCNJ (23-1) Joe Russo 2-1 Tufts Tufts
1999 UC San Diego (19-1-2) Brian McManus 1-0 Macalester Williams
1998 Macalester (22-1-1) John Leaney 1-0 (4 ot) TCNJ Ithaca
1997 UC San Diego (20-2) Brian McManus 1-0 William Smith Elizabethtown
1996 UC San Diego (21-1) Brian McManus 2-1 TCNJ Amherst
1995 UC San Diego (19-2) Brian McManus 3-0 Methodist Richard Stockton
1994 TCNJ (15-0) Joe Russo 4-3 (3 ot) UC San Diego UC San Diego
1993 TCNJ (20-1-3) Joe Russo 4-0 Plymouth State William Smith
1992 SUNY Cortland (17-2-3) Chris Malone 1-0 UMass-Dartmouth Mary Washington
1991 Ithaca (19-2-3) Patrick Farmer 2-0 Rochester Plymouth State
1990 Ithaca (18-5-2) Patrick Farmer 1-0 (4 ot, pk) SUNY Cortland SUNY Cortland
1989 UC San Diego (19-1-1) Brian McManus 3-2 (3 ot) Ithaca UC San Diego
1988 William Smith (18-1-1) Aliceann Wilber 1-0 UC San Diego William Smith
1987 Rochester (18-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 William Smith Rochester
1986 Rochester (13-2-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 Plymouth State SUNY Cortland

