WATCH: Last-minute goal sends Georgia women's soccer to SEC title match

Georgia women's soccer is making a statement in the SEC tournament. In fact, the Bulldogs are screaming at the top of their lungs after two back-to-back thrillers.

In Tuesday's quarterfinals against Kentucky, the Bulldogs came from behind to clinch a 2-1 victory — playing a man down almost the entire match. Last night in the semis, the Bulldogs ended a tug-of-war against Texas A&M with this game-winner with 27 seconds remaining in 2OT.

GEORGIA GAME-WINNER IN THE FINAL MINUTE OF DOUBLE OT!



THE DAWGS WILL PLAY FOR THE SEC CROWN!



ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE ‼️ @UGASoccer pic.twitter.com/7czeNWyeKZ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 3, 2023

Scoring the equalizer in the quarters against Kentucky and having an assist and the game-winner in the semis, fifth-year transfer Croix Bethune has played an integral role in the Bulldog's run to the SEC championship. Here's a look at how the semifinal game-winner came to be.

The atmosphere at conference tournaments is fueled with emotions and the outcomes of matches are determined by singular moments. A moment of ignition can flip a game on its head and give a team a newfound fire. The type of fire that transcends expectations and pays no attention to going down a player and a goal in the third minute of a match. Bethune's run into the Kentucky box to find graduate midfielder Mallie Mackenzie's perfectly placed ball in Tuesday's match was one of those moments.

Moments lead to goals, that lead to victories that lead to championships. After assisting the equalizer, Mackenzie charged into the box with the determination and confidence of a player on a mission. There was no stopping her.

Then came last night's semifinals. The Bulldogs had proven they knew how to fight and the battle against the Aggies was no different. The regular period ended in a 1-1 after Georgia equalized off a late penalty and sophomore keeper Jordan Brown made a crucial save to keep the game alive. Four minutes into overtime, Georgia's Hannah White scored off a quick counter and slip ball from Bethune. A few minutes into the 2OT, the Aggies leveled the score off a corner kick and just when it looked like the game would end in a PK shootout, Bethune worked her magic.

Teamwork makes the dream work 🤩



Haugen ➡️ Bethune ➡️ White#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/esTdlQxp25 — Georgia Soccer (@UGASoccer) November 3, 2023

The overtime victory was Georgia's first in a conference tournament since 2010. The Bulldogs will have a chance to make program history in Sunday's SEC Tournament championship against No. 10 Arkansas. The two are slated to play at 2 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed on SEC Network.