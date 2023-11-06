2023 NCAA DI women's soccer championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 64 teams, which will compete for the 42nd NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee.

Thirty-one conferences were granted automatic bids for the 2023 championship, while the remaining 33 teams were selected at-large. The top 32 teams are seeded, and conference teams cannot play each other in the first or second rounds. When pairing teams, the committee follows geographic proximity parameters.

The four No. 1 seeds include two teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, with Florida State, the league’s automatic qualifier, being joined by Clemson. UCLA and Brigham Young round out the top seeds.

Four teams are advancing to the Division I Women’s Soccer Championship for the first time: Idaho, University of Maine, Ohio, and Towson.

First-round action will be played Nov. 10-12, while the second/third rounds will be held Nov. 17 and 19, with the quarterfinals on Nov. 24 or 25.

This 42nd annual NCAA Women’s College Cup will be played on Dec. 1 and 4 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., with the University of North Carolina and Town of Cary, serving as hosts. The first national semifinal will be played and broadcast live on ESPNU at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 1, followed by the second semifinal beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET live on ESPNU. The national championship match will take place at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 5 and will also broadcast live on ESPNU.

Thirty-one teams and conferences receiving automatic qualification are:

Conference Team America East Conference Maine American Athletic Conference Memphis Atlantic 10 Conference Saint Louis Atlantic Coast Conference Florida St. Atlantic Sun Conference FGCU Big 12 Conference Texas Big East Conference Georgetown Big Sky Conference Idaho Big South Conference Radford Big Ten Conference Iowa Big West Conference UC Irvine Coastal Athletic Association Towson Conference USA Liberty Horizon League Milwaukee The Ivy League Harvard Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Quinnipiac Mid-American Conference Ohio Missouri Valley Conference Valparaiso Mountain West Conference Utah St. Northeast Conference Central Conn. St. Ohio Valley Conference Morehead St. Pac-12 Conference UCLA Patriot League Bucknell Southeastern Conference Georgia Southern Conference Western Caro. Southland Conference Lamar University Southwestern Athletic Conference Grambling The Summit League South Dakota St. Sun Belt Conference Old Dominion West Coast Conference Gonzaga Western Athletic Conference Grand Canyon

UCLA is the defending national champion, winning the program’s second national championship last season. To find the complete 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship bracket visit ncaa.com.