NCAA.org | November 6, 2023

2023 NCAA DI women's soccer championship bracket announced

DI women's soccer: 2023 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 64 teams, which will compete for the 42nd NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee.

Thirty-one conferences were granted automatic bids for the 2023 championship, while the remaining 33 teams were selected at-large. The top 32 teams are seeded, and conference teams cannot play each other in the first or second rounds. When pairing teams, the committee follows geographic proximity parameters.

The four No. 1 seeds include two teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, with Florida State, the league’s automatic qualifier, being joined by Clemson. UCLA and Brigham Young round out the top seeds.

Four teams are advancing to the Division I Women’s Soccer Championship for the first time: Idaho, University of Maine, Ohio, and Towson.

First-round action will be played Nov. 10-12, while the second/third rounds will be held Nov. 17 and 19, with the quarterfinals on Nov. 24 or 25.

This 42nd annual NCAA Women’s College Cup will be played on Dec. 1 and 4 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., with the University of North Carolina and Town of Cary, serving as hosts. The first national semifinal will be played and broadcast live on ESPNU at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 1, followed by the second semifinal beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET live on ESPNU. The national championship match will take place at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 5 and will also broadcast live on ESPNU.

LIVE UPDATES: DI women's soccer championship bracket, schedule, scores

Thirty-one teams and conferences receiving automatic qualification are:

Conference Team
America East Conference Maine
American Athletic Conference Memphis
Atlantic 10 Conference Saint Louis
Atlantic Coast Conference Florida St.
Atlantic Sun Conference FGCU
Big 12 Conference Texas
Big East Conference Georgetown
Big Sky Conference Idaho
Big South Conference Radford
Big Ten Conference Iowa
Big West Conference UC Irvine
Coastal Athletic Association Towson
Conference USA Liberty
Horizon League Milwaukee
The Ivy League Harvard
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Quinnipiac
Mid-American Conference Ohio
Missouri Valley Conference Valparaiso
Mountain West Conference Utah St.
Northeast Conference Central Conn. St.
Ohio Valley Conference Morehead St.
Pac-12 Conference UCLA
Patriot League Bucknell
Southeastern Conference Georgia
Southern Conference Western Caro.
Southland Conference Lamar University
Southwestern Athletic Conference Grambling
The Summit League South Dakota St.
Sun Belt Conference Old Dominion
West Coast Conference Gonzaga
Western Athletic Conference Grand Canyon

UCLA is the defending national champion, winning the program’s second national championship last season. To find the complete 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship bracket visit ncaa.com.

