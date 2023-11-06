2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS －The NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship. 41 conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2023 championship. One team will be selected from Pool B. The other 22 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

Sixteen four-team sites will conduct first- and second-round play on the first weekend of the championship, November 10 and 11 or 11 and 12. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites on Nov. 17 and 18 or 18 and 19. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the semifinals on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Va., with Roanoke College and Old Dominion Athletic Conference serving as hosts.

In 2022, Johns Hopkins University won its first national championship, having defeated Case Western in Salem, Va.

The 41 conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification are:

Conference Team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend American Rivers Conference Loras American Southwest Conference Hardin-Simmons Atlantic East Conference Marymount (Virginia) Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Christopher Newport College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (Illinois) Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Empire 8 Nazareth Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Hanover Landmark Conference Scranton Liberty League William Smith Little East Conference Southern Maine Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Westfield State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Misericordia Midwest Conference Lake Forest Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Catherine New England Small College Athletic Conference Amherst New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference MIT New Jersey Athletic Conference TCNJ North Atlantic Conference Maine Maritime North Coast Athletic Conference Denison Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference MSOE Northwest Conference Pacific Lutheran Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan Presidents’ Athletic Conference Grove City Skyline Conference College of Mount Saint Vincent Southern Athletic Association Sewanee Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pomona-Pitzer Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Spalding State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland United East Conference Penn State-Berks University Athletic Association Washington University in St. Louis Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior USA South Athletic Conference Southern Virginia Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-La Crosse

The Pool B berth is:

Maryville (Tennessee)

The 22 Pool C berths are:

Babson Bowdoin

Cal Lutheran

Carleton

Carnegie Mellon

Case Western

Emory

Franklin & Marshall

Mary Hardin-Baylor

McDaniel

Montclair St.

NYU

RIT

Rochester (New York)

Rowan

Simpson

Swarthmore

Tufts

University of Chicago

Washington and Lee

Wesleyan (Connecticut)

Williams

Log on to www.ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2023 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites.