2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship bracket announced

DIII women's soccer: 2023 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS －The NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship. 41 conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2023 championship. One team will be selected from Pool B. The other 22 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

Sixteen four-team sites will conduct first- and second-round play on the first weekend of the championship, November 10 and 11 or 11 and 12. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites on Nov. 17 and 18 or 18 and 19. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the semifinals on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Va., with Roanoke College and Old Dominion Athletic Conference serving as hosts.

In 2022, Johns Hopkins University won its first national championship, having defeated Case Western in Salem, Va.

The 41 conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification are:

Conference Team
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend
American Rivers Conference Loras
American Southwest Conference Hardin-Simmons
Atlantic East Conference Marymount (Virginia)
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Christopher Newport
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (Illinois)
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Empire 8 Nazareth
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Hanover
Landmark Conference Scranton
Liberty League William Smith
Little East Conference Southern Maine
Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Westfield State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Misericordia
Midwest Conference Lake Forest
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Catherine
New England Small College Athletic Conference Amherst
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference MIT
New Jersey Athletic Conference TCNJ
North Atlantic Conference Maine Maritime
North Coast Athletic Conference Denison
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference MSOE
Northwest Conference Pacific Lutheran
Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Grove City
Skyline Conference College of Mount Saint Vincent
Southern Athletic Association Sewanee
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pomona-Pitzer
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas)
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Spalding
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland
United East Conference Penn State-Berks
University Athletic Association Washington University in St. Louis
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior
USA South Athletic Conference Southern Virginia
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-La Crosse

The Pool B berth is:

Maryville (Tennessee)

The 22 Pool C berths are:

Babson Bowdoin
Cal Lutheran
Carleton
Carnegie Mellon
Case Western
Emory
Franklin & Marshall
Mary Hardin-Baylor
McDaniel
Montclair St.
NYU
RIT
Rochester (New York)
Rowan
Simpson
Swarthmore
Tufts
University of Chicago
Washington and Lee
Wesleyan (Connecticut)
Williams

Log on to www.ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2023 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites.

