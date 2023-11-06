2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS －The NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship. 41 conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2023 championship. One team will be selected from Pool B. The other 22 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.
Sixteen four-team sites will conduct first- and second-round play on the first weekend of the championship, November 10 and 11 or 11 and 12. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites on Nov. 17 and 18 or 18 and 19. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the semifinals on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Va., with Roanoke College and Old Dominion Athletic Conference serving as hosts.
In 2022, Johns Hopkins University won its first national championship, having defeated Case Western in Salem, Va.
The 41 conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification are:
|Conference
|Team
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|Penn State-Behrend
|American Rivers Conference
|Loras
|American Southwest Conference
|Hardin-Simmons
|Atlantic East Conference
|Marymount (Virginia)
|Centennial Conference
|Johns Hopkins
|Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference
|Christopher Newport
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|North Central (Illinois)
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Endicott
|Empire 8
|Nazareth
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Hanover
|Landmark Conference
|Scranton
|Liberty League
|William Smith
|Little East Conference
|Southern Maine
|Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference
|Westfield State
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Calvin
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|Messiah
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|Misericordia
|Midwest Conference
|Lake Forest
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|St. Catherine
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Amherst
|New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference
|MIT
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|TCNJ
|North Atlantic Conference
|Maine Maritime
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Denison
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|MSOE
|Northwest Conference
|Pacific Lutheran
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|John Carroll
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Virginia Wesleyan
|Presidents’ Athletic Conference
|Grove City
|Skyline Conference
|College of Mount Saint Vincent
|Southern Athletic Association
|Sewanee
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Trinity (Texas)
|St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Spalding
|State University of New York Athletic Conference
|SUNY Cortland
|United East Conference
|Penn State-Berks
|University Athletic Association
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|Wisconsin-Superior
|USA South Athletic Conference
|Southern Virginia
|Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
The Pool B berth is:
Maryville (Tennessee)
The 22 Pool C berths are:
Babson Bowdoin
Cal Lutheran
Carleton
Carnegie Mellon
Case Western
Emory
Franklin & Marshall
Mary Hardin-Baylor
McDaniel
Montclair St.
NYU
RIT
Rochester (New York)
Rowan
Simpson
Swarthmore
Tufts
University of Chicago
Washington and Lee
Wesleyan (Connecticut)
Williams
Log on to www.ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2023 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites.