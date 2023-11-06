5 most intriguing storylines ahead of the DI women's soccer championship

The 2023 DI women's soccer bracket has been announced and the anticipation for the first round of the tournament could not be higher. As teams take a brief breather between conference play and the tournament, here's a look at some of the key takeaways from today's bracket release.

2022 NCAA finalist North Carolina not in top seed

The reigning national champs, UCLA, are seeded at No. 1 but last year's runner-up, North Carolina is a No. 3 seed. The Tar Heels fell to Pitt in the first round of the ACC tournament in a narrow 2-1 loss that extended into double overtime. Their conference tournament shortcomings however do not discount their potential to make another deep run in the NCAA tournament. Last year, after another premature exit from the ACC tournament, UNC came the closest it had been to a national title since last winning one in 2012. The Heels are hungry to claim the program's 23rd national title and should not be overlooked in this year's tournament.

BYU and St. Louis have the most dangerous front lines in the bracket

No. 1-seed Florida State and No. 2-seed Stanford are the only two teams in the bracket who have yet to lose a game but No. 1-seed BYU's strength up top has them in the running for the most dangerous attacking lineup in the bracket. BYU leads the nation in goals (69), averaging 3.29 a game, and boasts five different players with double-digit goals this season. Another team that is riding an attacking-driven high is No. 6-seed St. Louis — a team that has not allowed a goal for 10 straight games scoring 34 goals within that span.

Memphis and Penn State: toughest defenses in the bracket

No. 6-seed Memphis is flying off a 15-game win streak that has a lot to do with its solid backline that leads the nation in goals against average (.368) with just seven goals slipping into the net. The one-loss team will host LSU first. Another backline that towers above the rest is Penn State whose graduate student Katherine Asman has only let in 9 goals this season — the least in the Big Ten. With ten shutouts on the season, first-round opponent Central Conn. State will have a tough time getting past the Nittany Lions.

Four first-time appearances, one rookie returner:

Idaho, Maine, Ohio, and Towson made history today as the first programs to represent their school at this year's NCAA tournament. Last year's tournament featured three new faces with just one of them, Pittsburgh, selected to return.

Idaho (12-4-2): In only their third appearance in the Big Sky conference tournament since joining in 2014, the Vandals beat Northern Arizona 2-1 to clinch the program's first-ever conference title and automatic bid. Idaho is slated to play at No. 8-seed Gonzaga in the first round of the tournament.

Maine (11-1-6): Black Bear fans erupted in celebration as junior Laura Kirby buried her second goal of the American East conference final with five minutes left in 2OT. Maine's eleven-win season is a program high since 2006 and their one-loss record is matched by a handful of seeded tournament participants. Losing one game all season is no easy feat and Maine joins the ranks of No. 1-seed UCLA, No. 2-seed Texas Tech, No. 3-seeds UNC and Georgetown and No. 6-seed Memphis. Maine is slated to take on Harvard in the first round.

Ohio (9-7-5): The Bobcats rallied in the MAC conference finals coming back in the second half with two goals to claim a 2-1 win and their very first berth into the NCAA tournament. Ohio last caught a glimpse at a trophy in 2002 when they fell in the conference championship. The Bobcats will face their first tournament test against No. 5-seed Michigan State.

Towson (15-2-2): With ten seconds left on the clock, senior keeper Riley Melendez made a history-making PK save to secure the Tigers' victory and a slot in the NCAA tournament. Melendez has recorded ten shutouts in the program's most winningest season (15). Now, Towson will face No. 3 seed and last year's runner-up, North Carolina.

First-time returner Pittsburgh (14-5-1): Last year, Pitt earned the program's first-ever NCAA tournament selection as a No. 4-seed making it to the third round before falling to Florida State 3-0. This year, the Panthers have been re-selected as one of the 33 at-large bids after falling short in the ACC semi-finals against, once again, Florida State. There's a chance Pitt meets Florida State again in the third round this year in what is sure to be an electric matchup.

Big Ten claims most tournament selections, SEC second

Nine teams from the Big Ten conference will compete in this year's NCAA tournament including No. 2-seed Penn State, No. 4-seed Wisconsin, No. 5-seeds Nebraska, Iowa and Michigan State, and unseeded Rutgers, Ohio State, Indiana and Michigan. The SEC is right behind them with eight teams earning berths into the tournament — including No. 4-seed Georgia who earned its first ever SEC tournament title after two thrilling opening-round victories.