soccer-women-d3 flag

Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | November 13, 2023

2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

DIII women's soccer: 2023 selection show

The 2023 DIII women's soccer championship is here. Follow along for the latest updates.

    Forty-two slots were dedicated to automatic qualifiers with the remaining 22 spaces given to at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. Four semifinalists will advance to Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, where Roanoke College will host the final two rounds of the tournament Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

    Most recently, second-round action wrapped up Sunday, and the tournament will resume this weekend with sectional play. Check out all the matchups on the tournament bracket below:

    ➡️ See the selections release here Full interactive bracket

    DIII women's soccer tournament bracket

    DIII Women's Soccer Bracket

    Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer tournament (all times in EST):

    First round games - Friday, Nov. 10:

    First-round games - Saturday, Nov. 11:

    Second-round games - Sunday, Nov. 12:

    Sectionals - Friday, Nov. 17:

    Sectionals - Saturday, Nov. 18:

    Semifinals: Thursday, Nov. 30 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia

    National championship: Saturday, Dec. 2 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia

    * Host institutions with a Sunday no-play policy will compete on Friday & Saturday

    DIII women's soccer championship history

    YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
    2022 Johns Hopkins (23-0-2) Dan Weiler 2-1 CWRU Salem, Va.
    2021 Christopher Newport (22-0-1) Jamie Gunderson 2-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C.
    2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
    2019 Messiah (22-1-3) Scott Frey 1-0 William & Smith Greensboro, N.C.
    2018 Williams (19-1-4) Michelyne Pinard 1-1 (3-2 PKs) Middlebury Greensboro, N.C.
    2017 Williams (22-1-1) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Chicago Greensboro, N.C.
    2016 Washington-St. Louis (18-2-3) Jim Conlon 1-1 (5-4 PKs) Messiah Salem, Va.
    2015 Williams (21-1-2) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Washington-St. Louis Kansas City, Mo.
    2014 *Lynchburg (26-0-2) Todd Olsen 0-0 (4-3 PKs) Williams Kansas City, Mo.
    2013 William Smith (23-1-0) Aliceann Wilber 2-0 Trinity (Texas) San Antonio
    2012 Messiah (24-1-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Emory San Antonio
    2011 Messiah (23-0-1) Scott Frey 3-1 Wheaton (Ill.) San Antonio
    2010 Hardin-Simmons (24-0-1) Marcus Wood 2-1 Messiah San Antonio
    2009 Messiah (25-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Washington-St. Louis San Antonio
    2008 Messiah (24-0-2) Scott Frey 5-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Greensboro, N.C.
    2007 Wheaton (Ill.) (27-0) Pete Felske 1-0 Messiah Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
    2006 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-2) Pete Felske 2-0 TCNJ Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
    2005 Messiah (22-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C.
    2004 *Wheaton (IL) (25-1) Pete Felske 1-1 (2 ot, pk) Pugent Sound Greensboro, N.C.
    2003 Oneonta State (21-1-3) Tracey Ranieri 2-1 (ot) Chicago Oneonta State
    2002 Ohio Wesleyan (24-0) Bob Barnes 1-0 Messiah William Smith
    2001 Ohio Wesleyan (22-1) Bob Barnes 1-0 Amherst Ohio Wesleyan
    2000 TCNJ (23-1) Joe Russo 2-1 Tufts Tufts
    1999 UC San Diego (19-1-2) Brian McManus 1-0 Macalester Williams
    1998 Macalester (22-1-1) John Leaney 1-0 (4 ot) TCNJ Ithaca
    1997 UC San Diego (20-2) Brian McManus 1-0 William Smith Elizabethtown
    1996 UC San Diego (21-1) Brian McManus 2-1 TCNJ Amherst
    1995 UC San Diego (19-2) Brian McManus 3-0 Methodist Richard Stockton
    1994 TCNJ (15-0) Joe Russo 4-3 (3 ot) UC San Diego UC San Diego
    1993 TCNJ (20-1-3) Joe Russo 4-0 Plymouth State William Smith
    1992 SUNY Cortland (17-2-3) Chris Malone 1-0 UMass-Dartmouth Mary Washington
    1991 Ithaca (19-2-3) Patrick Farmer 2-0 Rochester Plymouth State
    1990 Ithaca (18-5-2) Patrick Farmer 1-0 (4 ot, pk) SUNY Cortland SUNY Cortland
    1989 UC San Diego (19-1-1) Brian McManus 3-2 (3 ot) Ithaca UC San Diego
    1988 William Smith (18-1-1) Aliceann Wilber 1-0 UC San Diego William Smith
    1987 Rochester (18-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 William Smith Rochester
    1986 Rochester (13-2-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 Plymouth State SUNY Cortland

