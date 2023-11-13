2023 NCAA DII women's soccer championship selections announced

The NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Committee today announced the field of 56 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship.

First round matches will take place Thursday, November 16 or Friday, November 17 and second round matches will take place either Saturday, November 18 or Sunday, November 19. All games will be played on the campus of a participating institution and will consist of two sites per region. The two finalists in each subregion will advance to third and quarterfinal-round competition to be played Thursday, November 30 or Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2 or Sunday, December 3. The semifinals and championship games will take place December 7 and 9 at Sportsplex at Matthews in Matthews, North Carolina hosted by Wingate University.

Atlantic Region

Rank School Record 1 Charleston (WV) — AQ 18-0-3 2 Kutztown 14-1-5 3 West Chester — AQ 14-3-3 4 Gannon 15-4-2 5 Mercyhurst 16-3-1 6 Frostburg St. 17-2-2 7 Concord 12-6-2

Central Region

Rank School Record 1 Washburn 16-3-1 2 Emporia St. — AQ 12-5-4 3 St. Cloud St. 14-4-2 4 Minnesota St. 11-3-5 5 Central Mo. 15-4-2 6 Bemidji St. — AQ 12-3-6 7 Fort Hays St. 13-4-3 8 Ouachita Baptist 11-2-7

East Region

Rank School Record 1 Saint Rose — AQ 19-0-1 2 Adelphi 12-3-4 3 Jefferson 13-3-3 4 Roberts Wesleyan 10-2-3 5 Southern N.H. 9-4-5 6 Molloy — AQ 11-4-5 7 Bridgeport — AQ 10-7-3

Midwest Region

Rank School Record 1 Ashland 17-0-4 2 Northern Mich. — AQ 16-1-4 3 Grand Valley St. 11-3-6 4 Northwood — AQ 15-3-3 5 Cedarville 15-4-1 6 McKendree — AQ 16-1-3 7 Maryville (MO) 13-2-4 8 Michigan Tech 8-4-7

South Region

Rank School Record 1 Embry-Riddle (FL) — AQ 14-1-3 2 Lee — AQ 16-0-4 3 Florida Tech 13-2-3 4 West Florida 15-2-1 5 Nova Southeastern 10-4-1 6 Rollins 9-6-3

Southeast Region

Rank School Record 1 Lenoir-Rhyne — AQ 15-0-4 2 Catawba 17-2-1 3 North Georgia 14-3-3 4 Columbus St. — AQ 14-4-1 5 Flagler 11-4-3 6 Wingate 14-4-1 7 UNC Pembroke — AQ 12-3-3 8 Carson-Newman 8-7-3

South Central Region

Rank School Record 1 DBU — AQ 14-0-4 2 Colo. Sch. of Mines 15-3-3 3 Colorado Mesa — AQ 16-3-1 4 UC-Colo. Springs 12-4-3 5 St. Mary's (TX) 11-5-5 6 Texas Woman's 11-3-4

West Region

Rank School Record 1 Point Loma — AQ 12-3-1 2 Seattle Pacific 12-3-5 3 Cal State LA 9-2-8 4 CUI 12-2-2 5 Cal St. San Marcos — AQ 11-2-6 6 Simon Fraser — AQ 8-5-5

The complete 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com. Selection criteria data through the end of the regular season is available here: