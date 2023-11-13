2023 NCAA DII women's soccer championship selections announced

The NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Committee today announced the field of 56 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship.
First round matches will take place Thursday, November 16 or Friday, November 17 and second round matches will take place either Saturday, November 18 or Sunday, November 19. All games will be played on the campus of a participating institution and will consist of two sites per region. The two finalists in each subregion will advance to third and quarterfinal-round competition to be played Thursday, November 30 or Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2 or Sunday, December 3. The semifinals and championship games will take place December 7 and 9 at Sportsplex at Matthews in Matthews, North Carolina hosted by Wingate University.
Atlantic Region
|Rank
|School
|Record
|1
|Charleston (WV) — AQ
|18-0-3
|2
|Kutztown
|14-1-5
|3
|West Chester — AQ
|14-3-3
|4
|Gannon
|15-4-2
|5
|Mercyhurst
|16-3-1
|6
|Frostburg St.
|17-2-2
|7
|Concord
|12-6-2
Central Region
|Rank
|School
|Record
|1
|Washburn
|16-3-1
|2
|Emporia St. — AQ
|12-5-4
|3
|St. Cloud St.
|14-4-2
|4
|Minnesota St.
|11-3-5
|5
|Central Mo.
|15-4-2
|6
|Bemidji St. — AQ
|12-3-6
|7
|Fort Hays St.
|13-4-3
|8
|Ouachita Baptist
|11-2-7
East Region
|Rank
|School
|Record
|1
|Saint Rose — AQ
|19-0-1
|2
|Adelphi
|12-3-4
|3
|Jefferson
|13-3-3
|4
|Roberts Wesleyan
|10-2-3
|5
|Southern N.H.
|9-4-5
|6
|Molloy — AQ
|11-4-5
|7
|Bridgeport — AQ
|10-7-3
Midwest Region
|Rank
|School
|Record
|1
|Ashland
|17-0-4
|2
|Northern Mich. — AQ
|16-1-4
|3
|Grand Valley St.
|11-3-6
|4
|Northwood — AQ
|15-3-3
|5
|Cedarville
|15-4-1
|6
|McKendree — AQ
|16-1-3
|7
|Maryville (MO)
|13-2-4
|8
|Michigan Tech
|8-4-7
South Region
|Rank
|School
|Record
|1
|Embry-Riddle (FL) — AQ
|14-1-3
|2
|Lee — AQ
|16-0-4
|3
|Florida Tech
|13-2-3
|4
|West Florida
|15-2-1
|5
|Nova Southeastern
|10-4-1
|6
|Rollins
|9-6-3
Southeast Region
|Rank
|School
|Record
|1
|Lenoir-Rhyne — AQ
|15-0-4
|2
|Catawba
|17-2-1
|3
|North Georgia
|14-3-3
|4
|Columbus St. — AQ
|14-4-1
|5
|Flagler
|11-4-3
|6
|Wingate
|14-4-1
|7
|UNC Pembroke — AQ
|12-3-3
|8
|Carson-Newman
|8-7-3
South Central Region
|Rank
|School
|Record
|1
|DBU — AQ
|14-0-4
|2
|Colo. Sch. of Mines
|15-3-3
|3
|Colorado Mesa — AQ
|16-3-1
|4
|UC-Colo. Springs
|12-4-3
|5
|St. Mary's (TX)
|11-5-5
|6
|Texas Woman's
|11-3-4
West Region
|Rank
|School
|Record
|1
|Point Loma — AQ
|12-3-1
|2
|Seattle Pacific
|12-3-5
|3
|Cal State LA
|9-2-8
|4
|CUI
|12-2-2
|5
|Cal St. San Marcos — AQ
|11-2-6
|6
|Simon Fraser — AQ
|8-5-5
The complete 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com. Selection criteria data through the end of the regular season is available here: