4 storylines to watch in the DII women’s soccer championship

The 2023 DII women’s soccer championship is set to kick off across the nation with the first round on Thursday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 17. Before the 56-team field gets things started, let's take a quick look at some of the bigger things to watch this championship season.

TOURNAMENT CENTRAL:

4 storylines for the 2023 DII women’s soccer championship

Grand Valley State is an… underdog?

This is the Lakers' 20th consecutive tournament appearance, cementing their legacy as the best program in DII women's soccer history. Over that span, the Lakers have made the national semifinals 65 percent of the time. Going back 10 years (and nine tournaments minus the COVID year) to 2013, Grand Valley State has been in the DII women’s soccer championship match a resounding seven times, winning five of those. Every one of those tournaments saw the Lakers earn the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.

Well, the Lakers are back in the Midwest Region once again, but this time, they are the No. 3 seed. That’s unfamiliar territory for the seven-time champs. This part of the bracket seemingly goes through undefeated Ashland, which Grand Valley State lost to on opening day. It has certainly been an odd season for Grand Valley State, losing the GLIAC championship for only the second time since 2007, but this all could make the Lakers the most dangerous three seed in the entire bracket.

Don’t sleep on Simon Fraser

For all the appearances Grand Valley State has made in the championship game over the past 10 years, Western Washington has been rather impressive as well. Since 2015, the Vikings have won two titles, finished as runner-up in another and played a thrilling 3-2 semifinal match against the Lakers. But the defending champs didn’t make the tournament this year — and that’s because Simon Fraser beat the Vikings in the GNAC championship.

Entering the GNAC tournament, the Red Leafs never won a tournament match. Now, they’ve won two, first defeating top-seeded Seattle Pacific, 4-2, and then downing the defending champion Vikings, 2-1. That kind of momentum is dangerous this time of year, and their first-round opponent — Cal State San Marcos — is coming off a semifinal loss to Cal State San Marcos. They may be the No. 6 seed, but the Red Leafs are seemingly ready to run.

Another sleeper to watch is Roberts Wesleyan. Appearing in just its second tournament, Roberts Wesleyan didn't lose an East Coast Conference regular season match to capture its first-ever conference title. Texas Woman's is certainly an intriguing story. The Pioneers were 1-10-6 a year ago and turned it around to go 11-3-4 and earn just their second tournament spot in program history. That has sleeper written all over it.

Game-changing goal scorers

While everything needs to click on both sides of the ball for a team to advance to the national semifinals and championship match in Matthews, North Carolina, these players can take over a game with their goal-scoring prowess. Here are the top-five goal scorers (per NCAA.com) heading into the tournament.

Mercy Bell, UNC Pembroke (pictured) — Bell is tied for the lead in DII women's soccer with 19 goals. For her efforts, she was named Conference Carolinas offensive player of the year as the Braves make their third-straight trip to the tournament.

Bell is tied for the lead in DII women's soccer with 19 goals. For her efforts, she was named Conference Carolinas offensive player of the year as the Braves make their third-straight trip to the tournament. Mackenzie Dimarco, Emporia State — The MIAA offensive player of the year also scored 19 goals as the Hornets have been on an impressive run. Emporia State solidified its spot in the tournament by winning the MIAA tournament in somewhat upset fashion as the No. 4 seed with a 3-2 victory. You get one guess who scored the game-winning goal.

The MIAA offensive player of the year also scored 19 goals as the Hornets have been on an impressive run. Emporia State solidified its spot in the tournament by winning the MIAA tournament in somewhat upset fashion as the No. 4 seed with a 3-2 victory. You get one guess who scored the game-winning goal. Mia Klammer, Saint Rose — The Golden Knights are always a threat to take it all, and behind Klammer's 18 goals, they have yet to lose a match this year. The NE10 player of the year is also second in assists and leads all DII women's soccer in total points (52). The next closest are Bell and Dimarco, separated by a whopping 10 points.

The Golden Knights are always a threat to take it all, and behind Klammer's 18 goals, they have yet to lose a match this year. The NE10 player of the year is also second in assists and leads all DII women's soccer in total points (52). The next closest are Bell and Dimarco, separated by a whopping 10 points. Sydney Jimmo, Catawba — Jimmo has been a goal-scoring machine for the bulk of her career, wrapping up this season with a career-high 17 goals. That earned her a spot on the All-SAC First-Team for the third-straight season. Catawba is rolling right now as one of the top-scoring offenses in DII, and Jimmo is a large reason why.

Jimmo has been a goal-scoring machine for the bulk of her career, wrapping up this season with a career-high 17 goals. That earned her a spot on the All-SAC First-Team for the third-straight season. Catawba is rolling right now as one of the top-scoring offenses in DII, and Jimmo is a large reason why. Bella Campos, Colorado School of Mines — Campos had quite the debut, earning RMAC freshman of the year honors with a 16-goal campaign. She followed up that announcement with a hat trick in her first-ever RMAC tournament match, leading the Orediggers to a 3-0 victory.

We're No. 1

In each of the past five tournaments, at least two regional one seeds have made the national semifinals. So which No. 1 seeds have the best chance to advance to North Carolina to play for it all?

There are certainly some interesting choices here, as the No. 1 seeds aren't the familiar faces we've come to know. Washburn is No. 1 in the Central, making only its second tournament appearance and first since 2006. Can the Ichabods handle the bright lights and big stage? Ashland — No. 1 in the Midwest — is still unbeaten to this point, despite dropping the G-MAC championship match in penalty kicks. Can the Eagles — who are amid a historic season capturing the No. 1 spot in DII women's soccer for six weeks — rebound in time for a big run? South No. 1 Embry-Riddle is a host seed for the third-straight year but have had trouble getting very far. Should West Florida advance in the first round, the Argos will play Embry-Riddle — which they have knocked out of the tournament two years running. Can it overcome the postseason Argos' curse? How about Charleston (WV), improving from a 10-10 team to 18-0-3, MEC champs, and the No. 1 in the Atlantic? How far will the road take the Golden Eagles?

These four No. 1 seeds, though, may stand the best chance to move on to the semifinals.