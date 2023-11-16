Trending:

NCAA | November 16, 2023

2023 DII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

DII women's soccer: 2023 selection show

The 2023 DII women's soccer championship begins with selections on Monday, Nov. 13. Watch the selection show above.

The tournament continues through the national championship game on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Matthews Sportsplex in Matthews, N.C.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 DII women's soccer championship:

  • The 2023 DII women's soccer selection show will air on Monday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ncaa.com.
  • First round games will take place either Thursday, Nov. 16 or Friday, Nov. 17
  • Second round games will take place either Saturday, Nov. 18 or Sunday, Nov. 19
  • Third round games will take place on Thursday, Nov. 30 or Friday, Dec. 1
  • Quarterfinal games will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 or Sunday, Dec. 3
  • Semifinal games will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7
  • The 2023 DII women's soccer national championship final will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9

First round

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Friday, Nov. 17

Second round

Click or tap any of the games below for stats.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Sunday, Nov. 19

Bracket

 

Click or tap here for a closer look at the bracket

In this single-elimination tournament, 56 teams are selected via regional berths assigned based on access ratio. The following berths are listed below: 

Region 2023-24 Berths
Atlantic 7
Central 8
East 7
Midwest 8
South 6
South Central 6
Southeast 8
West 6
Total 56

*Teams will compete in three- or four-team sites in the first and second rounds. Depending on the number of regional berths, the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds may have a bye in the first round.

In regions with six berths, teams will be paired within their respective region with the No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, No. 2 seed vs. the winner of the No. 3/No. 6 seed game and the No. 1 seed vs. the winner of the No. 4/No. 5 seed game. In regions with seven berths, the No. 2 seed will play the No. 7 seed in the first round.

In regions with eight berths, the first-round matchups will be the No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed and No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed. The two top-seeded teams in each region shall be offered the opportunity to host, provided minimum site selection criteria are met and a bid has been submitted.

In the third and quarterfinal rounds, provided minimum site selection criteria are met and the field is accessible, the host will alternate by region.

In 2022, Western Washington women's soccer won its second national title over West Chester, 2-1. Here is the full history of the championship:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Western Washington (19-2-4) Travis Connell 2-1 West Chester Seattle, Wash.
2021 Grand Valley State (24-1-2) Jim Conlon 3-2 (2OT) Saint Rose Colorado Springs,  Col.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Grand Valley State (25-1) Jeff Hosler 1-0 (OT) Western Washington Pittsburgh, Pa.
2018 Bridgeport (20-4-1) Magnus Nilerud 1-0 Grand Valley St. Pittsburgh, Pa.
2017 Central Missouri (26-0-0) Lewis Theobald 1-1 (5-3 PKs) Carson-Newman Kansas City, Mo.
2016 Western Washington (23-0-1) Travis Connell 3-2 Grand Valley State Kansas City, Mo.
2015 Grand Valley State (23-1-1) Jeff Hosler 2-0 Columbus State Pensacola, Fla.
2014 Grand Valley State (22-2-2) Jeff Hosler 3-0 Rollins Louisville, Ky.
2013 Grand Valley State (24-0-1) Dave Dilanni 2-0 West Florida Evans, Ga.
2012 West Florida (24-1-0) Joe Bartlinski 1-0 UC San Diego Evans, Ga.
2011 Saint Rose (24-1-1) Laurie Darling Gutheil 2-1 Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla.
2010 Grand Valley State (22-1-2) Dave Dilanni 4-0 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky.
2009 Grand Valley State (22-0-4) Dave Dilanni 1-0 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa
2008 Seattle Pacific (22-1-2) Chuck Sekyra 1-0 (2OT) West Florida Tampa
2007 *Tampa (20-2-3) Gerry Lucey 0-0 (2OT, PK) Franklin Pierce Orange Beach, Ala.
2006 Metro State (24-2) Danny Sanchez 1-0 (OT) Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla.
2005 Nebraska-Omaha (20-2) Don Klosterman 2-1 (OT) Seattle Pacific Wichita Falls, Texas
2004 Metro State (25-1) Danny Sanchez 3-2 Adelphi Wichita Falls, Texas
2003 Kennesaw State (25-1) Rob King 2-0 Franklin Pierce Virginia Beach
2002 Christian Brothers (22-1) Gareth O'Sullivan 2-1 Nebraska-Omaha Virginia Beach
2001 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-0 Christan Brothers UC San Diego
2000 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-1 Northern Kentucky Barry
1999 Franklin Pierce (20-1) Jeff Bailey 3-1 Cal Poly Pomona Barry
1998 Lynn (19-1) Rocky Orezzoli 3-1 Sonoma State Lynn
1997 Franklin Pierce (21-0) Jeff Bailey 3-0 West Virginia Wesleyan Cal State Dominguez Hills
1996 Franklin Pierce (18-1) Jeff Bailey 1-0 Lynn Lynn
1995 Franklin Pierce (19-0) Mark Krikorian 5-0 Barry Franklin Pierce
1994 Franklin Pierce (20-0) Mark Krikorian 2-0 Regis (Colo.) Franklin Pierce
1993 Barry (17-1) Mike Covone 2-0 Cal Poly Barry
1992 Barry (17-2) Mike Covone 3-2 Adelphi Adelphi
1991 Cal State Dominguez Hills (18-4-1) Marine Cano 2-1 Sonoma State Cal State Dominguez Hills
1990 Sonoma State (14-4) Peter Reynaud 2-0 Keene State Barry
1989 Barry (17-0-1) Mike Covone 4-0 Keene State Barry
1988 Cal State East Bay (18-2) Colin Lindores 1-0 Barry Barry

4 storylines to watch in the DII women’s soccer championship

The 2023 NCAA DII women’s soccer tournament kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 16. Here’s a few things to keep an eye on as regional play begins.
DII women’s soccer teams with the most NCAA DII national championships

Here are the five programs that have won the most DII women's soccer championships.
2023 NCAA DII women's soccer championship selections announced

The NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 56 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship.
