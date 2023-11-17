2023 DII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

The 2023 DII women's soccer championship begins with selections on Monday, Nov. 13. Watch the selection show above.

The tournament continues through the national championship game on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Matthews Sportsplex in Matthews, N.C.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 DII women's soccer championship:

The 2023 DII women's soccer selection show will air on Monday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ncaa.com. Click or tap here to rewatch the selection show

on ncaa.com. First round games will take place either Thursday, Nov. 16 or Friday, Nov. 17

or Second round games will take place either Saturday, Nov. 18 or Sunday, Nov. 19

or Third round games will take place on Thursday, Nov. 30 or Friday, Dec. 1

or Quarterfinal games will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 or Sunday, Dec. 3

or Semifinal games will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7

The 2023 DII women's soccer national championship final will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9

All times Eastern.

Third Round

Thursday, Nov. 30

Friday, Dec. 1

Second Round

Click or tap any of the games below for stats.

Sunday, Nov. 19

First round

Thursday, Nov. 16

Friday, Nov. 17

Saturday, Nov. 18

Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the bracket

In this single-elimination tournament, 56 teams are selected via regional berths assigned based on access ratio. The following berths are listed below:

Region 2023-24 Berths Atlantic 7 Central 8 East 7 Midwest 8 South 6 South Central 6 Southeast 8 West 6 Total 56

*Teams will compete in three- or four-team sites in the first and second rounds. Depending on the number of regional berths, the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds may have a bye in the first round.

In regions with six berths, teams will be paired within their respective region with the No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, No. 2 seed vs. the winner of the No. 3/No. 6 seed game and the No. 1 seed vs. the winner of the No. 4/No. 5 seed game. In regions with seven berths, the No. 2 seed will play the No. 7 seed in the first round.

In regions with eight berths, the first-round matchups will be the No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed and No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed. The two top-seeded teams in each region shall be offered the opportunity to host, provided minimum site selection criteria are met and a bid has been submitted.

In the third and quarterfinal rounds, provided minimum site selection criteria are met and the field is accessible, the host will alternate by region.

In 2022, Western Washington women's soccer won its second national title over West Chester, 2-1. Here is the full history of the championship: