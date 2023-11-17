2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

The 2023 DIII women's soccer championship is here. Follow along for the latest updates.
Forty-two slots were dedicated to automatic qualifiers with the remaining 22 spaces given to at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. Four semifinalists will advance to Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, where Roanoke College will host the final two rounds of the tournament Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.
Most recently, the third round wrapped up Saturday, and sectionals will conclude Sunday with with the quarterfinal action. Check out all the matchups below, along with the tournament bracket:
➡️ See the selections release here | Full interactive bracket
DIII women's soccer tournament bracket
Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer tournament (all times in EST):
Semifinals - Thursday, Nov. 30:
Sectionals (Quarterfinals) - Sunday, Nov. 19:
First-round games - Friday, Nov. 10:
- NYU 3, Southern Virginia 0
- Carnegie Mellon 1, Washington & Lee 0
- Calvin 3, Spalding 0
- Milwaukee SOE 2, Denison 1
First-round games - Saturday, Nov. 11:
- MIT 3, Mount St. Vincent 1
- William Smith 4, Nazareth 1
- TCNJ 3, Johnson and Wales (Providence) 0
- Amherst 5, Maine Maritime 0
- Johns Hopkins 3, Penn State-Berks 1
- Case Western 5, Grove City 1
- Messiah 5, Westfield State 1
- RIT 1, Babson 0
- Bowdoin 1, Swarthmore 0
- Southern Maine 2, Rowan 0
- John Carroll 3, Cortland 0
- Tufts 2, Franklin and Marshall 1
- Loras 4, Lake Forest 0
- UW-La Crosse 1, UW-Superior 0
- Christopher Newport 7, Marymount (VA) 0
- McDaniel 1, Scranton 0
- Virginia Wesleyan 2, Montclair State 2 (Virginia Wesleyan wins on PKs)
- Emory 2, Mary Hardin-Baylor 2 (Emory wins on PKs)
- Hardin-Simmons 1, Trinity (TX) 0
- Ponoma-Pitzer 2, Pacific Lutheran 0 (2OT)
- Cal Lutheran 3, Carleton 2
- Rochester (NY) 2, Penn State-Behrend 1
- Misericordia 3, Wesleyan (CT) 0
- Williams 2, Endicott 0
- WashU-St. Louis 2, Maryville (TN) 0
- Sewanee 2, Hanover 0
- UChicago 1, North Central (IL) 1 (UChicago wins on PKs)
- Simpson 2, St. Catherine 0
Second-round games - Sunday, Nov. 12:
- Amherst 3, RIT 1
- John Carroll 1, CWRU 0
- Va. Wesleyan 2, Johns Hopkins 1
- MIT 4, Southern Me. 1
- Tufts 3, TCNJ 0
- Bowdoin 1, William Smith 0
- Messiah 1, Williams 0
- Cal Lutheran 1, Pomona-Pitzer 0
- Loras 2, UChicago 1 (F/OT)
- Wis.-La Crosse 3, Simpson 1
- Rochester (NY) 2, Misericordia 1
- Chris. Newport 3, McDaniel 2
- Hardin-Simmons 1, vs. Emory 1 (Hardin-Simmons wins on PKs)
- WashU 4, Sewanee 0
Sectionals (Third round) - Friday, Nov. 17:
Sectionals (Third round) - Saturday, Nov. 18:
- Messiah 3, Amherst 1
- Rochester (NY) 2, NYU 1
- John Carroll 1, MIT 0
- Christopher Newport 1, Virginia Wesleyan 0
- Tufts 3, Bowdoin 2
- Cal Lutheran 1, Hardin-Simmons 0
Sectionals (Quarterfinals) - Saturday, Nov. 18:
Semifinals: Thursday, Nov. 30 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia
National championship: Saturday, Dec. 2 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia
* Host institutions with a Sunday no-play policy will compete on Friday & Saturday
DIII women's soccer championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Johns Hopkins (23-0-2)
|Dan Weiler
|2-1
|CWRU
|Salem, Va.
|2021
|Christopher Newport (22-0-1)
|Jamie Gunderson
|2-0
|TCNJ
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Messiah (22-1-3)
|Scott Frey
|1-0
|William & Smith
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2018
|Williams (19-1-4)
|Michelyne Pinard
|1-1 (3-2 PKs)
|Middlebury
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2017
|Williams (22-1-1)
|Michelyne Pinard
|1-0
|Chicago
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2016
|Washington-St. Louis (18-2-3)
|Jim Conlon
|1-1 (5-4 PKs)
|Messiah
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Williams (21-1-2)
|Michelyne Pinard
|1-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2014
|*Lynchburg (26-0-2)
|Todd Olsen
|0-0 (4-3 PKs)
|Williams
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2013
|William Smith (23-1-0)
|Aliceann Wilber
|2-0
|Trinity (Texas)
|San Antonio
|2012
|Messiah (24-1-1)
|Scott Frey
|1-0
|Emory
|San Antonio
|2011
|Messiah (23-0-1)
|Scott Frey
|3-1
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|San Antonio
|2010
|Hardin-Simmons (24-0-1)
|Marcus Wood
|2-1
|Messiah
|San Antonio
|2009
|Messiah (25-0-1)
|Scott Frey
|1-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|San Antonio
|2008
|Messiah (24-0-2)
|Scott Frey
|5-0
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2007
|Wheaton (Ill.) (27-0)
|Pete Felske
|1-0
|Messiah
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|2006
|Wheaton (Ill.) (24-2)
|Pete Felske
|2-0
|TCNJ
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|2005
|Messiah (22-0-1)
|Scott Frey
|1-0
|TCNJ
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2004
|*Wheaton (IL) (25-1)
|Pete Felske
|1-1 (2 ot, pk)
|Pugent Sound
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2003
|Oneonta State (21-1-3)
|Tracey Ranieri
|2-1 (ot)
|Chicago
|Oneonta State
|2002
|Ohio Wesleyan (24-0)
|Bob Barnes
|1-0
|Messiah
|William Smith
|2001
|Ohio Wesleyan (22-1)
|Bob Barnes
|1-0
|Amherst
|Ohio Wesleyan
|2000
|TCNJ (23-1)
|Joe Russo
|2-1
|Tufts
|Tufts
|1999
|UC San Diego (19-1-2)
|Brian McManus
|1-0
|Macalester
|Williams
|1998
|Macalester (22-1-1)
|John Leaney
|1-0 (4 ot)
|TCNJ
|Ithaca
|1997
|UC San Diego (20-2)
|Brian McManus
|1-0
|William Smith
|Elizabethtown
|1996
|UC San Diego (21-1)
|Brian McManus
|2-1
|TCNJ
|Amherst
|1995
|UC San Diego (19-2)
|Brian McManus
|3-0
|Methodist
|Richard Stockton
|1994
|TCNJ (15-0)
|Joe Russo
|4-3 (3 ot)
|UC San Diego
|UC San Diego
|1993
|TCNJ (20-1-3)
|Joe Russo
|4-0
|Plymouth State
|William Smith
|1992
|SUNY Cortland (17-2-3)
|Chris Malone
|1-0
|UMass-Dartmouth
|Mary Washington
|1991
|Ithaca (19-2-3)
|Patrick Farmer
|2-0
|Rochester
|Plymouth State
|1990
|Ithaca (18-5-2)
|Patrick Farmer
|1-0 (4 ot, pk)
|SUNY Cortland
|SUNY Cortland
|1989
|UC San Diego (19-1-1)
|Brian McManus
|3-2 (3 ot)
|Ithaca
|UC San Diego
|1988
|William Smith (18-1-1)
|Aliceann Wilber
|1-0
|UC San Diego
|William Smith
|1987
|Rochester (18-1)
|Terry Gurnett
|1-0
|William Smith
|Rochester
|1986
|Rochester (13-2-1)
|Terry Gurnett
|1-0
|Plymouth State
|SUNY Cortland