Cal Lutheran wins 2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer national championship

soccer-women-d3 flag

Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | December 3, 2023

Cal Lutheran wins the 2023 DIII women's soccer championship

Cal Lutheran has won the national championship in Division III women’s soccer.

The Regals shut out WashU 1-0 in Saturday’s championship game. It marks the first championship in program history.

The lone goal came 16:39 into the first half after Isabella Veljacic found the back of the net. After that, the Regals relied on stifling defense to limit WashU to just 3 shots on goal. Goalie Kelsey Slaugh made all three saves.

The tournament consisted of 42 automatic qualifiers and an additional 22 at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. 

➡️ See the selections release here Full interactive bracket

DIII women's soccer tournament bracket

DIII women's soccer bracket

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer tournament (all times in ET):

National championship: Saturday, Dec. 2 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia

First-round games - Friday, Nov. 10:

First-round games - Saturday, Nov. 11:

Second-round games - Sunday, Nov. 12:

Sectionals (Third round) - Friday, Nov. 17:

Sectionals (Third round) - Saturday, Nov. 18:

Sectionals (Quarterfinals) - Saturday, Nov. 18:

Sectionals (Quarterfinals) - Sunday, Nov. 19:

Semifinals - Thursday, Nov. 30 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia:

* Host institutions with a Sunday no-play policy will compete on Friday & Saturday

DIII women's soccer championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Johns Hopkins (23-0-2) Dan Weiler 2-1 CWRU Salem, Va.
2021 Christopher Newport (22-0-1) Jamie Gunderson 2-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C.
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Messiah (22-1-3) Scott Frey 1-0 William & Smith Greensboro, N.C.
2018 Williams (19-1-4) Michelyne Pinard 1-1 (3-2 PKs) Middlebury Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Williams (22-1-1) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Chicago Greensboro, N.C.
2016 Washington-St. Louis (18-2-3) Jim Conlon 1-1 (5-4 PKs) Messiah Salem, Va.
2015 Williams (21-1-2) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Washington-St. Louis Kansas City, Mo.
2014 *Lynchburg (26-0-2) Todd Olsen 0-0 (4-3 PKs) Williams Kansas City, Mo.
2013 William Smith (23-1-0) Aliceann Wilber 2-0 Trinity (Texas) San Antonio
2012 Messiah (24-1-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Emory San Antonio
2011 Messiah (23-0-1) Scott Frey 3-1 Wheaton (Ill.) San Antonio
2010 Hardin-Simmons (24-0-1) Marcus Wood 2-1 Messiah San Antonio
2009 Messiah (25-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Washington-St. Louis San Antonio
2008 Messiah (24-0-2) Scott Frey 5-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Greensboro, N.C.
2007 Wheaton (Ill.) (27-0) Pete Felske 1-0 Messiah Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2006 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-2) Pete Felske 2-0 TCNJ Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2005 Messiah (22-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C.
2004 *Wheaton (IL) (25-1) Pete Felske 1-1 (2 ot, pk) Pugent Sound Greensboro, N.C.
2003 Oneonta State (21-1-3) Tracey Ranieri 2-1 (ot) Chicago Oneonta State
2002 Ohio Wesleyan (24-0) Bob Barnes 1-0 Messiah William Smith
2001 Ohio Wesleyan (22-1) Bob Barnes 1-0 Amherst Ohio Wesleyan
2000 TCNJ (23-1) Joe Russo 2-1 Tufts Tufts
1999 UC San Diego (19-1-2) Brian McManus 1-0 Macalester Williams
1998 Macalester (22-1-1) John Leaney 1-0 (4 ot) TCNJ Ithaca
1997 UC San Diego (20-2) Brian McManus 1-0 William Smith Elizabethtown
1996 UC San Diego (21-1) Brian McManus 2-1 TCNJ Amherst
1995 UC San Diego (19-2) Brian McManus 3-0 Methodist Richard Stockton
1994 TCNJ (15-0) Joe Russo 4-3 (3 ot) UC San Diego UC San Diego
1993 TCNJ (20-1-3) Joe Russo 4-0 Plymouth State William Smith
1992 SUNY Cortland (17-2-3) Chris Malone 1-0 UMass-Dartmouth Mary Washington
1991 Ithaca (19-2-3) Patrick Farmer 2-0 Rochester Plymouth State
1990 Ithaca (18-5-2) Patrick Farmer 1-0 (4 ot, pk) SUNY Cortland SUNY Cortland
1989 UC San Diego (19-1-1) Brian McManus 3-2 (3 ot) Ithaca UC San Diego
1988 William Smith (18-1-1) Aliceann Wilber 1-0 UC San Diego William Smith
1987 Rochester (18-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 William Smith Rochester
1986 Rochester (13-2-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 Plymouth State SUNY Cortland