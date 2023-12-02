Cal Lutheran wins 2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer national championship

Cal Lutheran has won the national championship in Division III women’s soccer.

The Regals shut out WashU 1-0 in Saturday’s championship game. It marks the first championship in program history.

The lone goal came 16:39 into the first half after Isabella Veljacic found the back of the net. After that, the Regals relied on stifling defense to limit WashU to just 3 shots on goal. Goalie Kelsey Slaugh made all three saves.

The tournament consisted of 42 automatic qualifiers and an additional 22 at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee.

