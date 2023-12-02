Cal Lutheran wins 2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer national championship

Cal Lutheran has won the national championship in Division III women’s soccer.
The Regals shut out WashU 1-0 in Saturday’s championship game. It marks the first championship in program history.
The lone goal came 16:39 into the first half after Isabella Veljacic found the back of the net. After that, the Regals relied on stifling defense to limit WashU to just 3 shots on goal. Goalie Kelsey Slaugh made all three saves.
The tournament consisted of 42 automatic qualifiers and an additional 22 at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee.
DIII women's soccer tournament bracket
Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA DIII women's soccer tournament (all times in ET):
National championship: Saturday, Dec. 2 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia
First-round games - Friday, Nov. 10:
- NYU 3, Southern Virginia 0
- Carnegie Mellon 1, Washington & Lee 0
- Calvin 3, Spalding 0
- Milwaukee SOE 2, Denison 1
First-round games - Saturday, Nov. 11:
- MIT 3, Mount St. Vincent 1
- William Smith 4, Nazareth 1
- TCNJ 3, Johnson and Wales (Providence) 0
- Amherst 5, Maine Maritime 0
- Johns Hopkins 3, Penn State-Berks 1
- Case Western 5, Grove City 1
- Messiah 5, Westfield State 1
- RIT 1, Babson 0
- Bowdoin 1, Swarthmore 0
- Southern Maine 2, Rowan 0
- John Carroll 3, Cortland 0
- Tufts 2, Franklin and Marshall 1
- Loras 4, Lake Forest 0
- UW-La Crosse 1, UW-Superior 0
- Christopher Newport 7, Marymount (VA) 0
- McDaniel 1, Scranton 0
- Virginia Wesleyan 2, Montclair State 2 (Virginia Wesleyan wins on PKs)
- Emory 2, Mary Hardin-Baylor 2 (Emory wins on PKs)
- Hardin-Simmons 1, Trinity (TX) 0
- Ponoma-Pitzer 2, Pacific Lutheran 0 (2OT)
- Cal Lutheran 3, Carleton 2
- Rochester (NY) 2, Penn State-Behrend 1
- Misericordia 3, Wesleyan (CT) 0
- Williams 2, Endicott 0
- WashU 2, Maryville (TN) 0
- Sewanee 2, Hanover 0
- UChicago 1, North Central (IL) 1 (UChicago wins on PKs)
- Simpson 2, St. Catherine 0
Second-round games - Sunday, Nov. 12:
- Amherst 3, RIT 1
- John Carroll 1, CWRU 0
- Va. Wesleyan 2, Johns Hopkins 1
- MIT 4, Southern Me. 1
- Tufts 3, TCNJ 0
- Bowdoin 1, William Smith 0
- Messiah 1, Williams 0
- Cal Lutheran 1, Pomona-Pitzer 0
- Loras 2, UChicago 1 (F/OT)
- Wis.-La Crosse 3, Simpson 1
- Rochester (NY) 2, Misericordia 1
- Chris. Newport 3, McDaniel 2
- Hardin-Simmons 1, vs. Emory 1 (Hardin-Simmons wins on PKs)
- WashU 4, Sewanee 0
Sectionals (Third round) - Friday, Nov. 17:
Sectionals (Third round) - Saturday, Nov. 18:
- Messiah 3, Amherst 1
- Rochester (NY) 2, NYU 1
- John Carroll 1, MIT 0
- Christopher Newport 1, Virginia Wesleyan 0
- Tufts 3, Bowdoin 2
- Cal Lutheran 1, Hardin-Simmons 0
Sectionals (Quarterfinals) - Saturday, Nov. 18:
Sectionals (Quarterfinals) - Sunday, Nov. 19:
Semifinals - Thursday, Nov. 30 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia:
* Host institutions with a Sunday no-play policy will compete on Friday & Saturday
DIII women's soccer championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Johns Hopkins (23-0-2)
|Dan Weiler
|2-1
|CWRU
|Salem, Va.
|2021
|Christopher Newport (22-0-1)
|Jamie Gunderson
|2-0
|TCNJ
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Messiah (22-1-3)
|Scott Frey
|1-0
|William & Smith
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2018
|Williams (19-1-4)
|Michelyne Pinard
|1-1 (3-2 PKs)
|Middlebury
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2017
|Williams (22-1-1)
|Michelyne Pinard
|1-0
|Chicago
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2016
|Washington-St. Louis (18-2-3)
|Jim Conlon
|1-1 (5-4 PKs)
|Messiah
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Williams (21-1-2)
|Michelyne Pinard
|1-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2014
|*Lynchburg (26-0-2)
|Todd Olsen
|0-0 (4-3 PKs)
|Williams
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2013
|William Smith (23-1-0)
|Aliceann Wilber
|2-0
|Trinity (Texas)
|San Antonio
|2012
|Messiah (24-1-1)
|Scott Frey
|1-0
|Emory
|San Antonio
|2011
|Messiah (23-0-1)
|Scott Frey
|3-1
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|San Antonio
|2010
|Hardin-Simmons (24-0-1)
|Marcus Wood
|2-1
|Messiah
|San Antonio
|2009
|Messiah (25-0-1)
|Scott Frey
|1-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|San Antonio
|2008
|Messiah (24-0-2)
|Scott Frey
|5-0
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2007
|Wheaton (Ill.) (27-0)
|Pete Felske
|1-0
|Messiah
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|2006
|Wheaton (Ill.) (24-2)
|Pete Felske
|2-0
|TCNJ
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|2005
|Messiah (22-0-1)
|Scott Frey
|1-0
|TCNJ
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2004
|*Wheaton (IL) (25-1)
|Pete Felske
|1-1 (2 ot, pk)
|Pugent Sound
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2003
|Oneonta State (21-1-3)
|Tracey Ranieri
|2-1 (ot)
|Chicago
|Oneonta State
|2002
|Ohio Wesleyan (24-0)
|Bob Barnes
|1-0
|Messiah
|William Smith
|2001
|Ohio Wesleyan (22-1)
|Bob Barnes
|1-0
|Amherst
|Ohio Wesleyan
|2000
|TCNJ (23-1)
|Joe Russo
|2-1
|Tufts
|Tufts
|1999
|UC San Diego (19-1-2)
|Brian McManus
|1-0
|Macalester
|Williams
|1998
|Macalester (22-1-1)
|John Leaney
|1-0 (4 ot)
|TCNJ
|Ithaca
|1997
|UC San Diego (20-2)
|Brian McManus
|1-0
|William Smith
|Elizabethtown
|1996
|UC San Diego (21-1)
|Brian McManus
|2-1
|TCNJ
|Amherst
|1995
|UC San Diego (19-2)
|Brian McManus
|3-0
|Methodist
|Richard Stockton
|1994
|TCNJ (15-0)
|Joe Russo
|4-3 (3 ot)
|UC San Diego
|UC San Diego
|1993
|TCNJ (20-1-3)
|Joe Russo
|4-0
|Plymouth State
|William Smith
|1992
|SUNY Cortland (17-2-3)
|Chris Malone
|1-0
|UMass-Dartmouth
|Mary Washington
|1991
|Ithaca (19-2-3)
|Patrick Farmer
|2-0
|Rochester
|Plymouth State
|1990
|Ithaca (18-5-2)
|Patrick Farmer
|1-0 (4 ot, pk)
|SUNY Cortland
|SUNY Cortland
|1989
|UC San Diego (19-1-1)
|Brian McManus
|3-2 (3 ot)
|Ithaca
|UC San Diego
|1988
|William Smith (18-1-1)
|Aliceann Wilber
|1-0
|UC San Diego
|William Smith
|1987
|Rochester (18-1)
|Terry Gurnett
|1-0
|William Smith
|Rochester
|1986
|Rochester (13-2-1)
|Terry Gurnett
|1-0
|Plymouth State
|SUNY Cortland