2023 DII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

Here's the latest from the 2023 DII women's soccer championship.
The tournament concludes with the national championship game on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Matthews Sportsplex in Matthews, NC.
Here is the schedule for the 2023 DII women's soccer championship:
- The 2023 DII women's soccer selection show will air on Monday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ncaa.com.
- First round games will take place either Thursday, Nov. 16 or Friday, Nov. 17
- Second round games will take place either Saturday, Nov. 18 or Sunday, Nov. 19
- Third round games will take place on Thursday, Nov. 30 or Friday, Dec. 1
- Quarterfinal games will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 or Sunday, Dec. 3
- Semifinal games will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7
- The 2023 DII women's soccer national championship final will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9
All times Eastern.
Semifinals
Thursday, Dec. 7
First round
Thursday, Nov. 16
- Midwest
- Southeast
- South Central
- West
Friday, Nov. 17
- Atlantic
- East
- Central
- Midwest
- South
- Southeast
- South Central
Saturday, Nov. 18
- Midwest
- Southeast
- South Central
- West
Second Round
Click or tap any of the games below for stats.
Sunday, Nov. 19
- Atlantic
- East
- Central
- Midwest
- South
- Southeast
- South Central
Third Round
Friday, Dec. 1
- East
- Atlantic
- Southeast
- Central
- Midwest
- South
Thursday, Nov. 30
- West
- South Central
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 2
Sunday, Dec. 3
- No. 2 Adelphi 1, No. 4 Gannon 0
- No. 3 Florida Tech 5, No. 1 Lenoir-Rhyne 4
- No. 1 Washburn 1, No. 3 Grand Valley State 0
Bracket
Click or tap here for a closer look at the bracket
In this single-elimination tournament, 56 teams are selected via regional berths assigned based on access ratio. The following berths are listed below:
|Region
|2023-24 Berths
|Atlantic
|7
|Central
|8
|East
|7
|Midwest
|8
|South
|6
|South Central
|6
|Southeast
|8
|West
|6
|Total
|56
*Teams will compete in three- or four-team sites in the first and second rounds. Depending on the number of regional berths, the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds may have a bye in the first round.
In regions with six berths, teams will be paired within their respective region with the No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, No. 2 seed vs. the winner of the No. 3/No. 6 seed game and the No. 1 seed vs. the winner of the No. 4/No. 5 seed game. In regions with seven berths, the No. 2 seed will play the No. 7 seed in the first round.
In regions with eight berths, the first-round matchups will be the No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed and No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed. The two top-seeded teams in each region shall be offered the opportunity to host, provided minimum site selection criteria are met and a bid has been submitted.
In the third and quarterfinal rounds, provided minimum site selection criteria are met and the field is accessible, the host will alternate by region.
In 2022, Western Washington women's soccer won its second national title over West Chester, 2-1. Here is the full history of the championship:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Western Washington (19-2-4)
|Travis Connell
|2-1
|West Chester
|Seattle, Wash.
|2021
|Grand Valley State (24-1-2)
|Jim Conlon
|3-2 (2OT)
|Saint Rose
|Colorado Springs, Col.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Grand Valley State (25-1)
|Jeff Hosler
|1-0 (OT)
|Western Washington
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2018
|Bridgeport (20-4-1)
|Magnus Nilerud
|1-0
|Grand Valley St.
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2017
|Central Missouri (26-0-0)
|Lewis Theobald
|1-1 (5-3 PKs)
|Carson-Newman
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2016
|Western Washington (23-0-1)
|Travis Connell
|3-2
|Grand Valley State
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2015
|Grand Valley State (23-1-1)
|Jeff Hosler
|2-0
|Columbus State
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2014
|Grand Valley State (22-2-2)
|Jeff Hosler
|3-0
|Rollins
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|Grand Valley State (24-0-1)
|Dave Dilanni
|2-0
|West Florida
|Evans, Ga.
|2012
|West Florida (24-1-0)
|Joe Bartlinski
|1-0
|UC San Diego
|Evans, Ga.
|2011
|Saint Rose (24-1-1)
|Laurie Darling Gutheil
|2-1
|Grand Valley State
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2010
|Grand Valley State (22-1-2)
|Dave Dilanni
|4-0
|UC San Diego
|Louisville, Ky.
|2009
|Grand Valley State (22-0-4)
|Dave Dilanni
|1-0
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|Tampa
|2008
|Seattle Pacific (22-1-2)
|Chuck Sekyra
|1-0 (2OT)
|West Florida
|Tampa
|2007
|*Tampa (20-2-3)
|Gerry Lucey
|0-0 (2OT, PK)
|Franklin Pierce
|Orange Beach, Ala.
|2006
|Metro State (24-2)
|Danny Sanchez
|1-0 (OT)
|Grand Valley State
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2005
|Nebraska-Omaha (20-2)
|Don Klosterman
|2-1 (OT)
|Seattle Pacific
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|2004
|Metro State (25-1)
|Danny Sanchez
|3-2
|Adelphi
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|2003
|Kennesaw State (25-1)
|Rob King
|2-0
|Franklin Pierce
|Virginia Beach
|2002
|Christian Brothers (22-1)
|Gareth O'Sullivan
|2-1
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Virginia Beach
|2001
|UC San Diego (21-2)
|Brian McManus
|2-0
|Christan Brothers
|UC San Diego
|2000
|UC San Diego (21-2)
|Brian McManus
|2-1
|Northern Kentucky
|Barry
|1999
|Franklin Pierce (20-1)
|Jeff Bailey
|3-1
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Barry
|1998
|Lynn (19-1)
|Rocky Orezzoli
|3-1
|Sonoma State
|Lynn
|1997
|Franklin Pierce (21-0)
|Jeff Bailey
|3-0
|West Virginia Wesleyan
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|1996
|Franklin Pierce (18-1)
|Jeff Bailey
|1-0
|Lynn
|Lynn
|1995
|Franklin Pierce (19-0)
|Mark Krikorian
|5-0
|Barry
|Franklin Pierce
|1994
|Franklin Pierce (20-0)
|Mark Krikorian
|2-0
|Regis (Colo.)
|Franklin Pierce
|1993
|Barry (17-1)
|Mike Covone
|2-0
|Cal Poly
|Barry
|1992
|Barry (17-2)
|Mike Covone
|3-2
|Adelphi
|Adelphi
|1991
|Cal State Dominguez Hills (18-4-1)
|Marine Cano
|2-1
|Sonoma State
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|1990
|Sonoma State (14-4)
|Peter Reynaud
|2-0
|Keene State
|Barry
|1989
|Barry (17-0-1)
|Mike Covone
|4-0
|Keene State
|Barry
|1988
|Cal State East Bay (18-2)
|Colin Lindores
|1-0
|Barry
|Barry