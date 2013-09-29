No. 5 Trinity (Texas) 6, Austin 1

SAN ANTONIO -- Fifth-ranked Trinity (Texas) starting scoring early against Austin on Sunday and did not let up until the final minutes of the game. The two teams met on Sunday at Trinity’s Paul McGinlay Field. The Tigers have now outscored their opponents 32-1 in their past four games.

Trinity’s Kelsey Falcone scored the first of the match six minutes into the first half. Emily Jorgens scored for the Tigers at 18 minutes into the first half.

Jorgens notched her second goal of the game quickly into the second half. Austin answered four minutes later with a goal by Maddy Millender, which broke up Trinity's six-game shutout streak. However, the effort was short-lived as Trinity’s Shelby Guenthardt capped off the game with a hat trick bringing the final score to 6-1.

Trinity outshot its opponent 49-4 during the game.

Austin goalie Franchesca Lozoya earned 14 saves for the game.

The win against Austin extends Trinity’s overall record to 9-1, and its conference record remains perfect at 4-0.

No. 8 Ithaca 2, Farmingdale 1

ITHACA, N.Y. -- Eighth-ranked Ithaca (8-1, 3-0 E8) defeated Farmingdale (5-6) on Sunday afternoon by a score of 2-1 at Carp Wood Field. Seniors Jackie Rodabaugh and Anna Gray scored for the Bombers, while sophomore Beth Coppolecchia made three saves on four shots to earn her eighth win of the season.

Rodabaugh got on the board first for Ithaca, taking a feed from fellow senior Ellyn Grant-Keane on the near side before sending shot over the goalkeepers head. Rodabaugh's goal at 6:34 marked her fourth of the season, and gave the Bombers an early 1-0 lead.

Ithaca didn't score again until the 61st minute, as Gray converted on a direct kick just outside the top of the box. Gray's goal marked her first of the year.

Farmingdale responded with just under five minutes remaining in the game, converting on a rebound in front to cut the Bomber lead to 2-1. The Rams pressured in the final minutes, but Ithaca's defense held strong in front of Coppolecchia to secure the win for the Bombers.

No. 9 Emory 3, Centre 1

ATLANTA -- Emory junior Karina Rodriguez took part in all three of the team's goals on Sunday afternoon, scoring one and assisting on the other two, to lead the ninth-ranked Eagles to a 3-1 victory against Centre College at the Woodruff Physical Education Center.

The win extended Emory's home undefeated streak to 27 games, matching the longest mark in the program's history, and the 17th-longest in NCAA Division III history. The Eagles improved to 7-2-1 with the win, the team's fifth consecutive victory, while Centre fell to 6-4-1 with the loss. The game was a rematch of the NCAA tournament second-round match from each of the past two seasons, both of which Emory won by a 2-0 score.

With under a minute left to play in the first half, Lauren Drosick took possession of the ball in her own defensive third, and quickly drove past a number of defenders, all the way to the edge of the 18-yard box. Once there, she passed off to a wide open Rodriguez, who finished with a shot into the lower right corner for her second goal of the season.

It marked the second consecutive game with a goal for Rodriguez, both of which have come in the final minute of a half after she scored with 35 seconds left in Saturday's game. Meanwhile, Drosick picked up her second assist of the campaign on the play.

Centre would regroup at halftime, and even the score on Alex Combs' second goal of the season in the 56th minute. After Emory goalkeeper Liz Arnold came out to make a save on a shot from Anne Mitchell, Combs was able to collect the rebound and return a shot into the open net for the goal.

However, the Eagles would regain the lead on a corner kick in the 75th minute. Rodriguez sent a low corner into the box that senior Lauren Gorodetsky stepped over, allowing senior captain Kelly Costopoulos to send towards junior Meredith Doherty, who tapped in a shot into the back of the net for the first goal of her career, and what would prove to be the eventual game winner.

Just more than five minutes later, sophomore Jordan Morell would secure the victory with her first goal of the season, again taking advantage of a Rodriguez corner kick. Rodriguez now has two goals and three assists this season, all coming in the last two days.