No. 1 Grand Valley State 2, Indianapolis 0

INDIANAPOLIS -- With a 2-0 victory against Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, the No. 1 Lakers matched a program record with their 10th consecutive shutout.

The backline only yielded three shots and senior goalkeeper Abbey Miller, who has played 886:33 consecutive minutes without giving up a goal, stopped all of them.

Meanwhile, GVSU continues to get goals from a wide array of attackers. Freshman forward Erika Bradfield notched the game-winning tally in the 56th minute. She finished off a cross pass from outside the box to beat keeper Megan Fee and put the Lakers on top 1-0.

Sophomore forward Katie Klunder scored her first goal of the season at the 75:01 mark in the second half. Klunder is now the 12th Laker with at least one goal in 2013. Junior forward Jenny Shaba was credited with an assist, which extended her point streak to three matches.

The non-conference win raises GVSU's overall record to 9-0-1, while its GLIAC record remains at 6-0-0.

No. 9 Quincy 1, Lindenwood 0

QUINCY, Ill. -- Ninth-ranked Quincy withstood a barrage of shots by Lindenwood on Wednesday night, but came away with a 1-0 win against the Lions at Legends Stadium in non-conference, in-region action.

Senior goalkeeper Jodi Chapie made a career-high nine saves to keep the Lions (7-4-1) off the board. She recorded her 35th career shutout and her seventh of the season. Chapie now ranks 12th all-time at the Division II level in career clean sheets.

Chapie needed to come up big several times in the second half to preserve the shutout and hold Quincy's slight 1-0 advantage. She stopped three shots from close range in the 80th minute alone, including one off a corner kick she was able to stop with her knees and a couple more she swatted away from goal near the right post.

The Lady Hawks (9-0-2) held a 5-2 advantage in shots in the first half, but didn't cash in until less than three minutes remained. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Natalie Kuhlenberg had the ball near the left sideline and played a short pass to sophomore midfielder Ashley Burton. Burton received the ball in the box and fired a long strike across goal and inside the far post for her sixth goal of the season.

For the game, Quincy had a 13-12 edge in shots and a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks.

No. 10 Columbus State 10, Georgia Southwestern 0

AMERICUS, Ga. -- Eight different players scored including multi-goal performances by Chelsea Person and Nicole Corcione as 10th-ranked Columbus State breezed to a 10-0 victory against Georgia Southwestern on Wednesday afternoon at Hurricane Field in Americus.

The 10 goals scored are the third most in a single match by the Lady Cougars in program history and the most in a match since CSU defeated Georgia Southwestern 11-0 on Oct. 29, 2008.

In all, Columbus State had 33 shots to Georgia Southwestern's one. It was also the second consecutive match in which CSU held its opponent to five shots or less.

Chelsea Person and Nicole Corcione turned in the first two multi-goal performances for the Lady Cougars this season. It was Person's first two-goal match of her two-year career.

Freshman Maylyn Parsons won her first collegiate match while picking up a shutout. She made a save on GSW's only shot. Vanna Lucke fell to 0-7-1 making six saves while allowing seven goals. Elyse Gowen played the final 36:53 allowing the final three goals.