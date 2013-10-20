No. 1 Grand Valley State 13, Tiffin 0 Box Score

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- With a 13-0 victory against Tiffin on Sunday afternoon, the Grand Valley State women's soccer team closed in on the NCAA Division II record for consecutive home matches without a loss. The No. 1 Lakers have not lost at home in their past 58 matches, which is the second-longest streak in history.

GVSU also extended its shutout streak to 13 matches. The Division II record is currently held by Franklin Pierce (15).

Freshman forward Erika Bradfield got the scoring started for the Lakers on a pass inside the box from Jenny Shaba. Bradfield found the left corner of the net to put GVSU ahead 1-0. Shaba tallied another assist on Kendra Satuffer's goal in the 8th minute.

After posting those helpers, Shaba notched two goals of her own. The first came at the 10:40 mark as she beat Tiffin keeper Kellie Gruber on a breakaway, while the second came in the 21st minute on a long pass from sophomore midfielder Katie Klunder.

Sophomore forward Katie Bounds kept the GVSU offense rolling by beating Gruber one-on-one and finding the open goal to put the Lakers out in front 5-0 late in the first half.

Freshman defender Gabbie Guibord scored the first goal of her GVSU career with 43 seconds to play in the first half on a long shot from the top of the box. Thirty-nine seconds later, redshirt freshman forward Olivia Emery rifled a shot past Gruber into the top left corner to cap the first half scoring.

Not much changed in the second half as the Lakers' offense remained red-hot. Charlie Socia, Marti Corby and Bounds all found the net in the first 31 minutes of the second stanza.

Senior defender Sam Decker notched her first assist of the 2013 campaign on Corby's 76th-minute goal.

For good measure, Shelby Humphries sent a rebounded shot past reserve keeper Shelbie May in the 80th minute. Emery and Guibord each added another goal for GVSU.

No. 3 Minnesota State-Mankato 1, Minnesota-Duluth 0 Box Score

MANKATO, Minn. -- Sophomore Emily Erickson scored her second game-winning goal in as many games as third-ranked Minnesota State-Mankato used a stifling defensive effort to blank Minnesota-Duluth 1-0 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play on Sunday afternoon at The Pitch.

The Mavericks now stand 13-1-0 overall and 11-0-0 in NSIC play and are riding a 10-match winning streak, while the Bulldogs fall to 10-3-0 on the year and 9-2-0 within the conference.

The Purple and Gold also stretches its NSIC and home unbeaten streaks to 31 matches which are 12th and tied for 13th in NCAA Division II history. MSU's conference unbeaten streak is now the all-time NSIC record surpassing Winona State's previous mark.

Minnesota State controlled play in the initial 45 minutes which resulted in four good scoring chances. Sophomore Korey Kronforst was denied twice in the first 10 minutes on a pair of fantastic saves by UMD junior Marissa Rosa, before junior Sydney Temple drilled the crossbar near the 30-minute mark. Junior Emily Moris threatened to break the deadlock in the waning minute of the first half, but Rosa denied that chance as well.

At the intermission, MSU held a 11-3 advantage in shots and 7-1 edge in shots on goal.

The Mavericks were forced to play against a driving wind for the majority of the second half, but the blustery conditions proved fortuitous in the 55th minute. Sophomore Emily Erickson collected a loose ball after it was cleared on a corner kick and drilled a ball from 30 yards out that hung in the air and carried over the arms of Rosa giving MSU a 1-0 lead. The goal was Erickson's second of her career and weekend while also marking her second career game winner.

From there on, Minnesota State continued to suffocate one of the league's best offenses as MSU outshot the Bulldogs 6-3 in the second half and 17-6 on the match to secure the one-goal victory.

Junior Molly McGough recorded two saves and was rarely tested in the victory, while Rosa picked up a match-high eight saves for UMD.

No. 6 West Florida 2, Alabama-Huntsville 0 Box Score

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Sixth-ranked West Florida extended its unbeaten streak to 24, one shy of tying a school record, in a 2-0 win against Alabama-Huntsville on Sunday afternoon.

The Argonauts (9-0-3, 6-0-1) dominated possession the entire match, outshooting the Lady Chargers (3-8-4, 1-6-1) 26-5 en route to their sixth consecutive victory.

Senior Chelsea Palmer continued her hot streak with two goals in the match. The Argos’ leading scorer had two goals and five assists in the last three matches.

Palmer bent a corner kick into the UAH net 15:48 into the match for her fifth goal of the season to put UWF up 1-0. Later in the half, sophomore Kelly Andres sent a pass to Palmer in the box who shot past the UAH keeper into the far side of the net to put UWF up 2-0 with 26:40 on the clock.

UWF held UAH to one shot and zero corners in the first half, but the Lady Chargers were able to take four shots and four corners in the second half.

Senior Sarah Story went untested the majority of the match, but made a pair of diving saves late in the second half to earn her fourth solo shutout of the season. It was seventh shutout in a match that Story started this season.

Clayton State 3, No. 7 Columbus State 0 Box Score

MORROW, Ga. -- In a battle of the only two unbeaten teams in the Peach Belt Conference on Sunday, Clayton State came out on top, beating seventh-ranked Columbus State 3-0 at Laker Field.

Laker midfielder Alicia Robinson provided the offensive spark in the victory, scoring the game-winning goal in the first half and also dishing off two assists.

"We are delighted to get the three points today," Clayton State head coach Gareth O'Sullivan said. "Columbus is a top team with a class coach. The Peach Belt has such depth as one can see with the weekly results."

The last time Clayton State defeated Columbus State was in the 2005 Peach Belt Conference tournament. The win also gives Clayton State a 10-match unbeaten streak and represents the second victory against a top-25 team this week, as the squad defeated No. 18 North Georgia on Wednesday.

Robinson got the Lakers on the scoreboard in the 23rd minute on a set play. The score came after a corner kick from Saidhbh Collins, followed by a quick flick by Lois Edvardsson and then the shot from Robinson.

The Lakers extended their lead to 2-0 in the 35th minute with Emily Walling scoring on a play setup by Robinson. The match remained scoreless for the next 45 minutes until Melissa Hetherington fired a shot that found the back of the net off a pass from Robinson.

With the win, the Lakers improve to 9-3-3 overall and 6-0-2 in the Peach Belt Conference. Columbus State drops to 10-4 overall and 6-1 in the league.

In Sunday's match, Columbus State held a 15-13 advantage in shots and 4-2 edge in corner kicks. Laker keeper Charlotte McCormack finished four saves and posted her sixth shutout of the season.

No. 10 Cal State Stanislaus 1, San Francisco State 0 (OT) Box Score

SAN FRANCISCO -- Katelyn Nebesnick was clutch again. The junior forward finished off the Gators in dramatic fashion as No. 10 Cal State Stanislaus defeated San Francisco State 1-0 in overtime on a wet and muddy field at Cox Stadium.

Nebesnick's golden goal 1:16 into the overtime period helped the Warriors keep their undefeated record in tact as they improved to 12-0-2 overall and 10-0-2 in the CCAA. With 32 points in the CCAA North standings, Cal State Stanislaus has clinched a conference tournament appearance. Sonoma State is in second with 24 points and Cal State Monterey Bay is the fifth-best team overall with 17 points.

The victory also allowed Cal State Stanislaus extend its dominance over San Francisco State. After their second shutout over the Gators this season, the Warriors are now 16-0-4 in the last 20 meetings against the Gators over 12 seasons.

After missing a number of scoring chances during regulation — the Warriors hit the cross bar three times and the post once — Nebesnick came though, like she did with two goals in a key win over Cal Baptist early in the season and tying the critical match at Sonoma State with seconds left to play to force overtime.

The winner, at 91:16 officially, was assisted by Karenee Demery, who has now scored at least a point in seven consecutive matches and in 11 of the team's 14 contests.