College softball: Florida State continues to hold top spot in USA Today/NFCA DI Top 25 Coaches Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Florida State cruised to six more wins to maintain the No. 1 ranking in this week’s USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Seminoles (17-0) captured 28 first-place votes and 794 points.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POINTS
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Florida State (28)
|794
|17-0
|1
|2
|UCLA (4)
|771
|14-0
|2
|3
|Florida
|732
|18-0
|3
|4
|Oklahoma
|689
|13-2
|4
|5
|Washington
|681
|14-1
|5
|6
|Alabama
|648
|15-0
|6
|7
|Tennessee
|582
|11-2
|7
|8
|Georgia
|568
|14-1
|8
|9
|Texas
|528
|12-1
|11
|10
|LSU
|501
|13-3
|9
|11
|Louisiana
|449
|14-2
|10
|12
|Arizona
|417
|9-5
|14
|13
|South Carolina
|374
|11-2
|15
|14
|Arkansas
|367
|12-3
|12
|15
|Arizona State
|348
|12-4
|13
|16
|Indiana
|308
|14-0
|19
|17
|Kentucky
|267
|9-7
|16
|18
|Texas Tech
|238
|5-2
|18
|19
|James Madison
|22
|5-2
|18
|20
|Oregon
|179
|11-4
|17
|21
|Oklahoma State
|170
|10-5
|20
|22
|Auburn
|145
|13-3
|22
|23
|Minnesota
|84
|7-5
|24
|24
|Baylor
|75
|9-7
|21
|25
|Oregon State
|65
|12-2
|NR
After knocking off South Alabama, 4-1, in a mid-week matchup, FSU scored at least 13 runs over the course of five run-rule wins over Elon, Lipscomb and Samford, marking the first time it has scored 10-plus runs in five consecutive games. The Seminoles extended their winning streak to 23 games and with the 13-1 triumph on Feb. 24, head coach Lonni Alameda collected her 500thwin as the FSU skipper.
Florida State is joined by No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Florida, No. 6 Alabama and No. 16 Indiana as the remaining undefeated teams in the top-25 as the top eight remained the same. No. 9 Texas joins the top-10 for the first time since the 2014 preseason poll.
MAKING HISTORY: Arkansas' Danielle Gibson records a home run cycle
The Bruins (14-0), who received the four other first-place votes, went 5-0 at the Mary Nutter Classic with wins over No. 4 Oklahoma (7-1), then-RV Missouri (11-3), then-RV Nebraska (9-1), then-No. 16 Kentucky (12-4) and Colorado State (3-0).
The Gators (18-0) posted seven wins last week. Following a 5-0 road win at Jacksonville, Florida marched through the competition at the Bubly Invitational. The hosts also blanked Illinois State (7-0), Florida A&M (4-0) and Syracuse (8-0) and went on to defeat that trio again by a 25-5 margin.
No. 4 Oklahoma left Cathedral City with a 4-1 mark. The Sooners (13-2) topped then-No. 14 Arizona (2-1), BYU (5-0), Cal State Fullerton (9-1) and UC Santa Barbara (8-0) with their only setback coming at the hands of the No. 2 Bruins.
HIGH FIVES: 5 pitchers off to an incredible start this season | 5 teams that could stay unbeaten
No. 5 Washington enjoyed an undefeated weekend at the Nutter, but it didn’t come easily. All six of the Huskies’ (14-1) wins were by three runs or less. UW topped Cal Poly (4-2), then-No. 16 Kentucky (4-2), Cal State Fullerton (1-0), then-RV Missouri (6-3), RV Northwestern (3-1) and new-No. 18 Texas Tech (4-1).
The Crimson Tide (15-0) knocked off then-No. 24 Minnesota twice (1-0 / 7-2), Missouri State twice (11-1 / 7-5) and Louisiana Monroe (5-1) at their annual Easton Bama Bash.
No. 7 Tennessee (11-2) picked up three home wins over Kansas (9-0), Virginia (11-1) and Bradley (8-0) in a weather-shortened weekend. No. 8 Georgia (14-1) recorded four shutouts as it went 5-0 hosting the Georgia Classic.
The Longhorns (12-1) entered the top-10 after sweeping the Texas Invitational. Texas knocked off then-RV Ole Miss (3-2 / 7-0), Sam Houston State (9-1) and Tulsa (9-1 / 2-0).
NFCA #NCAASoftball Coaches Poll – Feb. 26— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) February 26, 2019
1️⃣ @FSU_Softball
2️⃣ @UCLASoftball
3️⃣ @GatorsSB
4️⃣ @OU_Softball
5️⃣ @UWSoftball
Full rankings ➡️ https://t.co/caIxusavEr pic.twitter.com/k1HQNmUEI5
LSU dropped a spot to No. 10. The Tigers (13-3) rebounded from a home loss to Stanford (5-7) with wins in the final four games of the LSU Invitational. LSU defeated RV Michigan twice (2-0 / 2-1), Memphis (4-0) and CSUN (8-0).
Oregon State (12-2) joins the poll this week at No. 25, taking over the spot held by Illinois (10-3).
The 2019 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. The records reflect games played through Feb. 24, 2019.