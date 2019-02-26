College softball: Florida State continues to hold top spot in USA Today/NFCA DI Top 25 Coaches Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Florida State cruised to six more wins to maintain the No. 1 ranking in this week’s USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Seminoles (17-0) captured 28 first-place votes and 794 points.

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Florida State (28) 794 17-0 1 2 UCLA (4) 771 14-0 2 3 Florida 732 18-0 3 4 Oklahoma 689 13-2 4 5 Washington 681 14-1 5 6 Alabama 648 15-0 6 7 Tennessee 582 11-2 7 8 Georgia 568 14-1 8 9 Texas 528 12-1 11 10 LSU 501 13-3 9 11 Louisiana 449 14-2 10 12 Arizona 417 9-5 14 13 South Carolina 374 11-2 15 14 Arkansas 367 12-3 12 15 Arizona State 348 12-4 13 16 Indiana 308 14-0 19 17 Kentucky 267 9-7 16 18 Texas Tech 238 5-2 18 19 James Madison 22 5-2 18 20 Oregon 179 11-4 17 21 Oklahoma State 170 10-5 20 22 Auburn 145 13-3 22 23 Minnesota 84 7-5 24 24 Baylor 75 9-7 21 25 Oregon State 65 12-2 NR

After knocking off South Alabama, 4-1, in a mid-week matchup, FSU scored at least 13 runs over the course of five run-rule wins over Elon, Lipscomb and Samford, marking the first time it has scored 10-plus runs in five consecutive games. The Seminoles extended their winning streak to 23 games and with the 13-1 triumph on Feb. 24, head coach Lonni Alameda collected her 500thwin as the FSU skipper.

Florida State is joined by No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Florida, No. 6 Alabama and No. 16 Indiana as the remaining undefeated teams in the top-25 as the top eight remained the same. No. 9 Texas joins the top-10 for the first time since the 2014 preseason poll.

The Bruins (14-0), who received the four other first-place votes, went 5-0 at the Mary Nutter Classic with wins over No. 4 Oklahoma (7-1), then-RV Missouri (11-3), then-RV Nebraska (9-1), then-No. 16 Kentucky (12-4) and Colorado State (3-0).

The Gators (18-0) posted seven wins last week. Following a 5-0 road win at Jacksonville, Florida marched through the competition at the Bubly Invitational. The hosts also blanked Illinois State (7-0), Florida A&M (4-0) and Syracuse (8-0) and went on to defeat that trio again by a 25-5 margin.

No. 4 Oklahoma left Cathedral City with a 4-1 mark. The Sooners (13-2) topped then-No. 14 Arizona (2-1), BYU (5-0), Cal State Fullerton (9-1) and UC Santa Barbara (8-0) with their only setback coming at the hands of the No. 2 Bruins.

No. 5 Washington enjoyed an undefeated weekend at the Nutter, but it didn’t come easily. All six of the Huskies’ (14-1) wins were by three runs or less. UW topped Cal Poly (4-2), then-No. 16 Kentucky (4-2), Cal State Fullerton (1-0), then-RV Missouri (6-3), RV Northwestern (3-1) and new-No. 18 Texas Tech (4-1).

The Crimson Tide (15-0) knocked off then-No. 24 Minnesota twice (1-0 / 7-2), Missouri State twice (11-1 / 7-5) and Louisiana Monroe (5-1) at their annual Easton Bama Bash.

No. 7 Tennessee (11-2) picked up three home wins over Kansas (9-0), Virginia (11-1) and Bradley (8-0) in a weather-shortened weekend. No. 8 Georgia (14-1) recorded four shutouts as it went 5-0 hosting the Georgia Classic.

The Longhorns (12-1) entered the top-10 after sweeping the Texas Invitational. Texas knocked off then-RV Ole Miss (3-2 / 7-0), Sam Houston State (9-1) and Tulsa (9-1 / 2-0).

LSU dropped a spot to No. 10. The Tigers (13-3) rebounded from a home loss to Stanford (5-7) with wins in the final four games of the LSU Invitational. LSU defeated RV Michigan twice (2-0 / 2-1), Memphis (4-0) and CSUN (8-0).

Oregon State (12-2) joins the poll this week at No. 25, taking over the spot held by Illinois (10-3).

The 2019 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. The records reflect games played through Feb. 24, 2019.