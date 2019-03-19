UCLA softball stays on top of NFCA poll as Ole Miss cracks the top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a Pac-12 series-opening sweep of Washington, UCLA strengthened its hold on No. 1 in this week’s 2019 USA Today / NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Bruins (25-1) collected all but one of the 32 first-place votes and 799 points.
UCLA opened the series with a pair of late-inning wins, 3-0 and 4-2 (8), before scoring a season-high in runs with a 15-6 victory over the Huskies (22-6) in the series finale.
.@UCLASoftball (25-1) strengthens hold on No. 1 in this week's @USATODAY / NFCA DI Top 25 Coaches Poll #NFCAD1Poll https://t.co/o1wuPpkUbm pic.twitter.com/Fn28SMtsCk— NFCA (@NFCAorg) March 19, 2019
No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida State, and No. 4 Alabama remained in their respective spots. The Sooners (25-2) outscored their opposition, 58-2, posting shutouts against Loyola Marymount, Dartmouth, and CSUN.
ALABAMA'S RUN: How staying undefeated can lead to a NCAA title
The Seminoles (27-3) received the other first-place vote after capturing their ACC-opening series against RV Notre Dame. FSU defeated the Irish in games one (11-1) and three (5-0), but dropped a 7-4 decision in game two.
The Crimson Tide (31-0) continued to roll picking up six more victories in Hawai’i. Alabama is the first NCAA program to reach the 30-win mark in 2019 and remains the only undefeated squad in the poll.
Tennessee and Florida moved past No. 7 Washington for the No. 5 and 6 positions. The Lady Vols (22-4) enjoyed a 4-1 week, which included two wins over BYU and a split with then-No. 11 Texas at home. The Gators (24-5) knocked off UCF and split the first two games of their SEC series at then-No. 9 LSU.
HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE: These 5 teams dominate at home
Rounding out the final three top-10 spots are No. 8 LSU, No. 9 Louisiana and No. 10 Texas. The Tigers (23-6) were 2-1 last week, defeating Troy, along with their at home split with Florida. The Ragin’ Cajuns (23-3) finished 5-0 last week, knocking off RV Baylor, Nicholls State and sweeping Troy in their Sun Belt-opening series. The Longhorns (25-6) went 4-1 with wins over Texas A&M Corpus Christi, BYU (2) and then-No. 6 Tennessee.
A red-hot Ole Miss squad enters this week’s poll at No. 24. The Rebels (21-7) have won seven straight and 13 of their last 14 contests, including triumphs over then-No. 14 Arkansas (2) and then-No. 18 Oklahoma State (2).
The 2019 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. The records reflect games played through March 17, 2019.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|Record
|Previous
|1
|UCLA (31)
|799
|25-1
|1
|2
|Oklahoma
|760
|25-2
|2
|3
|Florida State (1)
|717
|27-3
|3
|4
|Alabama
|703
|31-0
|4
|5
|Tennessee
|662
|22-4
|6
|6
|Florida
|621
|24-5
|7
|7
|Washington
|612
|22-6
|5
|8
|LSU
|546
|23-6
|9
|9
|Louisiana
|521
|23-3
|10
|10
|Texas
|506
|25-6
|11
|11
|Arizona
|459
|21-7
|12
|12
|Georgia
|417
|25-6
|8
|13
|Kentucky
|393
|20-7
|15
|1
|14
|Texas Tech
|383
|27-2
|13
|15
|Arkansas
|368
|21-7
|14
|16
|South Carolina
|307
|21-7
|16
|17
|Auburn
|289
|26-4
|20
|18
|Arizona State
|257
|22-8
|17
|19
|James Madison
|173
|15-5
|22
|20
|Minnesota
|170
|19-8
|21
|21
|Oklahoma State
|154
|20-7
|18
|22
|Indiana
|137
|25-6
|19
|23
|Wisconsin
|130
|21-3
|23
|24
|Ole Miss
|89
|21-7
|NR
|25
|Michigan
|54
|15-10
|25