STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- Director of athletics Daron Montgomery announced Monday that Ashley Steltenpohl has been named the head coach of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Steltenpohl will also serve as a strength and conditioning coach for the department of athletics.

Steltenpohl spent the previous four seasons as the head coach at Marian, where she guided the Sabres to 59 wins, 46 in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference. She coached seven All-NACC honorees and in 2012 led the team to an appearance in the league's postseason tournament.

"We are excited to welcome Ashley back to UW-Stevens Point," Montgomery said. "She has a tremendous energy level and work ethic that will be a valuable asset for our program."

Prior to her time at Marian, Steltenpohl spent one season as an assistant coach at UWSP. She was involved in all aspects of the program under then-head coach Tom Henke, including the day-to-day operations of the program, recruiting perspective student-athletes and on-field coaching. She worked primarily with pitchers and catchers.

"I am very excited to be back at UW-Stevens Point and with the Pointers' softball program. It's an honor to once again be a part of a program rich with history and the community of Stevens Point," Steltenpohl said.

A 27-year old Wisconsin Rapids native, Steltenpohl was a four-year starter at Wisconsin-Oshkosh from 2006-09. She started in all 160 of her games played and helped lead the Titans to a 115-56 record. She played multiple positions including catcher, outfield and first base, and helped lead the Titans to the 2007 WIAC championship and a second-place regional finish.