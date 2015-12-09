2016 NCAA Women's College World Series tickets now available

INDIANAPOLIS-All-session and outfield flex package tickets for the 2016 NCAA Women’s College World Series are now available for purchase.

All-session tickets, which include access to a minimum of 14 games and up to 17 games, range in price from $85 to $110. All seats are reserved. Also available is the outfield flex ticket package which allows fans to purchase tickets to a minimum of four sessions and starts at $60. A complete list of ticket options can be found at www.NCAA.com/WCWS.

The 35th annual Women’s College World Series will take place June 2-8, 2016 at ASA Hall of Fall Stadium – OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Considered the premier event in collegiate softball, the Women’s College World Series will feature the nation’s top-eight teams in a double-elimination tournament format for the 2016 NCAA Division I Softball Championship.

For complete information on the Women’s College World Series please visit www.NCAA.com/WCWS.