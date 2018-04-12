McNeese outhit the Bears 9-3 and was led with two hits apiece from Justyce McClain and Aubree Turbeville.

WACO, Texas—McNeese softball bounced back from a 10-2 run rule loss at 16th ranked Baylor on Tuesday with a 7-3 win on Wednesday to snap the Bears' five game winning streak.

McNeese (28-14) took the early lead by scoring three runs in the second inning on two hits. A leadoff walk by Lauren Brown eventually turned into the first Cowgirl run as Brown made her way around the base path and eventually scored on a sacrifice bunt by Tayler Strother. A Justyce McClain single to left center brought Aubree Turbeville and Taylor Edwards for two more runs.

For the second straight game, McNeese allowed Baylor (25-10) to capitalize on walks early in the game. Starter Ashley Koncir ran into control issues in the second inning and walked the first three batters she faced in the inning to load the bases. Koncir was replaced by Amber Coons who struck out the first batter she faced before a wild pitch allowed the first Baylor run of the game. A two out bloop single to centerfield by Nicky Dawson scored two more runs to tie the game at three apiece. Coons got out of the inning and settled in and was very effective the rest of the game, allowing only one other hit.

Coons retired 17 of the 22 batters she faced and to pick up her fifth win of the season to improve to 5-2. After Coons allowed her first hit in the second inning, the only other hit she gave up was a double to Jessie Scroggins in the fifth inning. Coons didn't allow a run in the final six innings of the game and ended the game with four strikeouts and two walks.

McNeese regained the lead in the fourth inning by scoring two runs to take a 5-3 lead.

After a double to left center by Carleigh Chaumont that sent pinch runner JaMaiya Miller to third, Strother laid down another perfect bunt that scored Miller for the 4-3 lead. McClain gave the Cowgirls a 5-3 lead with a single to left center.

The Cowgirls took advantage of two Baylor errors in the fifth inning to extend their lead to 6-3. Taylor Edwards reached base on an infield error then Turbeville singled to right and went all the way to third when Baylor's right fielder misplayed the ball that allowed Edwards to score.

McNeese added an insurance run with two outs in the seventh inning when pinch runner Toni Perrin hustled all the way from first base to score on a Baylor error in centerfield that gave McNeese a 7-3 lead.

The Cowgirls outhit the Bears 9-3 and was led with two hits apiece from McClain and Turbeville. McNeese was credited with five RBI in the game with McClain claiming three and Strother picking up the other two.

Gia Rodoni (14-7) took the loss after giving up five earned runs on seven hits, two walks in four innings. Rodoni ended the game with seven strikeouts. McNeese will return to Southland Conference play this weekend when they will host first place Nicholls in a three game series beginning Friday.