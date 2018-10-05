Fourth umpire approved for 2019 DI Softball Championship

The Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved a four-umpire system for regionals, super regionals and the Women’s College World Series, beginning with the 2019 Division I Softball Championship.

The Division I Softball Committee proposed the additional umpire because, many times, missed calls are attributed to umpires being out of position. In three-umpire rotations, an umpire is responsible for more than one base.

Evaluations from student-athletes have consistently included officiating as one of the top three priorities needing improvement in NCAA championships.

RELATED STORIES: MSU softball to retire Wilcox's jersey after courageous battle with cancer

The addition of a fourth umpire will help provide a fair and equitable playing field by implementing a system that allows umpires to be in a better position to get the call right, which is officiating’s primary goal.