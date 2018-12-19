Little League record breaker Mo'ne Davis to play softball at Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – A record-setter from the 2014 Little League World Series for Taney Little League, Mo'ne Davis has signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play softball for Hampton University starting in the fall of 2019.

"It's my pleasure to welcome Mo'ne Davis to our Home by The Sea," said Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey. "Her presence and athletic ability will be a welcomed addition to our softball program."

Davis, who became the first girl to throw a shutout in the Little League Baseball World Series and the sixth to get a hit in World Series history, is a three-sport star at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy and team captain in soccer, basketball and softball. She also has played baseball for the Anderson Monarchs since she was seven years old.

With her efforts leading her team to the Little League World Series, Davis was named 2014 Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year.

According to Hampton University head coach Angela Nicholson, the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and in particular Dean B. DaVida Plummer played a key factor in the signing of Davis as she is looking to major in that field.

"Having had the opportunity to meet with Mo'ne and her parents on Homecoming weekend, it became increasingly clear as we toured our school that Hampton University was a good fit for her career as well as her athletic aspirations," said Plummer. "I am pleased that she is going to be a 'Scrippa' and news of her coming has been met with celebration all throughout the Scripps Howard family."

Her soon-to-be coach was very pleased to announce the signing. "She is an outstanding athlete who just loves to compete no matter what sport it is," said Nicholson. "Davis is great at everything and her hands up the middle are second to none. She is very dynamic in her movements, has a smooth transfer and just a strong knack for the game," she added.

