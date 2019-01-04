Women's College World Series 2019 schedule

The 2019 Women’s College World Series begins on Thursday, May 30 with play lasting through June 4/5. It will be played in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for the 23rd consecutive season and 29th time in the past 30 years. The USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Energy Field will play host.
The eight teams that survive first the regionals and then the Super Regionals head to Oklahoma City in two double-elimination brackets. The winners of each bracket will play a best-of-three championship series for the 2019 title.
Here’s a look at the 2019 WCWS schedule. All times are local and subject to change. Broadcast information will be released closer to the start of the WCWS in May.
|Date
|Session
|Games
|Time
|TV
|Thu., May, 30
|Session One
|Games 1 and 2
|11 am, 1:30 pm
|TBD
|Thu., May, 30
|Session Two
|Games 3 and 4
|6 pm, 8:30 pm
|TBD
|Fri., May 31
|Session Three
|Games 5 and 6
|6 pm, 8:30 pm
|TBD
|Sat., June 1
|Session Four
|Games 7 and 8
|Noon, 1:30 pm
|TBD
|Sat., June 1
|Session Five
|Games 9 and 10
|6 pm, 8:30 pm
|TBD
|Sun., June 2
|Session Six
|Games 11 and 12
|Noon, 2:30 pm
|TBD
|Sun., June 2
|Session Seven *
|Games 13 and 14*
|6 pm, 8:30 pm
|TBD
|Mon., June 3
|Session Eight
|Championship Game 1
|6:00 PM
|TBD
|Tue., June 4
|Session Nine
|Championship Game 2
|7:00 PM
|TBD
|Wed., June 5
|Session Ten*
|Championship Game 3*
|7:00 PM
|TBD
* = if necessary games.
