When does the 2019 college softball season start?

The road to Oklahoma City and the Women’s College World Series is upon us. First pitch of the 2019 college softball season is set for the weekend of Feb. 7.

The 2018 college softball season concluded with Florida State raising its first national championship trophy at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. The Seminoles lost on Day 1 of the Women’s College World Series before storming back to win six games in a row en route to the title.

UCLA, who also made it to the WCWS last year, is among a handful of teams who open its season on Feb. 7 at the Hawaii Paradise Classic in Honolulu. The Bruins open with a doubleheader against UT Arlington and then Fresno State. The reigning national champion Seminoles open up at the Joanne Graf Classic the next day, playing Iowa State, UNC Greensboro and UNC Wilmington from Feb. 8-10.

Here are a few other opening weekend tournaments we are excited to see:

National runner-up Washington heads to Mexico, where it will face off against six 2018 tournament teams between Feb. 8-15 in Mexico in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. South Carolina, who wrapped up 2018 ranked No. 11, will also be in Puerto Vallarta that week.

Arizona State hosts the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona opening against Western Michigan and Missouri on Feb. 8. Oregon, who lost to both Florida State and Washington in Oklahoma City, also opens in Tempe on Feb. 8 against Kansas and CSUN.

Florida will face three 2018 tournament teams in three days at the USF Opening Weekend Invitational in Tampa, Florida beginning Feb. 8. The Gators open against Illinois State on Feb. 8, then play Michigan and Arizona on Feb. 9 and NC State and USF on Feb. 10.

