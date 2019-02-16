USF softball upsets No. 9 Arizona for the first time in program history

TUCSON, Ariz. – USF opened the Hillenbrand Invitational with a close loss, 2-0, to No. 7/8 Alabama before going on to upset No. 9/9 Arizona for the first time in program history, 4-1.

USF came in ready for a battle, as the Bulls and the Wildcats faced off for the second time this season. Corrick faced 28 batters in her complete game win. She allowed just four hits and one run through all seven innings, as Arizona's Taylor McQuillin struck out 16.

The Bulls went on a four-run tear in the top of the sixth inning that was instigated by USF's leadoff runner, junior AnaMarie Bruni (Schwenksville, Pa.). Bruni reached on a shortstop error, and advanced to second when junior Lindsey Devitt (Jacksonville, Fla.) drew a walk with no outs. Keen also reached on a shortstop error, that gave her two bases, and sent home the Bulls first runner of the evening. Redshirt senior Mia Fung (Tampa, Fla.) hit an RBI sacrifice fly to plate Devitt. Freshman Jaycie Michael (Mt. Dora, Fla.), in to pinch run for Keen, advanced to third.

A strikeout by junior Riley Gore (West Palm Beach, Fla.) gave the Bulls their second out, but they weren't done scoring. Freshman Megan Pierro (Lutz, Fla.) RBI singled, sending home her fellow freshman Michael, for a 3-0 lead. Pierro advanced to second on a wild pitch, putting her in position to make it home when senior Macy Cook (Uniontown, Ohio) hit a perfect RBI double that dropped in the far-left corner just inside the foul line.

Arizona answered in the bottom of the frame with a leadoff solo shot to get on the board, but Corrick struck out two and forced an infield pop-up to limit the damage and hold the Bulls' lead, 4-1.

USF held its lead through the seventh, defeating Arizona for the first time in program history through 13 meetings.

Notable

Georgina Corrick pitched seven complete innings against the Wildcats and struck out six in her first win of the season

Corrick is 1-1 with a 1.17 ERA in four appearances

Nicole Doyle has started five of USF's six games and pitched 24.1 total innings

Doyle has held batters to a .187 average

Bethaney Keen leads the team at-bat with a .421 through seven games

USF and Arizona have met 13 times in program history, with tonight's being USF's first in the series

The Bulls defeated Arizona with the same score that the Wildcats posted against USF in Tampa last weekend

Up Next:

The Bulls will take on UIC and RV/RV Cal State Fullerton in the second day of the Hillenbrand Invitational at 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. ET.